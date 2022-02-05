Bikes of the 2022 Men’s Pro Peloton: The best bikes in the world

Another year of bike racing is upon us, and there have been some exceptionally busy mechanics readying bikes for the best riders in the world. With some big transfers in both riders and bike brands, here is the complete list of what the men's teams will be using in 2022.

If you’re expecting to see some shiny new bikes under the world’s best riders, then you might be disappointed. There’s only one team on a fully new bike for 2022 and quite honestly, we could have almost done a quick copy and paste job from last year. But there are always some hidden tech details to look at and thankfully, there is some nice new paintwork to drool over too.

AG2R Citroën Team: BMC

A rider arriving at the first team training camp might be surprised to see their bike from 2021 sat waiting for them. If it ain’t broke…

The BMC SLR 01 and TMR are both available to the AG2R Citroën riders, with the former being the all-rounder. Campag fans will be pleased to see the Record EPS Disc groupsets along with tubeless Bora Ultra WTO wheels. The team will use the 45 and 60mm depths mostly, and these are shod with Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR tyres.

Astana Qazaqstan Team: Wilier

There is a certain amount of confusion around the Astana team in recent weeks. The situation in Kazakhstan isn’t overly stable and, as the team is essentially funded by the state, the instability has extended to the team.

> Review: Wilier Filante SLR

Wilier is still providing the bikes and the riders will have the Filante SLR and the 0 SLR to choose between. The bikes have been pictured with Dura-Ace R9100 groupsets, suggesting that Astana aren’t high up on the pecking order for the new stuff. The rear derailleur features a CeramicSpeed OSPW and wheel sponsor Corima has provided some very striking hoops in this pic, though we expect a more standard set to be used for races.

Bahrain - Victorious: Merida

Bike sponsor Merida offers Bahrain - Victorious the Reacto and the Scultura for road stages, and this is the first bike in this rundown with the R9200 Dura-Ace groupset. From the pictures that we’ve seen, the team looks to be pretty well stocked with the majority of riders on the new power meter too.

> Review: Merida Scultura V Team

Never mind us looking at the components that the team will be using, you can read our full reviews of both bikes.

BORA - Hansgrohe: Specialized

BORA - Hansgrohe: Specialized

The first of a few teams to be using the Specialized SL7, Bora have been treated to a shiny new paint job, but not a lot else.

The new Shimano Dura-Ace is present, and Roval returns with the Rapide CLX wheels. Tyres are an interesting one and this is something that we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

> Review: S-Works Tarmac SL7

While the team that went to the Mallorcan warm-up races were on the standard Specialized Turbo Cotton clincher tyres, the riders over at the Saudi Tour are using a tyre with a black sidewall and blanked out logos. Is a new tyre on the way from Specialized, and might that spell a return to tubeless after the Rapide and Alpinist wheelsets were clincher only? Time will tell...

Cofidis: De Rosa

No change for Cofidis. They’re still on DeRosa’s Merak and SK models with the former pictured. Campagnolo’s Super Record EPS Disc groupset takes care of shifting and braking, while an SRM head unit provides all of the rider’s data. Corima offers carbon tubular wheels with Michelin Power tyres. Vision takes care of front end integration with its Metron bar/stem.

It might be a bit of a mishmash of brands, but we like it a lot.

EF Education-EasyPost: Cannondale

Another non-mover, the EF-EasyPost riders again have the SystemSix and SuperSix bikes at their disposal. Vision continues to supply the wheels and handlebars, while sister company FSA supplies the chainset with powermeter.

> First Ride: Cannondale SuperSix Evo 2020

Prologo saddles and bar tape should keep the riders comfy, and the photos that we’ve seen suggest that all riders are on the new Dura-Ace.

Groupama - FDJ: Lapierre

The lovely Lapierre bikes of FDJ are back again in a gorgeous navy blue. An early contender for pro bike of the year even?

> Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

Away from the looks, the team is using a mix of new and old. Dura-Ace R9200 is present, as are the latest Shimano power meters, but the team is still on the old-style C40 and C60 wheelsets.

INEOS Grenadiers: Pinarello

One of the bigger changes of the off-season is that Ineos have finally put away their rim brakes and joined the disc brake party.

> Ineos Grenadiers are racing on disc brakes… finally

Shimano’s latest Dura-Ace is on pretty much every bike, and the team is using the latest editions of the Dura-Ace C40 and C60 wheels.

Just one frameset - the Dogma F - is available to the riders; but as race bikes go, that’s a pretty good one to have.

Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux: Cube

Quite how neon yellow has made it all the way through to 2022 we’re not quite sure, but it is at least easy to spot.

> Take a closer look at the Cube Lightening C:68X

The bikes of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux (aaaannnd breathe) are supplied by Cube, with the Lightning C:68X being the main road race option. The older 11-speed Shimano hints at the team’s status as one of the smaller World Tour setups, but it’s still a bike that we’d be happy to race on.

A CeramicSpeed OSPW system offers the potential for a small wattage saving, while one of the more interesting component choices is the wheelset. German brand Newmen provides the team with three depths of carbon wheels, and while the team was on tubular tyres last season, this bike looks to be a tubeless setup with Continental’s GP5000 S TR.

Israel - Premier Tech: Factor

Factor’s Ostro VAM is again the bike of choice for the majority of road races that Israel - Premier Tech will be participating in, and the team will continue to use Black Inc wheels and a one-piece handlebar.

> Review: Factor Ostro VAM

There are a few changes to the ISN bike for 2022, and the main one is the power meter. 4iiii has departed and in comes Rotor, resulting in new cranksets and chainrings. They even have ‘aero’ chainrings, which must make Alex Dowsett very happy.

SwissStop continues to supply the Catalyst rotors and RS34 disc pads, despite us speculating that ISN may return to Shimano when discussing Chris Froome's opinion on disc brakes again late last year.

Lotto Soudal: Ridley

While Lotto are sticking with their Ridley Noah and Helium framesets, they’ve made a pretty big move elsewhere... Campagnolo is out and Shimano is in.

We did see Caleb Ewan and Philippe Gilbert using modified shift lever setups, so the move might make it easier for the riders to shift gears when down in the drops, as Shimano offers its popular sprinter satellite shift buttons.

> Review: DT Swiss ERC 1400 Dicut 35 wheelset

With Campagnolo departing Lotto also needed to find some new wheels to roll on, so in comes DT Swiss with Vittoria providing some lovely tan wall Corsa G2.0 tubulars.

Movistar Team: Canyon

Movistar can do what it likes with their bikes, just as long as we get another season of the Netflix documentary. Canyon continues to supply the bikes, including the Ultimate and now fixed Aeroad.

It’s SRAM Red eTap AXS taking care of shifting, braking and delivering power meter data too. That includes some pro-only chainring sizes to make the riders less dependant on the cassette’s 10T cog.

> First Ride Review: Canyon Aeroad CFR

Zipp also continues with the team, offering the 303 NSW wheelset in tubular and tubeless forms. Fizik supplies saddles and bar tape while Continental tyres handle grip.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team: Specialized

When you have the world champion on your squad, you’d hope that he would get to use the best kit possible and, for the most part, that’s exactly what Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are using. The S-Works SL7 has proven itself at the highest level, and this lovely frameset is decked out in the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 groupset.

> Review: Roval Rapide CLX

While lots of the team use the Roval Rapide aero handlebar, Alaphilippe instead opts for a Pro Vibe Superlight bar with the round tubes suggesting, that aero isn’t everything for the World Champion.

Again, we see the Roval Rapide CLX wheelset feature with S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres but as we saw with Bora, some riders have been using a mystery blacked-out tyre.

Team BikeExchange Jayco: Giant

The only riders in the World Tour to be getting new bikes are those on the Australian Bike-Exchange Jayco team. Gone are those lovely Bianchis and in come Giant, back in at the highest level of racing after an absence last season.

> Review: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc 2021

The Propel and the TCR are the bikes that riders will be selecting from, and with the signing of Dylan Gronewegan, expect to see the former bike netting a few wins this year.

Wheels and finishing kit come from Giant, while Shimano provides the groupset. It’s Dura-Ace Di2 Disc, naturally, though that is an 11-speed crankset in the photo.

Team DSM: Scott

The bike that launched the new Dura-Ace groupset into the world is DSM’s Scott Addict. A few team bikes were set up with the new groupset prior to last year’s Tour de France, and it led us to believe that an announcement from Shimano was due any day.

> Review: Scott Addict RC

The sighting turned out to be a false alarm, and DSM quietly went back to their regular bikes. But for the 2022 season, they’ve got the new stuff for the whole team.

Scott’s sub-brand Syncross provides the one-piece handlebar and the saddles. The only deviation from Scott and Shimano are the Vittoria tubeless tyres on the Shimano C38 wheels.

Team Jumbo-Visma: Cervelo

Jumbo-Visma have been pretty happy since they moved over to Cervelo bikes, and the team still have use of the R5 and S5 models.

The S5 features a proprietary front end and seatpost, but the R5 is a little more traditional and allows you to fit a slightly more standard front end. FSA provides the bar and stems with the R5 using FSA’s ACR headset system to route the cables through the headtube. Most riders on the R5 have been using a K-Force bar and stem for a clean and lightweight setup.

> Review: Cervelo S5

It’s another appearance for R9200 Dura-Ace, and Shimano provides the wheels too. Tyres are the Corsa G2.0.

Trek - Segafredo: Take a guess!

> Review: Trek Emonda

The clue is in the name, and Trek isn’t changing much about the Emonda, Madone and Domane bikes that it provides for the riders. You’ll find Bontrager wheels, handlebars, saddles and bar tape along with Pirelli tyres. SRAM has been signed as groupset sponsor for another few years so once again, it’s wireless shifting and hydraulic disc brakes for Mollema and co. We bet he’s delighted...

UAE-Team Emirates: Colnago

> Review: Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45

Colnago again provides the V3Rs as the main bike for the UAE team, featuring star man Tadej Pogacar. The Tour de France champion has been using disc brakes on and off for a couple of seasons now, and with the bike remaining mostly unchanged aside from a switch from Vittoria to Pirelli for tyres, the big question will be as to whether Pogacar makes a permanent jump to disc brakes.

Which one is your fave? Do let us know in the comments...