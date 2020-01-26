Lorry driver who was three times over limit for cocaine is jailed for killing cyclist

A lorry driver who had more than three times the legal limit for cocaine in his system when he killed a cyclist has been jailed for three and a half years.

Joseph Large, aged 32, also tested positive for cannabis after running over 50-year-old Paul Thompson while driving his ship loader lorry in Wolverhampton in November 2018, reports the Express & Star.

He pulled out onto the road and hit Mr Thompson, claiming afterwards that the sun had been in his eyes, but a jury at Stoke Crown Court found him guilty of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was also banned form driving for two years, with the judge telling him: “You had a duty of care whilst driving a vehicle of that size, especially to vulnerable road users.

“But you were complacent about your knowledge of the junction and this was an avoidable accident.”

The victim’s brother, Stephen Thompson, read a statement out to the court.

He said: “This tragedy has broken us all. My brother Paul had all his life in front of him. He was being made redundant. He worked out his finances.

“He had bought a new bike for his 50th birthday and made plans to go to Scotland and Europe. But his dreams will unfortunately never be realised.”

“There was a time after the crash when I felt sorry for the driver and this was a tragic accident which the driver had to live with for the rest of his life.

“But when I found out further details, this turned to anger. The selfish behaviour of this driver has ruined so many lives.”

PC David Crump, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: “As a professional lorry driver, Large's driving should have been of the very highest standards.

“But he got behind the wheel of a 32-ton lorry having previously consumed cocaine and as a result of his actions Mr Thompson sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts go out to Mr Thompson’s family at this difficult time.”

He added: “We would urge anyone to think twice before driving if they have had alcohol or taken drugs, as they can be putting the lives of other people in danger, as well as putting their own safety at risk.”