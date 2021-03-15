WorldTour Women's race bikes of 2021 - the models ridden in the pro peloton

The 2021 UCI WorldTour racing season has well and truly begun for the women - and here you'll find a definitive list of bikes you can expect to see these talented professionals smashing it on in races.

Some of the women's WorldTour teams are riding the same spec bikes as the male squad, but with different (and sometimes arguably better) paintjobs, while others are completely new top-end machines to goggle at...

What's great to see is so many British pros lining up at WorldTour races on these bikes across the teams. We have picked out some of these riders to keep an eye out for in their respective squads as we go through and check out each of these bikes.

Canyon SRAM Racing

As you can probably guess by the name of the team, Canyon SRAM are racing on Canyon frames with SRAM groupsets. More specifically, the Aeroad WMN CFR Disc frame and SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, which comes with a power meter built-in.

The team will switch between Zipp’s 453 NSW and 303 Firecrest tubeless wheelsets when racing, and these are wrapped in 25mm Schwalbe Pro One TLE tyres. Speedplay’s Zero Titanium pedals will also be used.

Keep a look out for Britain’s Barnes sisters, Hannah and Alice, beasting it in races on this bike. Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who finished 2nd in the GC of the Giro d’Italia, as well as Tiffany Cromwell, Chole Dygert and 2019 Zwift Academy winner Ella Harris, are also part of the German outfit’s line up.

Movistar Team

Also riding Canyons are the women’s Movistar Team, who’ll be racing on black and blue versions of the Aeroad WMN CRF Disc.

The bike is similarly built up with SRAM’s Red eTap AXS groupset with Quarq’s power meter, but the Zipp wheels are instead paired with Continental’s Competition GP 5000 tubeless tyres, and Look Keo pedals are fitted.

Moving over from Mitchelton-Scott, Annemiek van Vleuten is now part of the Spanish squad. The Dutch rider lit up much of the racing last year, taking wins in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Strade Bianche. She’ll be wearing blue with the European stripes, having just missed out on the rainbow jersey in last year’s World Championship Road Race.

Team SD Worx

The Dutch team previously known as Boels – Dolmans Cycling Team is now called Team SD Worx.

The team races on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset that was launched last year as the “one bike to rule them all, putting an end to the idea of a climbing bike and an aero bike”. It claimed to be almost as aerodynamically efficient as the Venge aero road bike while being at the UCI's minimum weight limit for racing.

This is equipped with SRAM’s Red eTap AXS groupset and Specialized saddles and tyres, with Zipp providing the wheels (303 Firecrest), stems and handlebars. Time’s Xpro 10 Carbon pedals finish off this classy bike that the current world road race and individual TT champion Anna van der Breggen is racing on in her final season before retiring.

British rider Anna Shackley, South African national champ Ashleigh Moolman, Demi Vollering, Amy Pieters and Jolien d’Hoore are all part of this impressive line-up.

Ale BTC Ljubjana

The Italian Alé BTC Ljubjana team are racing on the Cipollini Nk1k frameset with Campagnolo’s Super Record EPS 12 speed groupset and Bora Ultra wheels. The finishing kit is also from Italian brand Deda Elementi, while the saddle and bar tape are from Prologo. The team will also be using Wahoo cycling computers and turbo trainers.

Racing on this bike in bright yellow and pink kit are Italian sprinter Marta Bastianelli and climber Tatiana Guderzo, as well as up and coming British rider Sophie Wright.

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Lapierre bikes make it into the women’s peloton, with the Xelius SL ridden in a dark navy blue colourway by the French women’s team.

The bike is equipped with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, wheels and pedals, Prologo saddles, Continental tyres, and PRO are supplying the finishing kit.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, the Danish rider who lights up the races with her exciting explosive energy and in equal amounts off the bike with her enthusiasm, is the big name in this team. Ludwig won the mountains classification in the Giro d’Italia last year and just missed out on the win in La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

Liv Racing

It won’t surprise you that Liv Racing (previously known as CCC-Liv) will be aboard Liv bikes, that’s Giant’s women’s bike brand. Riders have the choice of Liv’s all-round Langma Advanced SL or the aero EnviLiv Advanced.

Giant’s full carbon Contact SLR Road handlebar and stem, with updated ergonomic shaping and revised compact geometry, is fitted. The rest of the build on the bikes includes SRAM’s Red eTap AXS groupset, and a choice between Cadex’s 42mm and 65mm tubular wheels with Vittoria tyres. Liv’s Alacra saddle is specced on most bikes, except for one rider who gets on better with the Cadex Boost.

Joining the flowery purple squad this year is Belgian sprinter Lotte Kopecky, who certainly impressed with consistency last year with podiums in Gent-Wevelgem, Tour des Flandres and AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne.

Team BikeExchange

Team BikeExchange, formerly known as Mitchelton-Scott, have shifted from Scott bikes to Bianchi.

Bianchi Specialissima

Bianchi’s new lightweight all-rounder, the Specialissima CV Disc, as well as the aero-optimised Oltre XR4 Disc race bike, will be used by the Australian outfit. That’s disc brakes all round for Team BikeExchange's road bikes, but they will use the rim-brake equipped Aquila time trial machine.

Bianchi Oltre XR4

The Italian brand’s elegant finish comes with a new graphic colourway approach this year. The signature celeste is joined by stealth black and a new turquoise-celeste shade in diagonal bands across the frame for “an element of modernity”. This updated look has won us over, what about you?

Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset along with Dura-Ace R9100P crank-based power meters, wheels, pedals will be fitted, while Pirelli’s P Zero tyres, Fizik saddles and Tacx bottles and cage finish off the classy modern Bianchis.

Keep an eye out for Australia’s Amanda Spratt, Grace Brown and Lucy Kennedy on the celeste machines, as well as Trinidad & Tobago’s Teniel Campbell who has taken the step up to the WorldTour level team this year.

Team DSM

With Team BikeExchange no longer on Scott bikes, Team DSM leapt at the chance to ride the Scott Addict RC and Foil frames.

The German outfit, previously Team Sunweb, have the bikes kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Dura-Ace wheels and pedals, along with PRO saddles. The team also now rolls on Vittoria’s Corsa tubular tyres, having previously raced on Contis.

20-year-old British young hope Pfeiffer Georgi remains part of the line-up, alongside USA’s powerhouse sprinter Coryn Rivera, Germany's classics rider Liane Lippert, and Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes who signed a four-year deal to stay with the team up until 2024.

Trek-Segafredo Women

Trek WMN Madone, Oliver Grenaa/Trek-Segafredo

As the title sponsor, Trek will be kitting its women’s team out with the Émonda and Madone like its men’s squad, but with a different paint finish. We love this look.

Trek WMN Émonda, Oliver Grenaa/Trek-Segafredo

The new Émonda climbing bike has aero tubing throughout, weighs just 698g and features the new OCLV 800 Series material. It’s also disc brake-only.

SRAM’s Red eTap AXS groupset with a power meter is fitted. Wrapped in either Pirelli’s PZero Tubular and PZero TRL tyres, Bontrager are supplying the Aeolus wheels as well as the integrated bar/stem, saddle and bottle cages.

British riders Lizzie Deignan and Elynor Backstedt will be racing in blue for the American outfit, alongside CX World champ Lucinda Brand, Dutch TT specialist Ellen van Dijk and Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini, who rounded out last year’s Giro d’Italia GC podium.

Now for a couple of high-profile non-WorldTour teams...

Team Jumbo-Visma Women

The women’s Jumbo-Visma squad may be a UCI Continental team but with multiple world champion Marianne Vos part of the line-up, they definitely deserve a mention. Also, look out for British rider Anna Henderson racing in bright yellow.

Cervelo S5, Team Jumbo Visma

Jumbo-Visma switch from Bianchi to Cervélo bikes. The Cervélo R5 disc brake bike is the climbing machine for mega elevation gain days. Then there’s the fast and sleek Cérvelo S5, with its interesting V-shaped stem, which is for the flat to hilly races.

Cervelo R5, , Team Jumbo Visma

The wheels and groupset are supplied by Shimano, while Vittoria, FSA and Fizik are supplying the tyres, handlebars and saddles respectively.

Drops Le Col

Last but not least is the beautiful-looking Ribble Endurance SL R Disc bike that the British Drops Le Col UCI Women’s Continental team are racing on.

Painted in a light blue/pink fading colourway, the Endurance SL R Disc has a colour-matching Level 5 integrated carbon bar/stem that provides a stiff platform for accelerating, as well as tidying away cables for a clean front end.

The bike is built up with a Shimano Ultegra R8070 groupset, Mavic SLR 45 Pro Edition wheels and Continental GP5000 28mm tubeless tyres.

I had the pleasure of riding this Drops team bike for a vlog with Ribble on the subject of female optimised training and working with your menstrual cycle - find out more about this here.

The Drops Le Col team is filled with seven talented British riders: Elizabeth Bennett, Anna Christian, Dani Christmas, Joscelin Lowden, Emily Meakin, April Tacey and Alice Towers.