"Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?": Fans furious after Tadej Pogačar snubbed for World Sport Star of the Year shortlist, claiming cycling has "gone to the bottom, behind darts"; Spotify Wrapped: Giro d'Italia edition + more on the live blog

The weekend’s in touching distance — and so is Mariah Carey… Adwitiya’s taking the reins to the live blog this Friday to bring you all the latest cycling news, reactions and general chit-chat
Fri, Dec 06, 2024 10:26
Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
06 December 2024, 09:20
Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?”: Fans furious after Tadej Pogačar snubbed for World Sport Star of the Year shortlist, claiming cycling has “gone to the bottom, behind darts”

Imagine being the greatest living cyclist (arguably), and having what was the greatest single season in the history of cycling (arguably), but still deemed not good enough to even qualify for the BBC’s ‘Sports Personality of the Year - World Sports Star’ shortlist.

While I’d assume three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar isn't losing any sleep over the snub, cycling fans have been quite vocal about it, passing pretty damning judgements on the decision and implying that the British broadcaster has failed to recognise cycling and one of sports’ greatest achievements in recent years.

> Was Tadej Pogačar’s staggeringly dominant 2024 the perfect season? We rank cycling’s greatest individual years, from Burton and Coppi to Vos and Pogačar

The people shortlisted for the award include the world’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, the number one pick in Women’s National Basketball Association who broke several records as a rookie this year, Caitlin Clark, five-time world champion wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner, arguably the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Armand Duplantis, super middle- and long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, and global swimming superstar and heir apparent to Michael Phelps, Leon Marchand.

Notice any connections between the six? Almost all of them — the only exception being Clark — set the Paris Olympic Games alight with their dazzling performances and took home multiple medals. And given the importance Olympic performance can play in deciding the winner of such awards, many fans on social media have speculated that the committee overlooking Pogačar could very well come down to the Slovenian deciding to skip Paris — a decision that was talked about a lot due to Urška Žigart, the Slovenian national champion and Pogi's partner, not making the national squad selection.

Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart, stage 19, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

Cycling's power couple: Tadej Pogačar with Urška Žigart at 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

“Seems fully Olympics related, plus Caitlin Clark randomly. No Pogačar, no Sinner, laughable,” wrote one fan on social media, alluding to tennis's top-ranked male player Janik Sinner, the 23-year-old himself having a commendable season, winning the Australian and the US Open, the ATP Finals, three Masters 1000s, and two ATP 500s, and also leading Italy to the Davis Cup win (and of course, having a good old doping case in the midst of it all).

However, there were others who strongly suggested that this could very come down to the BBC simply not giving professional cycling enough importance as a sport. The last time a cyclist won the award was all the way back in 1963, when Jacques Anquetil was named the overseas Sports Personality of the Year, for victories in the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Paris-Nice, and the Critérium du Dauphiné that year (Lance Armstrong was subsequently stripped of the title after being awarded in 2003).

“You have to remember that no one at the BBC watches cycling.”

“Britain is not a cycling country — exhibit 3567.”

“The BBC are probably pissed off with him for snubbing their beloved Olympic Games. They are not serious people!”

“Typical. Cycling goes to the bottom. Behind darts.”

“Could argue for Remco as well, since no real British challengers in the Grand Tours, the BBC has completely forgotten about cycling and reporting on it  — I’d also include Katie Ledecky instead of Biles or Clarke, a very short-sighted shortlist.”

> Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist who’s ever lived? Plus we ask: What’s going on with cycling media in 2024?

2024 Colnago V4RS Tadej Pogacar podium

Tadej Pogačar on the 2024 Tour de France podium

Meanwhile, some people claimed that it could be due to the fact that it’s voted by those watching the BBC, making it tricky for stars from sports which the BBC doesn’t hold broadcasting right to, to make the cut.

“BBC would likely be more interested in Remco as he had Olympic success which the BBC broadcast, I'd wager most nominees are in sports they hold broadcast rights to.”

“It is defined as the BBC World Sports Star. The BBC does not cover world cycling events, except for the Olympics. The people on this list had outstanding performances at the Olympics. BBC viewers will have to vote for the winner, and sadly, most of them will not have followed cycling.”

And as with most online discussions, there were people who seemed content with the shortlist. One person said: “Is it? It’s an Olympic year and Remco won that. I don’t hate this list.”

> “I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day”: Tadej Pogačar joins international road safety campaign urging drivers to respect cyclists by not texting or drinking – while calling for cyclists to wear helmets

Pogačar, meanwhile, has announced he was joining the United Nations’ global road safety campaign yesterday, aiming to promote road safety by recruiting celebrities and sportspeople to deliver messages “focusing on reducing risk factors” such as drink driving, texting at the wheel, and not wearing a bike helmet.

The Tour de France winner and world champion, said: “As a professional cyclist the open road is my workplace, and I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day. 

“I am not alone, as millions of people around the world ride their bikes to work, school or just for leisure. The ability for people to ride their bikes safely is something we need to protect.

“I am happy to support this campaign and believe that together we can help to make the roads safer for everyone, cyclists and motorists alike.”

What do you think? Should the BBC have included Pogačar in the list? If yes, what’s your take on why he wasn’t? Let us know in the comments…

06 December 2024, 17:00
Cyclist returns to UK after 6,000km ride across Europe… and has bike and possessions stolen outside noodle restaurant in Brighton
Cyclist's bike stolen in Brighton after 6,000km European ride (Phil Gallon)

Phil Gallon, who had cycled to Turkey, says he’s “devastated” by the theft – which saw his late wife’s possessions stolen – and left “boiling with rage”, after police told him there was “no indication of CCTV at this incident”...

> Cyclist returns to UK after 6,000km ride across Europe… and has bike and possessions stolen outside noodle restaurant in Brighton

06 December 2024, 16:39
Amsterdam? Paris? No, guess again — it's the mighty Tottenham!

Amsterdam? Nope. Paris? Guess again. This is Tottenham! A beautiful sight: kids on cargo bikes, kids cycling… a community embracing cycling. Brilliant to see! ❤️🚲💪

[image or embed]

— Francesca 🚲💕 (@francescakms.bsky.social) 5 December 2024 at 19:22

06 December 2024, 15:46
Wout van Aerts wins Benidorm round of the 2023/24 UCI Cyclocross World Cup (Zubiko/SWpix.com)
“Cyclocross remains my first love”: Wout van Aert to return to CX, but only for six races — “purely out of love for the sport”

There are a handful of cyclists talented enough to excel in one discipline, let alone two. But Wout van Aert, along with the likes of Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel in the pro men's peloton, is one of those who riders who are as talented on the road, as they are off it.

And it’d make sense, because for the 30-year-old Belgian, cyclocross is just not just an off-season excursion, it is his “first love”. So despite experiencing an injury-laden season (perhaps on par with Luke Shaw) — Van Aert only recently started his recovery process after his Vuelta crash — he’s decided to come back for a few cyclocross races.

> "Immune to steering torque?": Wout van Aert opts for double disc wheels at Paris Olympic time trial training

The three-time cyclocross world champion has now announced his schedule for this winter, competing in Mol, Loenhout, Gullegem, Dendermonde, Benidorm, and Maasmechelen.

In a press release published by Visma-Lease a Bike, Van Aert said: “Cyclocross remains my first love, which is why I enjoy returning to it every winter. This winter, we’ve opted for a compact schedule of six races that fit well into my training plan. It will be a cyclocross season I approach purely out of love for the sport, but with modest ambitions. After my crash in the Vuelta and my knee injury, it’s essential to make the best use of the time I have to prepare for the road season. A few cyclocross races fit nicely into that plan, but the schedule is deliberately more limited than in previous years.”

Wout van Aert's snapped saddle during 2024 Benidorm cyclocross World Cup (Renaud Breban)

Wout van Aert's snapped saddle during 2024 Benidorm cyclocross World Cup (Renaud Breban)

Despite his storming performance in Benidorm this January, which saw him win one of the most dramatic cyclocross races ever in January without a saddle, Van Aert said that he doesn’t expect to hit top form in his first race in Mol. “That will be the first target to work toward, but I certainly won’t reach my highest level there,” he said, adding that he will join his team for a training camp after his first four races.

“After that camp, there are two great races on the calendar in Benidorm and Maasmechelen, where I expect to be in better condition. I’m incredibly excited to get back into the field and look forward to reconnecting with the fans,” Van Aert concluded.

06 December 2024, 15:07
Some very soothing and relaxing bikeshop ASMR

Make sure your sound is on for this one! 🔊

06 December 2024, 14:51
The great active travel funding raid, coming soon to your local council chamber
Signs campaigning against plans for new relief road in Watlington (Oxfordshire Roads Action Alliance)

“While there is a pothole black hole of hundreds of millions of pounds in Oxfordshire and the council is on course to miss its own walking and cycling targets, it beggars belief that the Lib Dems would take millions from the walking and cycling pot and spend it on building new roads, rather than fixing the roads they are already meant to look after or investing properly in walking and cycling,” a Labour county councillor said in his scathing critique of the local authority’s failure.

Read more: > “It beggars belief”: Council slammed for raiding active travel funds to build “unnecessary, damaging” new road in small town

06 December 2024, 13:29
Police joined by cycling campaign in stopping those riding without lights at night and issuing them tickets

After a couple of weeks ago in Oxford, now it’s time for Cambridge police to stop cyclists for not riding without lights at night, with more than 20 cyclists issued tickets on Milton Road,  a busy road in Cambridge, reports Cambridgeshire Live.

Police fitting cyclists with temporary lights, Oxfordshire

> Police stop 50 cyclists for riding without lights in “educational event”… and get blasted for “namby pamby approach” and “two-tier policing” by social media users

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers, working alongside Camcycle - Cambridge Cycling Campaign have been back out on patrol stopping cyclists without lights on their bikes, this time in Milton Road. In the first hour more than 20 cyclists were stopped without lights. Some of them had lights but had just not turned them on.

"As part of the LIT scheme (lights instead of tickets), those without lights were given a ticket and the option to purchase lights within seven days and have their fine rescinded.”

06 December 2024, 12:43
Zoe and Magnus Bäckstedt, 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Magnus Bäckstedt becomes the sporting director for Cofidis women’s team

After serving as the DS for Canyon-Sram, former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt has now joined the Cofidis women’ team as its sports director, the team claiming that he will give them edge in strategising their race especially in the classics.

The Swedish is often seen as one of the architects of the rise of the Canyon-Sram Racing team, and his departure from the team marks an end to the father-daughter duo with 20-year-old Welsh rider Zoe Bäckstedt.

Now, how do you say “Don’t chase my daughter” in French? I’d suppose Magnus might need use of that phrase soon…

> “It’s Paris-Roubaix!” Zoe and Magnus Bäckstedt on “blood, mud, and tears”, plus climbing from the lowest to the highest point of each continent (and avoiding arrest) with Oli France on the road.cc Podcast

06 December 2024, 11:20
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
It’s official: Tom Pidcock joins Q36.5 Pro Cycling on a 3-year contract, featuring a shockingly underwhelming reveal video…

Looks like most of the UCI ProTeam’s budget went into his wages.

It was announced on Wednesday that Tom Pidcock had left Ineos Grenadiers, after months of reports depicting rifts and tensions between the two parties. The Swiss team Q36.5 emerged as the frontrunners to nab double-Olympic champion, having to allegedly pay €12 million to get the British rider out of his contract with Ineos which still had three years left on it.

“This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special,” said Pidcock. “The chance to work with a team that’s growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together.”  

Team Manager Doug Ryder said: “We are honoured to welcome Tom Pidcock to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. Tom is a true embodiment of passion and competitive spirit, qualities that resonate deeply with our team’s values. His extraordinary talent, both on and off the bike, and his proven ability to win at the WorldTour level make him a game-changing addition to our roster. We look forward to writing this next chapter together.”

> "Dysfunctional clown show": Cycling fans react to Tom Pidcock's departure and accuse Ineos Grenadiers of "complete lack of ambition" and "monumental" decline

Luigi Bergamo, Chairperson of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, Founder, and R&D Director of Q36.5, added: “With his revolutionary, multi-disciplinary approach that has versatility at its heart, Tom is the perfect embodiment of our own approach to product development. Having Tom as part of the team offers us the opportunity not just to compete for victory at the world’s most prestigious races but also to continue to push the very boundaries of Q36.5's vision of what the future of performance cycling clothing can be. I can’t wait to send him his first pair of Dottore bib shorts and hear what he thinks!” 

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Paris Roubaix (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tom Pidcock after the 2024 Paris Roubaix (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Pidcock, who will join the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team squad in the upcoming pre-season training camp, set to take place in Calpe, Spain in January, concluded saying: “I love racing my bike, and I'm looking forward to making that a priority. Joining a team that believes in me and shares my vision of success makes this an incredibly important step in my career. Let’s make it happen.” 

06 December 2024, 10:47
Spotify Wrapped: Giro d'Italia edition
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Hirsute | 11 hours ago
3 likes

Just discovered I have to pay road tax next year. Bang goes my smug reply to 'cyclists don't pay road tax' followed by a photo of DVLA demand for £0.
£20 seems pointless - not even going to cover admin.

*Road tax was abolished in 1937.

Avatar
Bungle_52 | 18 hours ago
3 likes

Just found this.

Quote:

Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Spokesperson (Northern Ireland)

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, if she will make an assessment of the adequacy of measures to (a) educate drivers on sharing roads with cyclists and (b) foster a safe environment for all road users.

Lilian Greenwood Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department for Transport)

In January 2022, The Highway Code was updated to improve road safety for people walking, cycling and riding horses. The changes aim to initiate a positive shift in road user behaviour by making road users aware of their responsibility to use roads safely and reduce the danger they may pose to others. The changes included the introduction of a “Hierarchy of Road Users”, which places those road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy.

Communications to raise awareness of the changes were launched via a factual awareness raising campaign in 2022, alerting road users to the changes as they came into effect. This was followed by broader behaviour change campaigns in the summers of 2022 and 2023, to help embed the changes and encourage understanding and uptake of the guidance. Over £2.4million has been spent on media across the campaign, utilising channels such as radio, digital audio, video on demand and social media advertising.

Campaign outcomes include 86% of road users having heard of the changes by September 2023, and 81% of drivers claiming to leave a gap of 1.5m when passing a cyclist all or most of the time.

We will continue to promote The Highway Code changes on THINK! and DfT social media channels and via our partner organisations.

https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2024-11-29.17051.h&s=cycling#g1...

81%, 1.5m, I find that hard to believe.

Education may be happening but the problem is that the law was not changed at all, which no one seems to mention, and to me is the main cause of problems on our roads when it comes to vulnerable road users. I'm sure the upcoming causing death or serious injury by careless or dangerous cycling will help though.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Bungle_52 | 18 hours ago
2 likes

81%, 1.5m, I find that hard to believe

These campaigns have achieved nothing beyond the driver claiming 'I gave you 1.5m', while plainly passing at less than 50cms. That's exactly what this pillock said, (there are temporary traffic lights just over the crest of the hill) before he shouted he would "fucking flatten" me and "you will get knocked off". All on video, no swearing from me and no mention by the police of prosecuting for a public order offence as the outraged police do when a cyclist swears on a close pass- they're so outraged that 'we can't do anything about the close pass'

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Bungle_52 | 17 hours ago
4 likes

I wouldn't object to this being in law but as wtjs regularly reminds us if that happens drivers will likely go right on ignoring it.

And doubtless many police forces would add this to the list of offences they're not looking for and don't have time to police- even when someone else does the investigating for then!

Avatar
wtjs replied to Bungle_52 | 17 hours ago
5 likes

 I'm sure the upcoming causing death or serious injury by careless or dangerous cycling will help though

You're right! End the cyclist tyranny, careering round on the roads at over 50 mph, trapping law-abiding motorists in their homes, knocking over countless wheelchair users, causing traffic jams and pollution. This law should solve most of the road traffic problems of the day

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Bungle_52 | 14 hours ago
2 likes

Bungle_52 wrote:

81%, 1.5m, I find that hard to believe.

Obviously self-reported observance is going to be higher than reality, because psychological biases inhibit people's recognition of their own failings (plus many just aren't very good at judging distance), but in my experience it's probably not very inflated. The problem is that, even if it were this high, that's not actually a very good result. It means that every fifth driver is passing far too close. And on top of that, the 1.5m is meant to be a minimum, when passing at lower speeds, so even those who are honestly reporting that they give that much may still be passing too close for comfort.

Avatar
FionaJJ replied to Bungle_52 | 9 hours ago
2 likes

I think the problem with this figure is two-fold.

First - if the question is 'have you heard of ...?' questions mean people who were vaugely aware, or want to be seen to be aware will answer yes. It's quite hard to frame the question in a way that doesn't give away the answer, or at least get people scratching their head to remember that thing on Facebook that got everyone angry. Do they remember when they encounter a cyclist in the wild?

Second - many discussions designed to educate or remind drivers of their responsibility turn into arguments about how it's pointless or dangerous or some other justification for why people who have just read about it won't even be trying to do so. 

And you can add in the people who begrudgingly attempt 1.5m, but aren't sure what that looks like and get it wrong. I'd hope everyone trying for 1.5m would manage at least 1m,

The education on 1.5m needs to explain why it's important, why it's OK for cyclists to filter, and why cyclists 'driving in the middle of the road' need to avoid the door zone, gutters and pot-holes. If the only safe way to overtake is for the car to cross the white line, then they have to wait for a gap in oncoming traffic and they might as well do it properly.

Avatar
espressodan | 20 hours ago
0 likes

Organisations that gang up with police to fine cyclists or preach are the worst type of self satisfied Hubbards.

I'll assume awash with fluro vests, trouser clips and cycling kit worn under jumpers.

Avatar
leedorney | 22 hours ago
0 likes

Bigger ain't always better, wh Tom 👍 - as for the BBC they're just a bunch of pedo hiding sado's (allegedly), from what I can tell!

Avatar
panda | 1 day ago
3 likes

In other news, and a propos of nothing in particular ... I belive James Martin is in pole position to replace Gregg Wallace on Masterchef.  Will the denizens of the road.cc comments section be writing to the BBC to complain that they will be triggered by flashbacks of Tesla-based near misses every time they see him on screen?

Obv the BBC wouldn't care, because cyclists aren't a protected species in their eyes, but could be entertaining nonetheless ...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to panda | 1 day ago
3 likes

panda wrote:

In other news, and a propos of nothing in particular ... I belive James Martin is in pole position to replace Gregg Wallace on Masterchef.  Will the denizens of the road.cc comments section be writing to the BBC to complain that they will be triggered by flashbacks of Tesla-based near misses every time they see him on screen?

Obv the BBC wouldn't care, because cyclists aren't a protected species in their eyes, but could be entertaining nonetheless ...

As I looked it up due to not remembering the incident (not familiar with James Martin either), here's a link: https://road.cc/content/news/8253-james-martin-chokes-under-pressure-and-apologises-cycling-world

Avatar
Miller replied to panda | 1 day ago
0 likes

Well, he's another bloke who has spent his money on fancy cars. However as he is on ITV he may be on more money than the Beeb can afford? I thought the BBC weren't going to have big star presenters any more, as their salaries look excessive and too many of them end up as complete liabilities.

Avatar
panda replied to Miller | 18 hours ago
1 like

A surprising amount of TV content is produced by third party production companies - Masterchef is made by Endemol and Banijay (I think) so the people on screen don't directly appear on the BBC/ITV payroll and don't feature in the league table of top earners and if they negotiate well can earn a fortune from syndication.

Avatar
stonojnr | 1 day ago
3 likes

The connection on SPOTY is more likely it's limited to sports BBC have the rights to show clips of and not pay much extra for. Else I'm sure Max 4 time world champion Verstappen would be in the list somewhere.

Equally on the cycling side Cat Ferguson double world champion this year, somehow lost out to a skateboarder, who finished 3rd and someone who plays a pub game for a living in the young sports personality of the year award shortlist.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 day ago
9 likes

“Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?”

No.  I'm not sure that they even know it exists.  For the 9,785th time, the BBC is institutionally anti-cyclist.

Avatar
Surreyrider | 1 day ago
3 likes

Why get worked up about the BBC sports programme? Not sure that many people watch it and no sportsman or woman lists winning a category as a career achievement.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to Surreyrider | 1 day ago
0 likes

Wiggo certainly didn't

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Surreyrider | 18 hours ago
0 likes

Surreyrider wrote:

Why get worked up about the BBC sports programme? Not sure that many people watch it and no sportsman or woman lists winning a category as a career achievement.

Probably not, but peversely perhaps many care deeply about not winning.

Avatar
DoomeFrog | 1 day ago
3 likes

outrage in the shires no

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wlk45lvn7o

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to DoomeFrog | 1 day ago
2 likes

Don't worry, at least in Scotland the opposite is true far more of the time.  Latest budget - not only are we a long way away from where we were aiming back under the Bute House agreement, monies have been cut, and apparently in the small print stuff to do with buses is now being counted as "sustainable travel" so now it's "buses vs. cyclists - who will win?"

(I think we should be spending a lot more on re-animating public transport - but that cash should not be coming at the expense of active travel.  If only there was some other - vast - travel budget we could tap into...?  Of course, couldn't be from general motoring monies because those folks "pay road tax" and "fuel tax" and "pay for the roads" don'tchknow?)

Avatar
brooksby | 1 day ago
8 likes

Dining across the divide: ‘I’m not anti cyclist. I’m anti cyclists who ignore red lights and drive three or four abreast in front of me’ (Grauniad)

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/dec/06/dining-across-the-d...

 

 

Spoiler: "Occupation: Police and crime commissioner for Surrey"

 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 1 day ago
10 likes

You can't have a rational discussion with people like that - "full-Sky-replica-kit Sunday cyclists" - only 5 years out of date. Surprised she didn't use wiggins wannabies.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Hirsute | 1 day ago
8 likes

Hirsute wrote:

You can't have a rational discussion with people like that - "full-Sky-replica-kit Sunday cyclists" 

I'm torn because I am completely the opposite of her politically and find her views ridiculous, but on the other hand it's not often that one hears Half Man Half Biscuit lyrics quoted by those in power. It may of course have been accidental…

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to brooksby | 1 day ago
16 likes

Bless her. I reckon if you gave her two minutes to talk on cyclists she would get a full house on the anti-cyclist bingo.

"I know it’s not great but it would never be a political priority for me to give cyclists better infrastructure, particularly when they don’t contribute in vehicle taxes."

Whos going to tell her that general taxation pays for a lot of the roads and other things we enjoy (or don't in many cases). I think she might be shocked that many of us cycle and...own a car. 

Oh and I'm not anti-car, I'm just anti drivers who put my life at risk, pollute the enviroment, trash our roads with their oversized wankpanzers and cause 99% of traffic from the sheer number of people on the roads, one person in the car, driving barely past the end of their road because they are so unfit and lazy that they can't entertain the idea of moving from their sofa unless its in their car. 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to mctrials23 | 1 day ago
5 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

Bless her. I reckon if you gave her two minutes to talk on cyclists she would get a full house on the anti-cyclist bingo.

"I know it’s not great but it would never be a political priority for me to give cyclists better infrastructure, particularly when they don’t contribute in vehicle taxes."

Whos going to tell her that general taxation pays for a lot of the roads and other things we enjoy (or don't in many cases). I think she might be shocked that many of us cycle and...own a car. 

Oh and I'm not anti-car, I'm just anti drivers who put my life at risk, pollute the enviroment, trash our roads with their oversized wankpanzers and cause 99% of traffic from the sheer number of people on the roads, one person in the car, driving barely past the end of their road because they are so unfit and lazy that they can't entertain the idea of moving from their sofa unless its in their car. 

What about all those schools that they keep building along with all of those highly paid teachers that get more time off than Gregg Wallace's agent? I have it on good authority that NONE of those kids has ever paid tax. And then they've got the cheek to want us to slow down whilst we drive past - who do they think we are, some kind of priest?

Avatar
the little onion replied to brooksby | 1 day ago
8 likes

brooksby wrote:

 

Spoiler: "Occupation: Police and crime commissioner for Surrey"

 

Crikey! I thought it was a joke! 

Avatar
thax1 replied to brooksby | 1 day ago
11 likes

Swung by to post the same article, glad to see @brooksby beat me to it.

Depressing article viewpoint, but not surprising. Surrey seems to be the worst around here. From Reading I can easily ride out to Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Bucks and have a fine ride. I've given up cycling in Surrey however, the drivers are hateful (and hate-filled).

I assume this ill-informed trollop got voted in on a message supported by such drivers.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to thax1 | 1 day ago
6 likes

I can confirm there are an awful lot of those drivers in Surrey and there is a much smaller number of considerate drivers. The former are generally a danger to all road users too.

Avatar
Miller replied to thax1 | 1 day ago
4 likes

thax1 wrote:

Reading I can easily ride out to Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Bucks and have a fine ride.

I'm in Reading too. My Strava heatmap shows a complete blank in the Surrey direction. I never go there now.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to thax1 | 1 day ago
8 likes

Not defending Surrey drivers by any means but in the summer I caught the Elizabeth Line out to Reading and rode 112 km back home to London and experienced some of the most shocking aggressive wankpanzer close passing I've experienced anywhere - including Surrey - before I got back within the M25.

By the way, sorry to be "that guy" and the woman's clearly a dreadful individual but calling women with whom you don't agree trollops - not cool. 

