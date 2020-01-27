Back to news
news
Live blog

Live blog: Cyclists have more sex and 'think they are more sexually attractive' according to new survey; Dolly Parton challenge, cycling edition; Rohan Dennis' Chris Froome impression; Cyclist attacks bus driver after been run off the road + more

All today's news from the site and beyond as we start a new week... ...
Mon, Jan 27, 2020 09:04
3
10:59
The Dolly Parton challenge, but cycling

Chris Froome and the famous Tour de France Beefeaters are the latest from the cycling world to participate in this social media meme fad. 

10:53
Rohan Dennis does a better Chris Froome than Chris Froome

The Australian took some time to emulate/imitate his new teammate at the Tour Down Under over the weekend... wonder if he's had a go at the famous run up the Ventoux yet? 

09:20
A thrilling ride: Cycle Republic survey finds cycle commuters have more sex, socialise more and care more about their wellbeing than non-cyclists

A new survey of 1,500 people by Cycle Republic has gathered some hard evidence about cyclists' sex lives and lifestyles to finds out if they are 'superhuman' compared to the rest of society. 

Before we get to the sex bits, some selected other findings were that 60% of cyclists practice mindfulness compared to non-cyclists, which can help to lower blood pressure, improve sleep and remove stress. They also found cyclists were more sociable, with 15% socialising daily compared to 8% of non-cyclists. 17% of cyclists drink more than four cups of coffee a day, while 47% get their five portions of fruit and beg compared to 35% of non-cyclists. 

70% of cyclist said their motivation to cycle was to keep themselves fit and healthy, and 61% of cyclists exercise for over an hour a day compared to 45% for non-cyclists. Environmental impact was also a factor, with 53% of women and 50% of men saying this was motivation to cycle. 

Moving to the bedroom, Cycle Republic found that 15% of cyclists have sex daily and 44% get steamy on a weekly basis compared to 11% and 41% respectively amongst non-cyclists. Apparently (this wouldn't include me), cyclists also think of themselves as more sexually attractive than average, with 46% of cyclists rating themselves more sexually attractive than average compared to just 35% of non-cyclists. 

Strangely, Cycle Republic also asked participants if they would date someone who wore cycling shorts for fashion (google them if you're not familiar) and found 27% would compared to 17% of non-cyclists. 

Do you reckon cyclists are more prone to some extra evening exercise compared to the general population? Maybe ask your friends or relatives over dinner to gather some evidence of your own... 

09:13
Well that escalated quickly: cyclist ran off the road by bus driver gets his own back

We're pretty sure this crazy clip is from Mexico as it says 'Mexico City' on the side of the bus, and it begins with a very scary yet sadly familiar scene of a bus close passing a cyclist to the point where they are forced off the road. What happens next is described as 'rough justice' by some in the comments... (violence is never the answer, kids)

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 