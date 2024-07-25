“The worst part is he did it for over 500m”: Pro cyclist disqualified for “stickiest of sticky bottles”; Police fine driver with bike on rear mount for hiding licence plate; Wout van Aert goes for double disc wheels; Drunk Pogačar + more on the live blog

Tour de France may be over, but the pro cycling shenanigans are still finding ways to sticky themselves to this live blog, much like how 31-year-old Belgian pro Dietmar Ledegen found a cheeky bottle from his team car to sticky himself to at the Tour de Wallonie.
The five-day stage-race is currently being held in Wallonia and in the second stage yesterday, Ledegen, who rides for the UCI Continental Team Baloise-Trek Lions soared too close to the sun and tested the race comissaries patience for a bit too long — over 500 metres, according to a spectator who posted footage of the rider with a not-so-clever sticky bottle.
“The worst part is that he did it over 500m, I quickly took out my phone when I saw him coming from the distance like a bullet,” wrote the Belgian cycling fan behind the Twitter account Lv_cycling.
Yesterday’s stage from Arlon to La Roche-en-Ardenne was the also the queen stage of the race, with the peloton going up and down the Ardenne hills in the punchy route. Ledegen who initally finished 104 out of 111 riders, 19 minutes down on the winner Markus Hoelgaard, has now been disqualified by the UCI for the sticky bottle.
Meanwhile, Antoine Vayer, former coach and trainer of the Festina team two decades ago, wrote: “Inspired by Cavendish and Pogacar, some riders combine [engine] power (Fr: puissance) and sticky bottles to resemble them.”
In a pro season that has been eerily devoid of many sticky bottles this year, we’ve now had two of them in the space of a week.
> "With the bottle like this, it's not correct": Giulio Ciccone hits out at Santiago Buitrago for 'sticky bottle' at Tour de France
Sticky bottles are fairly common in most races, as riders latch on to the bottle and let the team car propel them for a few extra precious seconds — but most of the times it's executed to help riders catch back on to a group or give the legs a momentary break, in a manner that's seen as acceptable in the eyes of the race commissaries.
After stage 19 of the Tour de France, coincidentally also the queen stage on Friday, the broadcast cameras caught Giulio Ciccone and Santiago Buitrago arguing over a sticky bottle, with the two also embroiled in a battle for the top 10 in the general classification at the time.
Ciccone, placed 10th with just a 34 second lead over Buitrago, going into the penultimate stage of the race, was seen having an animated exchange with the Bahrain-Victorious rider, pointing out his antics of holding on to the bottle while receiving it from the team car for longer than required.
While Buitrago's alleged sticky bottle was missed by most broadcast cameras, it looks like Ciccone and his teammates had a good view of it.
"Hey! We were three behind you, we saw everything. With the bottle like this, it's not correct. This is the Tour de France," Ciccone said to the 24-year-old Colombian, approaching him on his bike as he was sitting down and wiping away the sweat
Not particularly amused at the interaction, Buitrago hit back at Ciccone, saying: "I've learnt it from you!"
Buitrago ended up securing the 10th place in the GC at the end, pushing Ciccone out of the top 10 on the last day with a very strong time trial in which he finished 9th, just 2 minutes and 53 seconds behind the dominant Tadej Pogačar.
You often see cars with bikes on cheap bike carries either bought at the halfords - supermarkets or online no name brand with no plate board including lights being totally obscured, this I believe is todo with cost, tow bars - roof bars and caries are now very expensive to buy, so a clip on rack is a cost effective option. This is where you run into a new problem as the plate and board is cheap to buy but the cost of wiring up a socket is still silly money, in the past you could just splice the new plug into a light feed and bolt it somewhere underneath the car, no more with digital systems you often need a vehicle specific kit and a re flash of the ecu to make it all work, done by someone who knows what they are doing - all very expensive. I would be sympathetic to this driver if it was not a 71 plate BMW. If they can afford such a car then you can afford to do the work to make things legal!
"Every council is dealing with congestion, pollution and population health issues and bringing in cycle lanes is a way of dealing with all of those things."
* Except for councils and most drivers apparently Chris.
Garstang !
Good to see Lancs traffic police have realised they can issue tickets for traffic offences, now to watch the flood of responses to third party reports of no MoT, no tax, close passing, careless driving and more telling us they have actually taken some action.
And maybe not!
"Police issue Fixed Penalty Notice to driver with a bike on rear rack since it was obscuring the registration plate"
A minor punishment for a clear cut but minor crime. So correct and proportionate.
The bike carrier:
It *looks* like the light clusters are relatively visible [it's not like the indicators are going to get used], so from a safety point of view, there's nothing wrong.
However... from a revenue generation point of view, there's plenty wrong.
The law is the law, however are we now going to see an influx of illegally sized, spaced, fonted, reflective, embossed number plated vehicles getting pulled?
Doubt it.
If only there was a way of driving around without an obscured numberplate...
Awaiting wjts's take on the reg plate story...
Perhaps it was him - direct action with an old rack and bikes after police can't be bothered to tackle lack of MOT / VED?
on the number plate thing, its a fair cop, assuming Lancs road police on their travels tackly illegal number plates on vehicles, blown bulbs, lane hogging, speeding, seat belts, worn tyres, mobile phone use and I dont know red light jumping, mot, tax and insurance cases equally as importantly.
Just wait for wtjs to see this...
I'd imagine he's currently too busy dealing with foaming at the mouth and a rising blood pressure to give his views.
BristolPost has this "article" about the Sydney Road LTN in Bath:
https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/controversial-bath-ltn-eroded-trust-9435808
What's the local view? I can see how a declassified trunk road might not be the best candidate for an LTN street, but local circumstances are key.
From what I remember living in Bath, it was a street that was generally pretty quiet apart from during rush hour. I could see it becoming an LTN as a big benefit to cyclists heading to/from the canal path.
Don't know Bath that well, myself, so maybe someone else can provide some local knowledge. My view is that Bath has way too many cars for the size and layout of it, so maybe they should just pedestrianise most of it.
Dis1954 reckons:
Not sure if this is satire or not, it's so hard to tell these days.
Thank f**k for informed views like that
I don't see any issue with that sticky bottle...as stated it's fairly common for riders to latch on for a few seconds and that video clip is only a few seconds (no mention of speed limits) and by all accounts it was to get him back to the peloton where he finished well down in the pack.
Yeah, but he's head to toe in lycra & so probably also about to run a red light and cause an unsuspecting hack to spill coffee over themselves.
Is this how cyclists are getting up to 40mph before running red lights in London?
500m doesnt sound that far imo, dsq seems a bit harsh as well, I thought it was time penalty or relegation to the back, for a first offence at least, I guess we dont know if it was persistent sticky bottling.
I'd estimate that car is doing about 40 km/h so if the witness is correct that the rider hung on for 500 m that would be almost a minute, way outside the acceptable "few seconds" generally tolerated.
Where's the minute long video then? I'm guessing riders don't get disqualified on the word of a spectator?