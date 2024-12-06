“Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?”: Fans furious after Tadej Pogačar snubbed for World Sport Star of the Year shortlist, claiming cycling has “gone to the bottom, behind darts”; Spotify Wrapped: Giro d’Italia edition + more on the live blog

Imagine being the greatest living cyclist (arguably), and having what was the greatest single season in the history of cycling (arguably), but still deemed not good enough to even qualify for the BBC’s ‘Sports Personality of the Year - World Sports Star’ shortlist.

While I’d assume three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar isn't losing any sleep over the snub, cycling fans have been quite vocal about it, passing pretty damning judgements on the decision and implying that the British broadcaster has failed to recognise cycling and one of sports’ greatest achievements in recent years.

The people shortlisted for the award include the world’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, the number one pick in Women’s National Basketball Association who broke several records as a rookie this year, Caitlin Clark, five-time world champion wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner, arguably the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Armand Duplantis, super middle- and long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, and global swimming superstar and heir apparent to Michael Phelps, Leon Marchand.

Notice any connections between the six? Almost all of them — the only exception being Clark — set the Paris Olympic Games alight with their dazzling performances and took home multiple medals. And given the importance Olympic performance can play in deciding the winner of such awards, many fans on social media have speculated that the committee overlooking Pogačar could very well come down to the Slovenian deciding to skip Paris — a decision that was talked about a lot due to Urška Žigart, the Slovenian national champion and Pogi's partner, not making the national squad selection.

Cycling's power couple: Tadej Pogačar with Urška Žigart at 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

“Seems fully Olympics related, plus Caitlin Clark randomly. No Pogačar, no Sinner, laughable,” wrote one fan on social media, alluding to tennis's top-ranked male player Janik Sinner, the 23-year-old himself having a commendable season, winning the Australian and the US Open, the ATP Finals, three Masters 1000s, and two ATP 500s, and also leading Italy to the Davis Cup win (and of course, having a good old doping case in the midst of it all).

However, there were others who strongly suggested that this could very come down to the BBC simply not giving professional cycling enough importance as a sport. The last time a cyclist won the award was all the way back in 1963, when Jacques Anquetil was named the overseas Sports Personality of the Year, for victories in the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Paris-Nice, and the Critérium du Dauphiné that year (Lance Armstrong was subsequently stripped of the title after being awarded in 2003).

“You have to remember that no one at the BBC watches cycling.”

“Britain is not a cycling country — exhibit 3567.”

“The BBC are probably pissed off with him for snubbing their beloved Olympic Games. They are not serious people!”

“Typical. Cycling goes to the bottom. Behind darts.”

“Could argue for Remco as well, since no real British challengers in the Grand Tours, the BBC has completely forgotten about cycling and reporting on it — I’d also include Katie Ledecky instead of Biles or Clarke, a very short-sighted shortlist.”

Tadej Pogačar on the 2024 Tour de France podium

Meanwhile, some people claimed that it could be due to the fact that it’s voted by those watching the BBC, making it tricky for stars from sports which the BBC doesn’t hold broadcasting right to, to make the cut.

“BBC would likely be more interested in Remco as he had Olympic success which the BBC broadcast, I'd wager most nominees are in sports they hold broadcast rights to.”

“It is defined as the BBC World Sports Star. The BBC does not cover world cycling events, except for the Olympics. The people on this list had outstanding performances at the Olympics. BBC viewers will have to vote for the winner, and sadly, most of them will not have followed cycling.”

And as with most online discussions, there were people who seemed content with the shortlist. One person said: “Is it? It’s an Olympic year and Remco won that. I don’t hate this list.”

Pogačar, meanwhile, has announced he was joining the United Nations’ global road safety campaign yesterday, aiming to promote road safety by recruiting celebrities and sportspeople to deliver messages “focusing on reducing risk factors” such as drink driving, texting at the wheel, and not wearing a bike helmet.

The Tour de France winner and world champion, said: “As a professional cyclist the open road is my workplace, and I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day.

“I am not alone, as millions of people around the world ride their bikes to work, school or just for leisure. The ability for people to ride their bikes safely is something we need to protect.

“I am happy to support this campaign and believe that together we can help to make the roads safer for everyone, cyclists and motorists alike.”

What do you think? Should the BBC have included Pogačar in the list? If yes, what's your take on why he wasn't?