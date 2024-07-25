“The worst part is he did it for over 500m”: Pro cyclist disqualified for “stickiest of sticky bottles”; Police fine driver with bike on rear mount for hiding licence plate; Wout van Aert goes for double disc wheels; Drunk Pogačar + more on the live blog

Tour de France may be over, but the pro cycling shenanigans are still finding ways to sticky themselves to this live blog, much like how 31-year-old Belgian pro Dietmar Ledegen found a cheeky bottle from his team car to sticky himself to at the Tour de Wallonie.

The five-day stage-race is currently being held in Wallonia and in the second stage yesterday, Ledegen, who rides for the UCI Continental Team Baloise-Trek Lions soared too close to the sun and tested the race comissaries patience for a bit too long — over 500 metres, according to a spectator who posted footage of the rider with a not-so-clever sticky bottle.

“The worst part is that he did it over 500m, I quickly took out my phone when I saw him coming from the distance like a bullet,” wrote the Belgian cycling fan behind the Twitter account Lv_cycling.

Yesterday’s stage from Arlon to La Roche-en-Ardenne was the also the queen stage of the race, with the peloton going up and down the Ardenne hills in the punchy route. Ledegen who initally finished 104 out of 111 riders, 19 minutes down on the winner Markus Hoelgaard, has now been disqualified by the UCI for the sticky bottle.

Meanwhile, Antoine Vayer, former coach and trainer of the Festina team two decades ago, wrote: “Inspired by Cavendish and Pogacar, some riders combine [engine] power (Fr: puissance) and sticky bottles to resemble them.”

In a pro season that has been eerily devoid of many sticky bottles this year, we’ve now had two of them in the space of a week.

Sticky bottles are fairly common in most races, as riders latch on to the bottle and let the team car propel them for a few extra precious seconds — but most of the times it's executed to help riders catch back on to a group or give the legs a momentary break, in a manner that's seen as acceptable in the eyes of the race commissaries.

After stage 19 of the Tour de France, coincidentally also the queen stage on Friday, the broadcast cameras caught Giulio Ciccone and Santiago Buitrago arguing over a sticky bottle, with the two also embroiled in a battle for the top 10 in the general classification at the time.

Ciccone, placed 10th with just a 34 second lead over Buitrago, going into the penultimate stage of the race, was seen having an animated exchange with the Bahrain-Victorious rider, pointing out his antics of holding on to the bottle while receiving it from the team car for longer than required.

While Buitrago's alleged sticky bottle was missed by most broadcast cameras, it looks like Ciccone and his teammates had a good view of it.

"Hey! We were three behind you, we saw everything. With the bottle like this, it's not correct. This is the Tour de France," Ciccone said to the 24-year-old Colombian, approaching him on his bike as he was sitting down and wiping away the sweat

Not particularly amused at the interaction, Buitrago hit back at Ciccone, saying: "I've learnt it from you!"

Buitrago ended up securing the 10th place in the GC at the end, pushing Ciccone out of the top 10 on the last day with a very strong time trial in which he finished 9th, just 2 minutes and 53 seconds behind the dominant Tadej Pogačar.