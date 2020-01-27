Pidcock film released ahead of Elite CX Worlds debut; Honorary doctorate for ‘Voice of Cycling’ Liggett; Bonkers 1 – bespoke 'Big Bed Bike' on eBay for £100; Bonkers 2 – Cyclists 'have better sex lives'; Fan causes San Juan crash + more on live blog

'Voice of Cycling' Phil Liggett has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of South Australia (UniSA) to recognise “his distinguished contribution to the world of cycling and sports journalism and his special contribution to South Australia, through his support of the Santos Tour Down Under,” a race he has been involved in since it began in 1999.

UniSA vice chancellor Professor David Lloyd said: “As sponsors of Team UniSA in the Tour for the past 20 years, we have come to know the legend that is Phil Liggett.

“Warm, witty and indefatigable, Phil has an encyclopaedic knowledge of cycling and his preparation across his brief is a lesson for every aspiring sports’ journalist.

“His commitment to the Tour Down Under and to promoting this event from its earliest days as a bold experiment, right through to its position today, as a world class opening event to the international professional cycling season, has been phenomenal.

“Phil is the voice of cycling, but he is also one of the finest examples of excellence and professionalism in journalism and we are extremely proud to welcome him to UniSA’s international community of friends and alumni.”

Liggett, who has reported on 47 editions of the Tour de France and is a member of the British Cycling Hall of Fame, said: “I have admired the University from the start with the way, as a seat of learning, it embraced the sport and formed a Tour Down Under team to allow young riders to advance their ambitions to become professional riders.”

He described the race as “A tough education for many emerging Australian cyclists who have gone on to take their place among the most famous riders in the World,” adding, “UniSA will always be a special and memorable place for me and my recognition has left me speechless which, I guess, is not good for a commentator.”