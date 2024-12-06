“Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?”: Fans furious after Tadej Pogačar snubbed for World Sport Star of the Year shortlist, claiming cycling has “gone to the bottom, behind darts”; Spotify Wrapped: Giro d’Italia edition + more on the live blog

Imagine being the greatest living cyclist (arguably), and having what was the greatest single season in the history of cycling (arguably), but still deemed not good enough to even qualify for the BBC’s ‘Sports Personality of the Year - World Sports Star’ shortlist.
While I’d assume three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar isn't losing any sleep over the snub, cycling fans have been quite vocal about it, passing pretty damning judgements on the decision and implying that the British broadcaster has failed to recognise cycling and one of sports’ greatest achievements in recent years.
> Was Tadej Pogačar’s staggeringly dominant 2024 the perfect season? We rank cycling’s greatest individual years, from Burton and Coppi to Vos and Pogačar
The people shortlisted for the award include the world’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, the number one pick in Women’s National Basketball Association who broke several records as a rookie this year, Caitlin Clark, five-time world champion wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner, arguably the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Armand Duplantis, super middle- and long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, and global swimming superstar and heir apparent to Michael Phelps, Leon Marchand.
Notice any connections between the six? Almost all of them — the only exception being Clark — set the Paris Olympic Games alight with their dazzling performances and took home multiple medals. And given the importance Olympic performance can play in deciding the winner of such awards, many fans on social media have speculated that the committee overlooking Pogačar could very well come down to the Slovenian deciding to skip Paris — a decision that was talked about a lot due to Urška Žigart, the Slovenian national champion and Pogi's partner, not making the national squad selection.
Cycling's power couple: Tadej Pogačar with Urška Žigart at 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
“Seems fully Olympics related, plus Caitlin Clark randomly. No Pogačar, no Sinner, laughable,” wrote one fan on social media, alluding to tennis's top-ranked male player Janik Sinner, the 23-year-old himself having a commendable season, winning the Australian and the US Open, the ATP Finals, three Masters 1000s, and two ATP 500s, and also leading Italy to the Davis Cup win (and of course, having a good old doping case in the midst of it all).
However, there were others who strongly suggested that this could very come down to the BBC simply not giving professional cycling enough importance as a sport. The last time a cyclist won the award was all the way back in 1963, when Jacques Anquetil was named the overseas Sports Personality of the Year, for victories in the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Paris-Nice, and the Critérium du Dauphiné that year (Lance Armstrong was subsequently stripped of the title after being awarded in 2003).
“You have to remember that no one at the BBC watches cycling.”
“Britain is not a cycling country — exhibit 3567.”
“The BBC are probably pissed off with him for snubbing their beloved Olympic Games. They are not serious people!”
“Typical. Cycling goes to the bottom. Behind darts.”
“Could argue for Remco as well, since no real British challengers in the Grand Tours, the BBC has completely forgotten about cycling and reporting on it — I’d also include Katie Ledecky instead of Biles or Clarke, a very short-sighted shortlist.”
> Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist who’s ever lived? Plus we ask: What’s going on with cycling media in 2024?
Tadej Pogačar on the 2024 Tour de France podium
Meanwhile, some people claimed that it could be due to the fact that it’s voted by those watching the BBC, making it tricky for stars from sports which the BBC doesn’t hold broadcasting right to, to make the cut.
“BBC would likely be more interested in Remco as he had Olympic success which the BBC broadcast, I'd wager most nominees are in sports they hold broadcast rights to.”
“It is defined as the BBC World Sports Star. The BBC does not cover world cycling events, except for the Olympics. The people on this list had outstanding performances at the Olympics. BBC viewers will have to vote for the winner, and sadly, most of them will not have followed cycling.”
And as with most online discussions, there were people who seemed content with the shortlist. One person said: “Is it? It’s an Olympic year and Remco won that. I don’t hate this list.”
> “I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day”: Tadej Pogačar joins international road safety campaign urging drivers to respect cyclists by not texting or drinking – while calling for cyclists to wear helmets
Pogačar, meanwhile, has announced he was joining the United Nations’ global road safety campaign yesterday, aiming to promote road safety by recruiting celebrities and sportspeople to deliver messages “focusing on reducing risk factors” such as drink driving, texting at the wheel, and not wearing a bike helmet.
The Tour de France winner and world champion, said: “As a professional cyclist the open road is my workplace, and I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day.
“I am not alone, as millions of people around the world ride their bikes to work, school or just for leisure. The ability for people to ride their bikes safely is something we need to protect.
“I am happy to support this campaign and believe that together we can help to make the roads safer for everyone, cyclists and motorists alike.”
What do you think? Should the BBC have included Pogačar in the list? If yes, what’s your take on why he wasn’t? Let us know in the comments…
Just discovered I have to pay road tax next year. Bang goes my smug reply to 'cyclists don't pay road tax' followed by a photo of DVLA demand for £0.
£20 seems pointless - not even going to cover admin.
*Road tax was abolished in 1937.
Just found this.
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2024-11-29.17051.h&s=cycling#g1...
81%, 1.5m, I find that hard to believe.
Education may be happening but the problem is that the law was not changed at all, which no one seems to mention, and to me is the main cause of problems on our roads when it comes to vulnerable road users. I'm sure the upcoming causing death or serious injury by careless or dangerous cycling will help though.
81%, 1.5m, I find that hard to believe
These campaigns have achieved nothing beyond the driver claiming 'I gave you 1.5m', while plainly passing at less than 50cms. That's exactly what this pillock said, (there are temporary traffic lights just over the crest of the hill) before he shouted he would "fucking flatten" me and "you will get knocked off". All on video, no swearing from me and no mention by the police of prosecuting for a public order offence as the outraged police do when a cyclist swears on a close pass- they're so outraged that 'we can't do anything about the close pass'
I wouldn't object to this being in law but as wtjs regularly reminds us if that happens drivers will likely go right on ignoring it.
And doubtless many police forces would add this to the list of offences they're not looking for and don't have time to police- even when someone else does the investigating for then!
I'm sure the upcoming causing death or serious injury by careless or dangerous cycling will help though
You're right! End the cyclist tyranny, careering round on the roads at over 50 mph, trapping law-abiding motorists in their homes, knocking over countless wheelchair users, causing traffic jams and pollution. This law should solve most of the road traffic problems of the day
Obviously self-reported observance is going to be higher than reality, because psychological biases inhibit people's recognition of their own failings (plus many just aren't very good at judging distance), but in my experience it's probably not very inflated. The problem is that, even if it were this high, that's not actually a very good result. It means that every fifth driver is passing far too close. And on top of that, the 1.5m is meant to be a minimum, when passing at lower speeds, so even those who are honestly reporting that they give that much may still be passing too close for comfort.
I think the problem with this figure is two-fold.
First - if the question is 'have you heard of ...?' questions mean people who were vaugely aware, or want to be seen to be aware will answer yes. It's quite hard to frame the question in a way that doesn't give away the answer, or at least get people scratching their head to remember that thing on Facebook that got everyone angry. Do they remember when they encounter a cyclist in the wild?
Second - many discussions designed to educate or remind drivers of their responsibility turn into arguments about how it's pointless or dangerous or some other justification for why people who have just read about it won't even be trying to do so.
And you can add in the people who begrudgingly attempt 1.5m, but aren't sure what that looks like and get it wrong. I'd hope everyone trying for 1.5m would manage at least 1m,
The education on 1.5m needs to explain why it's important, why it's OK for cyclists to filter, and why cyclists 'driving in the middle of the road' need to avoid the door zone, gutters and pot-holes. If the only safe way to overtake is for the car to cross the white line, then they have to wait for a gap in oncoming traffic and they might as well do it properly.
Organisations that gang up with police to fine cyclists or preach are the worst type of self satisfied Hubbards.
I'll assume awash with fluro vests, trouser clips and cycling kit worn under jumpers.
Bigger ain't always better, wh Tom 👍 - as for the BBC they're just a bunch of pedo hiding sado's (allegedly), from what I can tell!
In other news, and a propos of nothing in particular ... I belive James Martin is in pole position to replace Gregg Wallace on Masterchef. Will the denizens of the road.cc comments section be writing to the BBC to complain that they will be triggered by flashbacks of Tesla-based near misses every time they see him on screen?
Obv the BBC wouldn't care, because cyclists aren't a protected species in their eyes, but could be entertaining nonetheless ...
As I looked it up due to not remembering the incident (not familiar with James Martin either), here's a link: https://road.cc/content/news/8253-james-martin-chokes-under-pressure-and-apologises-cycling-world
Well, he's another bloke who has spent his money on fancy cars. However as he is on ITV he may be on more money than the Beeb can afford? I thought the BBC weren't going to have big star presenters any more, as their salaries look excessive and too many of them end up as complete liabilities.
A surprising amount of TV content is produced by third party production companies - Masterchef is made by Endemol and Banijay (I think) so the people on screen don't directly appear on the BBC/ITV payroll and don't feature in the league table of top earners and if they negotiate well can earn a fortune from syndication.
The connection on SPOTY is more likely it's limited to sports BBC have the rights to show clips of and not pay much extra for. Else I'm sure Max 4 time world champion Verstappen would be in the list somewhere.
Equally on the cycling side Cat Ferguson double world champion this year, somehow lost out to a skateboarder, who finished 3rd and someone who plays a pub game for a living in the young sports personality of the year award shortlist.
“Does anyone at the BBC watch cycling?”
No. I'm not sure that they even know it exists. For the 9,785th time, the BBC is institutionally anti-cyclist.
Why get worked up about the BBC sports programme? Not sure that many people watch it and no sportsman or woman lists winning a category as a career achievement.
Wiggo certainly didn't
Probably not, but peversely perhaps many care deeply about not winning.
outrage in the shires
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wlk45lvn7o
Don't worry, at least in Scotland the opposite is true far more of the time. Latest budget - not only are we a long way away from where we were aiming back under the Bute House agreement, monies have been cut, and apparently in the small print stuff to do with buses is now being counted as "sustainable travel" so now it's "buses vs. cyclists - who will win?"
(I think we should be spending a lot more on re-animating public transport - but that cash should not be coming at the expense of active travel. If only there was some other - vast - travel budget we could tap into...? Of course, couldn't be from general motoring monies because those folks "pay road tax" and "fuel tax" and "pay for the roads" don'tchknow?)
Dining across the divide: ‘I’m not anti cyclist. I’m anti cyclists who ignore red lights and drive three or four abreast in front of me’ (Grauniad)
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/dec/06/dining-across-the-d...
Spoiler: "Occupation: Police and crime commissioner for Surrey"
You can't have a rational discussion with people like that - "full-Sky-replica-kit Sunday cyclists" - only 5 years out of date. Surprised she didn't use wiggins wannabies.
I'm torn because I am completely the opposite of her politically and find her views ridiculous, but on the other hand it's not often that one hears Half Man Half Biscuit lyrics quoted by those in power. It may of course have been accidental…
Bless her. I reckon if you gave her two minutes to talk on cyclists she would get a full house on the anti-cyclist bingo.
"I know it’s not great but it would never be a political priority for me to give cyclists better infrastructure, particularly when they don’t contribute in vehicle taxes."
Whos going to tell her that general taxation pays for a lot of the roads and other things we enjoy (or don't in many cases). I think she might be shocked that many of us cycle and...own a car.
Oh and I'm not anti-car, I'm just anti drivers who put my life at risk, pollute the enviroment, trash our roads with their oversized wankpanzers and cause 99% of traffic from the sheer number of people on the roads, one person in the car, driving barely past the end of their road because they are so unfit and lazy that they can't entertain the idea of moving from their sofa unless its in their car.
What about all those schools that they keep building along with all of those highly paid teachers that get more time off than Gregg Wallace's agent? I have it on good authority that NONE of those kids has ever paid tax. And then they've got the cheek to want us to slow down whilst we drive past - who do they think we are, some kind of priest?
Crikey! I thought it was a joke!
Swung by to post the same article, glad to see @brooksby beat me to it.
Depressing article viewpoint, but not surprising. Surrey seems to be the worst around here. From Reading I can easily ride out to Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Bucks and have a fine ride. I've given up cycling in Surrey however, the drivers are hateful (and hate-filled).
I assume this ill-informed trollop got voted in on a message supported by such drivers.
I can confirm there are an awful lot of those drivers in Surrey and there is a much smaller number of considerate drivers. The former are generally a danger to all road users too.
I'm in Reading too. My Strava heatmap shows a complete blank in the Surrey direction. I never go there now.
Not defending Surrey drivers by any means but in the summer I caught the Elizabeth Line out to Reading and rode 112 km back home to London and experienced some of the most shocking aggressive wankpanzer close passing I've experienced anywhere - including Surrey - before I got back within the M25.
By the way, sorry to be "that guy" and the woman's clearly a dreadful individual but calling women with whom you don't agree trollops - not cool.
Pages