“Bizarre behaviour”: Motorist slammed for boasting about passing cyclists “as close as I could”; Mum cycling with child on “tricky” road clip divides opinion; Best race ever? Saddleless Van Aert wins Benidorm epic; Shaun Bike Ryder + more on the live blog

I feel like we’ve been here before.

The debate around children riding their bikes on the road has proved a prominent one over the last few years, popping up more than a few times on road.cc (and that’s before we get on to whether kids should be able to cycle on the pavement. Yes, really).

Last May, we reported that a motorist received a fair amount of criticism online after she exited her car (which, incidentally, was parked on the road) to scold a group of schoolchildren for riding their bikes “in the middle” of the road – on what was at that point an extremely empty residential street.

> “In the middle of the road!” Motorist berates children cycling “harmlessly home from school” on empty cul-de-sac

That peculiar incident came just six months after perhaps the most famous ‘child rides bike on road’ furore of recent times, which saw practically half of the Conservative Party – including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, peer Baroness Foster, and Tory London Assembly leader Susan Hall – weigh in on a clip of a motorist failing to stop to let a five-year-old cyclist past on a road lined with parked cars, before narrowly passing the youngster.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the party’s current stance on the so-called ‘war on the motorist’, Javid and co. leapt to the defence of the driver as the clip went viral, with the Bromsgrove MP responding to a tweet from the Jeremy Vine on 5 Twitter account (who else?), which asked viewers who they thought was “in the wrong”, by writing: “The five-year-old’s father”.

> Sajid Javid blames father of five-year-old cyclist for letting child ride on road in viral video

And then, a video of another five-year-old boy picking his way safely through traffic and parked cars again went viral, with most commenters (for a change) praising the young cyclist’s skills and road awareness.

However, over the weekend, the same young lad earned some more online notoriety – and ushered in a much more divided response from the Twitter hordes.

Turnpike Lane is one of the most tricky areas we cycle; there’s is a total lack of cycling infra. This road is wide enough for some bike lanes, which would make for a safer & more pleasant journey for all vehicles. I feel they would also enable more ppl get around by bike! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/mf02jaNoXU — Francesca Savage 🚲💕 (@francesca_kms) January 20, 2024

The clip, posted by active travel advocate Francesca Savage, shows her cycling with her child on Turnpike Lane in north London, while calling for better protection for cyclists of all ages.

“Turnpike Lane is one of the most tricky areas we cycle; there’s a total lack of cycling infra,” she tweeted.

“This road is wide enough for some bike lanes, which would make for a safer and more pleasant journey for all vehicles. I feel they would also enable more people to get around by bike!”

However, many weren’t impressed by Francesca’s family-oriented active travel approach.

“Why not cycle with a child somewhere safer and go a different route?” asked James, prompting Francesa to reply: “Unfortunately we have to take this route and it’s the only way we can get to our destination. We use our bikes to get from A-B.”

> “The kid can cycle, but can the driver drive?”: Parents demand safer cycling infrastructure as video shows 5-year-old having to navigate traffic and blocked bike lane

Others, naturally, were even blunter in their appraisal of the video.

“As a driver I am required to have two hands on the steering wheel. It is required during my test, and ensures I am in full control of my vehicle at all times. Riding with one hand means you are not in full control of your cycle and pose a risk to other road users and yourself,” wrote Daniel.

“Cyclist mentality ‘kids dead but I had the legal right’,” added Matthew, while JibbaJabba said: “I would NEVER take my kids cycling on the roads. Far too many bad drivers out there. Terrible parenting” (which, as readers of the London Cycling Campaign’s recent report on women cycling in the capital, is an all too common accusation thrown at mums cycling with their children).

“Vid like this makes my blood run cold, as a father once I’d never ever put my family in danger like that,” added Fred, in a similar vein. “I cycle and motorcycle, I just feel you’re putting yourself and family in danger to prove a point.”

Despite the cold weather, it was nice to see so many people out on their bikes! 🥶🚲🥶 pic.twitter.com/WG8q8ud2tq — Francesca Savage 🚲💕 (@francesca_kms) January 20, 2024

However, not everyone was as scathingly critical of a five-year-old riding his bike on the road.

“It's so great to see you occupying the road space and normalising cycling for your child. Keep going, we need to change the culture,” said Dan.

“Great to see a family cycling together, keep it up,” wrote Chris, while Sean said: “Some of the comments on here… More pressure needs to be put on local authorities everywhere to put proper infrastructure in place for cyclists.”

Finally, Dave concluded: “Why do so many people want to live in a society where riding to the local shop with your kid on a bike is considered such a bad thing to do?”

Well, exactly…