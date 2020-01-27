Live blog: Cyclists have more sex and 'think they are more sexually attractive' according to new survey; Dolly Parton challenge, cycling edition; Rohan Dennis' Chris Froome impression; Cyclist attacks bus driver after been run off the road + more

A new survey of 1,500 people by Cycle Republic has gathered some hard evidence about cyclists' sex lives and lifestyles to finds out if they are 'superhuman' compared to the rest of society.

Before we get to the sex bits, some selected other findings were that 60% of cyclists practice mindfulness compared to non-cyclists, which can help to lower blood pressure, improve sleep and remove stress. They also found cyclists were more sociable, with 15% socialising daily compared to 8% of non-cyclists. 17% of cyclists drink more than four cups of coffee a day, while 47% get their five portions of fruit and beg compared to 35% of non-cyclists.

70% of cyclist said their motivation to cycle was to keep themselves fit and healthy, and 61% of cyclists exercise for over an hour a day compared to 45% for non-cyclists. Environmental impact was also a factor, with 53% of women and 50% of men saying this was motivation to cycle.

Moving to the bedroom, Cycle Republic found that 15% of cyclists have sex daily and 44% get steamy on a weekly basis compared to 11% and 41% respectively amongst non-cyclists. Apparently (this wouldn't include me), cyclists also think of themselves as more sexually attractive than average, with 46% of cyclists rating themselves more sexually attractive than average compared to just 35% of non-cyclists.

Strangely, Cycle Republic also asked participants if they would date someone who wore cycling shorts for fashion (google them if you're not familiar) and found 27% would compared to 17% of non-cyclists.

Do you reckon cyclists are more prone to some extra evening exercise compared to the general population? Maybe ask your friends or relatives over dinner to gather some evidence of your own...