RIP Presta and Schrader? Schwalbe reckons its "revolutionary" new Clik valve is set to become cycling's new tyre inflation industry standard

While not the most glamorous or exciting thing we've seen at Eurobike 2024, we reckon the new Schwalbe Clik Valve might just have the potential to be one of the most significant for years to come. A new take on bike tyre inflation, the Clik promises much easier attachment and operation, no risk of air loss and 50% more air flow rate, plus it can be retrofitted to your existing valves with a conversion kit. It's not just us who are getting all giddy about valves either, as the Clik has also bagged Schwalbe a Eurobike award for innovation.

Boasting that the Clik Valve will be a "revolution for bicycle valves" and "solve problems that have existed for over a century", Schwalbe reckons its valve is far more intuitive than Presta, Schrader or Dunlop. While other takes on the valve do exist, such as Reserve's Fillmore Valves, these have usually been novel spins on the existing 'big three' valve types rather than completely new designs.

The story goes that Clik's inventor John Quintana was inspired to act because the aforementioned inflation systems were too tricky for his kids, so we're told. Using his little ones as enthusiastic guinea pigs, the appropriately named Quintana tried out numerous prototypes before coming up with his completed design.

"The associated pump head can be clicked onto the valve with little force and removed again very easily after successful inflating - handling couldn‘t be easier", says Schwalbe.

"The entire operation is possible with just two fingers."

Tubeless fans will also be pleased, because the air flow rate is said to be 50% higher than standard valves. Schwalbe also claims there is no risk of air loss and you won't experience any wear on the pump head, because "the function of the pump head remains constant".

In terms of pricing, availability and compatibility: Schwalbe is starting out by selling conversion kits at £5 a pop, that can convert all existing valves and most pumps to the new Clik. SKS is already making a Clik-compatible pump too, and more manufacturers will follow according to Schwalbe.

The pump head adapter can be integrated into the pump head of current floor pumps or mini-pumps. What if you get a flat and don't have a Clik-compatible pump to hand? You can also inflate a Clik valve with a Schrader pump too, so you'll rarely have any issues there.

From the halls of the annual Eurobike show, where the Clik Valve is on display along with numerous other new Schwalbe products, we were told that the Clik will be sold in the UK and EU only... and if you had any doubts about Schwalbe's authenticity when it says it just wants to help us pump our tyres up easier, get this: we're told that the Clik will only be a Schwalbe-branded product until 2030, after which the brand hopes will become an open standard. The valves should be found on the shelves of your local Schwalbe stockist in Q3 of this year.

You can find out more on Schwalbe's website.