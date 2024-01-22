“Bizarre behaviour”: Motorist slammed for boasting about passing cyclists “as close as I could”; Mum cycling with child on “tricky” road clip divides opinion; Best race ever? Saddleless Van Aert wins Benidorm epic; Shaun Bike Ryder + more on the live blog

Well, that was something special, wasn’t it?
Yesterday’s 13th round of the 2023/24 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm had almost everything you could want from a bike race (apart from designated cycle parking, of course, but that’s another story).
> Don’t take your bike to the cyclocross! World Cup organiser bans fans’ bikes from course “for safety reasons” (but don’t worry, you can park your car nearby)
In a thriller of a women’s race on the fast, technical circuit bang in the centre of the much-maligned Spanish tourist resort, world champion Fem van Empel just about got the better of Puck Pieterse, diving past her eternal rival on one of the last few corners before holding her off in the sprint for the line, after a close-fought, blow-for-blow encounter.
While Van Empel took the win in the rainbow jersey, World Cup leader Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado also earned her fair share of plaudits, recovering from a recent back injury and a difficult opening spell to claw herself back into contention by the final lap, only to be finally dropped by the dominant leading due on the course’s long and decisive road climb.
And then, just when you were thinking you’d already been treated to a feast of ‘cross action, all hell broke loose on the Costa Brava in the men’s race, billed as this season’s unofficial world championships thanks to the presence of the so-called ‘Big Three’.
First off, Mathieu van der Poel – aiming for his 11th consecutive ‘cross victory during what had been an unbeaten winter – was forced off his bike in the opening corners, as a 20 second-plus gap quickly opened to the leaders.
Faced with this unexpected barrier to his normally serene path to victory, the world champion then unleashed the kind of shock and awe we all know he’s capable of, producing one of the images of the winter as he scorched through the field on the climb like a hot Dutch knife through ‘cross butter:
But then, on the penultimate lap, after a frenetic, constantly evolving race where riders drifted in and out of contention throughout, Van der Poel’s unbeaten season finally came to a thudding end in a crash missed by the TV cameras, the world champion’s shoulder colliding equally as hard with a course-side pole (no easy bouncing off the crash protection while cutting the corner this time, Mathieu).
Now, that looked painful.
And that was that. Or so we thought. After dispatching the brilliant European champion Michael Vanthourenhout, Van Aert – racing his final ‘cross lap of the season – looked to have the win in the bag, and duly opted to take the final barriers a touch more conservatively, neglecting to bunny hop them in favour of a quick dismount.
Then, in a moment that will be played over and over again long after his career is over, the Visma-Lease a Bike star made a right pig’s ear of his remount, crashing to the ground, before – unbeknownst to most viewers at the time – kicking off his saddle as he scrambled back onto his bike.
Fortunately for Van Aert, he had already done enough to secure the victory just ahead of Vanthourenhout – but, judging by the post-race photos of his saddle-less bike, those last few corners couldn’t have been overly comfortable for the Belgian…
Ouch...
Or maybe he’ll just jot it down as some much-needed practice for the discomfort of Paris-Roubaix? Anyway, they almost certainly explain his very upright, very careful celebration:
Oh, and what about the other member of cyclocross’s Big Three, Tom Pidcock?
Well, after a plucky ride throughout the race, and some attacks off the front, the bike handling boy wonder of cycling was let down by his, ahem, bike handing, crashing out of the top five after misjudging the kind of bunny hops he eats for breakfast.
Carnage, pure carnage. But at least we can all laugh about it now…
Cyclocross. What a sport.
On "Clip of mum cycling with child on “tricky” road": practically all of those parking spaces in the clip are empty. Couldn't they therefore be replaced with a cycle lane (even a painted lane), or would that cause all of those takeaway shops to immediately go bankrupt?
Tell me you're a world-class asshole without telling me you're a world-class asshole, Donny.
Dremel to the rescue again. Forgot to check my spd cleats often enough to notice the wear.
As a bonus, when looking for 'what to do with the whatisthisbitfor' , I discovered that two of the thingumies will clean tiles too ! Should get a few brownie points at home.
(also saw a photo of cleaning the rear derailleur - although I'd want to practice on a really old one first).
SUVs drive trend for new cars to grow 1cm wider in UK and EU every two years, says report
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/22/cars-growing-wider-euro...
This is why I think that Estate vehicles are a better choice when using a car is necessary.
Generous boot space, lower driving position and not much wider than a city car, if a vehicle has a smaller and economical engine it does everything these Personal School Buses will ever get to do, better, and offers less risk to other road users. I can also fit 2 large bikes in the back with one side of the rear seats down (wheels removed)
My own Estate is a 0.9l which does +50mpg (motorway) and is the lowest tax bracket for emissions.
As an amateur racer with a wife suffering from chronic health issues and neurodivergent child sometimes using a car is a necessary evil. I try to limit my mileage as much as possible, and try to commute by bike most days.
Have you considered however, as all right thinking people do, that SUVs are bigger, and therefore better. So the estate car while being more efficient, more practical, cheaper, safer, easier to park, more enjoyable to drive and in almost every way better, is actually worse.
/s
Donny - the guy so proud of nearly clipping a cyclist with his wing mirror - actually has "hate cyclists" as part of his Twitter / X bio.
How empty and flat must your personality be, that THAT is a facet of your personality you feel needs to be advertised? THAT is something that you can proudly say about yourself?
“I would NEVER take my kids cycling on the roads. Far too many bad drivers out there. Terrible parenting”
Yes indeed, those drivers must have had terrible parents.
Indeed. The roads are too dangerous (because of drivers) so the answer is for everyone else to stay indoors or otherwise jump in a car and put children at risk (won't somebody please think of the children!).
Also loved this comment: “As a driver I am required to have two hands on the steering wheel. It is required during my test, and ensures I am in full control of my vehicle at all times. Riding with one hand means you are not in full control of your cycle and pose a risk to other road users and yourself,”
I was out for a ride at the weekend & had to make a left turn part way down a hill. It's well known to me, you have to scrub quite a lot of speed & the road surface is usually covered in loose gravel soooooo... I'd have to agree, indicating (ie taking one hand off the bars) is certainly sketchy at that point. Imagine my confusion then when I got a mouthful off the driver that zoomed up behind me (at some pace) as I approached the turn in question, raging about me "not f*cking indicating AND "holding me up"". Given that I knew the road, I had indicated way ahead of the turn, despite this clearly putting me and every Daily Mail reader on the planet at risk, so I'm not sure how I was supposed to win in this situation? Come to think of it, how does my drivist friend indicate, or change the radio station, or wipe the froth from his mouth without putting other people at risk.......? or did he literally mean it was only required during his driving test? Asking for a friend.
He may drive a BMW or Audi, which as we all know dispensed with indicators decades ago.
Oh indeed, in fact indicating at all became optional around the same time that observing speed limits and not parking on bends/opposite junctions/in cycle lanes became an advisory I seem to recall.
How is one supposed to use the indicators when you're on the (hand-held) phone & smoking a joint?
I was in a traffic queue this morning approaching the clifton suspension bridge (lots of oncoming traffic, so there wasn't space for me to filter past).
As the queue moved forward, the car in front of me seemed to suffer from the whatsapp gap and then the driver realised the queue had moved. She lurched the car forward two or three car lengths and applied the brake again.
Thing is: she had her hands up clasped behind her neck while she did it…
Why are Road.cc reporting Donny Gibbs comments as if it was a genuine account not a parody?
Probably because most of us encounter the parody, as a real situation, far too often for it to be put down as just a funny joke.
I didn't realise it was a parody to be fair. It aligns very closely with an awful lot of Twitter bile
Please supply any evidence that its a parody. No mention of parody in the name or bio.
Though come to think of it might be worth a crowd sourced effort if all @road.cc twitter followers reported it as one tha is breaching the rules?
Never mind idiots putting nonsense like that on Twitter - we have had reasonably-well-known-to-a-daytime-TV-audience figures boasting in a national newspaper (Well, chef James Martin in the Daily Mail) about intimidating cyclists whilst driving, and making them crash:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/green-living-blog/2009/sep/15/ja...
It's just part of the whole "cyclists aren't humans, and don't belong on the roads" worldview.
Regarding "Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes?", would it be an offence to move all the stuff that's cluttering the cycle lane to a free bit of road to the right of the cycle lane?
I'd guess that it could count as littering or obstructing the highway, but what's the chance of a copper being around to see you do it?
Does it count as littering or obstructing the highway if the stuff is already there though, and you just move it off your lane?
If it's obstructing the highway outside of the cycle lane, it's obstructing it in it too.
I chat to Will Cubbin, the manager of the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, who is currently undertaking a PhD exploring the relationship between cyclists and motorists on the road
Yet another of these hopeless 'Partnerships', designed to remove any vestige of responsibility from any of the individual 'Partners'. I recall that it was Essex which came up with the notion that a close pass at any speed wasn't close enough if the cyclist didn't 'brake or wobble' on the video
Well. I'm 2/2 this year without braking or wobbling, so I think they have uped their game.
It seems young Donny on the socials isn't the brightest match in the box, I almost feel sorry for the lad.
I wonder if he'd like a trip to Ruwanda.
His registration number and car ought to be well publicised, so that it is quite clear - if he ever actually caused harm - that it was not simple "careless driving" and was in fact his intention
Am missing the irony there? We do realise this is a parody account, don't we?
Are you sure?
Donny or Peted76? There is no evidence that I have seen that Donny is a parody. Certainly breaches the rules on Parody accounts being clearly labelled.
