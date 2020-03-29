Scott Addict RC 30 2020

For the latest Addict RC 30, Scott has focused heavily on aerodynamics to boost its already impressive performance. By keeping all hoses and cables virtually hidden it is certainly one smooth-looking machine, backed up by plenty of stiffness and a very comfortable rear end.
Ride
The Addict RC 30 certainly didn't give me any surprises when it came to performance. The huge down tube, oversized bottom bracket area, chunky chainstays and tapered head tube all shout rigidity and speed, and they certainly deliver.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Launching off the line, the Scott feels planted. You can really get the power down without the slightest hint of flex anywhere through the bottom half of the frame, and thanks to a relatively light weight of 7.88kg it feels very responsive – especially when you lighten it even more with a set of deep-section carbon rims; more of that later.
All this stiffness does mean that the Scott can transfer some road buzz up through to the front end but that's not a massive issue on a bike of this ilk. It doesn't quite have the same vibration-taming quality as the Orro Venturi I rode a month or so back, but it isn't far off. There is no harshness to the feedback, so it is still absorbing a fair bit of it.
The seatpost does bring some additional comfort to the rear end by allowing just a small amount of flex, even though I wasn't running a huge amount of it exposed. It's not noticeable all of the time, especially not when you are riding hard as more of your weight is on the pedals than the saddle, but when you're cruising along you can just feel it doing its thing.
The steering is quick, and after riding plenty of gravel and endurance road bikes lately it took me a little fit of adapting back to the fast direction changes, but once I had there was definitely some fun to be had in the bends.
The whole bike feels very planted, and with the speed that the front wheel changes direction I could carry huge amounts of speed into my favourite technical descent, only having to scrub off minimal velocity to make the tight off-camber chicane.
The 992mm wheelbase (medium/54cm) means the Addict RC 30 feels nimble, and the slightest body position change has an effect on the handling, which means you have more control over the bike than using the handlebar alone.
Straight-line speed is another of the Scott's fortes. The position I could achieve was spot on for getting stretched out while tapping along at a time trial pace, although, if this was my own personal Addict, I would definitely be trimming the steerer some more and dumping at the very least the 20mm spacer to really get into an aero position.
Adding a set of 50mm-deep Halo Carbaura RCD wheels (full review to come) worked well with the smooth, cable-free front end and the Addict just flew along.
It carries speed in such an 'unflustered' manner too. What do I mean by that? Basically, you often find yourself travelling faster than you think you are – numerous times I glanced down at the computer expecting to see low to mid-teens miles per hour and I was actually nudging the twenties.
On the whole, the Scott Addict RC 30 has all the benefits of a full-on race bike but with the easy riding characteristics of an endurance-based machine.
Frame and fork
Let's start at the front end. Scott has its own in-house component brand, Syncros, so it's been able to develop full integration between the handlebar, stem and the frame.
Whatever shifting and braking system you are using, the Addict RC is compatible. The cables, wires and hoses are fed into the handlebar internally and then through the stem directly into the head tube, from where they flow into the down tube or fork leg before exiting wherever they need to be.
At first glance it makes the Scott look more like a track bike than a road machine.
Our test model came with mechanical Ultegra and there is no impact on the quality of the gear changes, as can happen with the tortuous tight bends that some internal cable routing can cause.
The clean look doesn't stop there either. Even the fork leg has a flap on it shielding the flat mount disc calliper bolts from the air.
Carrying those aerodynamic cues through the rest of the frame is the use of Scott's patented airflow design, which has seen the down tube, head tube, seat tube, seatpost and seat tube all being designed to optimise airflow.
For added stiffness to cope with steering and braking loads, the head tube is tapered from 1 1/4in to 1 1/2in and the fork crown is increased to match so that the frame and fork blend pretty much seamlessly into each other.
The down tube is huge. It's a D-shape, with the flat section on the top tapering in width and getting larger at the bottom bracket shell; measuring nearly 65mm across, it's no surprise to see a press-fit BB installed.
Pressing the bearing cups into the frame rather than using threaded outboard bearing cups means frame designers can make the bottom bracket shell wider, with a larger diameter, without increasing the q-factor (the distance between the pedals).
This wider and larger shell means the bike can then have a bigger diameter down tube, seat tube and taller chainstays, all in a bid to deliver more stiffness where it's needed, mainly around the drivetrain.
On a lot of bikes like the Addict RC we are seeing internal wedges being used for clamping the seatpost in place. A neat and aero alternative to the more standard external seat clamp. Scott has kind of gone for the middle ground with an external ring with a bolt at the front which, when tightened, presses a wedge against the post to keep it in position.
Scott says that this design weighs just 12g and thanks to the way it spreads the load around the post, it's able to save weight on the post too, which comes in at just 142g.
As you'd expect, the frame comes with a replaceable gear hanger and it was one of the only flaws I found with the Scott, albeit not a major one.
It's quite exposed, sticking out of the rear dropout, and the material feels quite soft too. Ours must have taken a whack somewhere in transit as when I was putting the bike together, I could see how bent it was and how out of line the rear mech was compared to the gears.
It pulled back into line easily enough, and I had no issues with getting everything set up again, but should the bike fall over it won't take much to be pushed out of line again. I appreciate that that's its job, rather than wreck the frame, but I've ridden many, many bikes that use a more robust solution.
Overall, the quality and finish of the frame and fork is absolutely top notch and the deep yellow paintjob is definitely up to a standard I'd expect on a three-grand bike.
Geometry
When it comes to geometry, the Addict RC is very much race-orientated. There are seven sizes available, ranging from XXS/47 through to XXL/61, giving top tube lengths of 52cm to 60cm.
As I mentioned earlier, we have the M/54 which has a 55cm top tube, 135mm head tube with an angle of 72.5 degrees and a seat angle of 73.6 degrees.
Stack is 548mm, with reach coming in at 390mm (the vertical and horizontal measurements from the centre of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube).
Scott has a very detailed geometry table on its website, which you can see by following the link up top.
Groupset
The Addict RC 30 comes with a mechanical Shimano Ultegra groupset with hydraulic disc brakes, and it suits the quality of the bike perfectly.
I wrote a full review of the Ultegra R8000 groupset if you want to get all of the detailed info, but to sum it up, you are getting near Dura-Ace performance on a much lower budget.
Everything, from the shape of the hoods through to the crispness of the shifts, is quality and so nice to use.
Scott has specced a semi-compact 52/36-tooth chainset which makes perfect sense. On a bike with this kind of performance I find the slightly larger chainrings work better than a 50/34 compact for high speed work but without taking away the lower climbing gears like a standard 53/39 does.
The Addict does get an 11-30T cassette at the back rather than the more typical 11-28T found on most road bikes, so you do have that extra bailout gear.
I'm a big fan of Shimano's hydraulic brakes, I just love the way they feel. Loads of feedback at the lever allows you to really modulate the amount of pressure you want to apply.
The Addict gets 160mm diameter rotors front and rear which is ample on a road bike, and their performance was spot on straight out of the box, needing no real bedding in period at all.
Finishing kit
As you'd expect, the rest of the finishing kit is all Syncros. I touched on the stem earlier, but to go into a little more detail it's called the Syncros RR iC and all of the gubbins like the headset preload cap and clamping bolts are hidden beneath the big magnetic cover to the rear.
Don't worry, the magnet is plenty strong enough that even at speed on rough terrain it isn't going to go flying off.
Stem length differs through the size range, with the 54cm model's being a 110mm.
The handlebar is carbon fibre and quite traditional in shape, with quite a slender profile and a shallow drop. Many people are probably wondering why Scott hasn't gone for an aero one and I haven't really got an answer for that, but at least this round one gives you plenty of scope to fit lights and computer mounts should you want to.
The Belcarra Regular 2.0 saddle has a good shape for the type of riding the Addict is likely to be used for. It has minimal padding but it's supportive and I rode around 300 miles on it in one week with no discomfort issues at all.
Wheels and tyres
Another Syncros component is the wheelset, the RP2.0, a shallow depth rim with 28 spokes front and rear.
I'd say it's a capable wheelset rather than an exciting one, but it does a decent enough job; it's just that the Addict RC deserves something faster.
They stood up well to abuse, covering many miles on the rough back lanes around my place, and I certainly never had an issue with trueness or grumbling from the bearings.
The Addict RC has some pretty decent tyre clearances so fitting a set of 28mm Schwalbe One Race Guard tyres isn't a squeeze at all.
I'm a big fan of the Schwalbe Ones, and their levels of grip and rolling resistance complemented the Addict RC. I've been using this model of tyre on other bikes for a long time and their wear rates are very good too.
Value
The Addict RC 30 is priced at £3,199 which is a good price for a top-level aero race bike.
I mentioned the Orro Venturi earlier and I see a lot of similarities between that and the Scott. The Ultegra version of the Orro is just £2,599.99, though, and if you want that in a Di2 setup then it's £3,299.99, which is quite the bargain.
Other aero race bikes don't fare so well against the Scott, though, like the Pinarello Prince FX Disc which in a similar build to the Scott is £5,500. The Scott offers a better ride quality than the Pinarello, and some might say it looks nicer too.
> Buyer’s Guide: 14 superbikes that combine performance and value
So, the Scott isn't the cheapest out there, but it is far from the most expensive. Would I pay full whack for it? Yes, I reckon I would, as I don't think it is overpriced at all.
First and foremost, I love the way the Addict RC rides. The stability that you get out on the road plus the handling is absolutely spot on. I also love the way that Scott has designed the whole internal cable/hose thing through the frame and components, to give that sleek aero look. It's a great-handling, fun aero road bike for riding hard and fast.
Verdict
Superb stiffness levels and great handling makes this one fun aero bike to ride hard
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Scott Addict RC 30 2020
List the components used to build up the bike.
Scott lists:
FRAME Addict RC Disc HMX
Road Race geometry / Replaceable Derailleur Hanger
internal cable routing
FORK Addict HMX Flatmount Disc
1 1/4 – 1 1/2in Eccentric Carbon fork steerer
REAR DERAILLEUR Shimano Ultegra RD-R8000-SS
FRONT DERAILLEUR Shimano Ultegra FD-R8000
SHIFTERS Shimano Ultegra ST-R8020 Carbon
CRANKSET Shimano Ultegra FC-R8000 Hollowtech II 52x36T
BB-SET Shimano SM-BB71-41B
CHAIN Shimano CN-HG601-11
CASSETTE Shimano CS-R7000, 11-30
BRAKES Shimano BR-R8070 Hyd Disc 160/F and 160/R SM-RT800 CL rotor
HANDLEBAR Syncros Creston 2.0 Compact 31.8mm
H'STEM Syncros RR iC 1 1/4"
SEATPOST Syncros Duncan 1.0 Aero
SEAT Syncros Belcarra Regular 2.0
HEADSET Syncros Addict RC Integrated
WHEELSET Syncros RP2.0 Disc 28 Front / 28 Rear
Syncros thru-axle plug-in
TYRES Schwalbe ONE Race-Guard Fold 700x28C
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Scott says, "Light, fast, and ready to turn heads. The all new Addict RC 30 provides you with all of the competitive advantage you've ever dreamed of. Fully integrated cables and race ready spec combine to give you the tool to sprint to a mountain top finish or win your local criterium."
The Addict RC 30 is a very capable race bike that is fun to ride.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
The 30 is actually the entry-level model in the Addict RC family and if you don't like the yellow it is also available in blue. The RC 20 and RC 10 are both £4,399, while the RC 15 is £4,999.
Higher still are the RC Pro (£6,299), the RC Premium (£8,999) and the range-topping RC Ultimate at a cool £10,799.
Overall rating for frame and fork
9/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
Excellently made and finished. It is a quality frameset.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frame and fork are both full carbon fibre.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is race-inspired with reasonably steep angles, and a short head tube for an aero position. You can see the geometry table on Scott's website linked up top.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
I mention the stack and reach figures in the review, which are exactly as I'd expect them to be on this race-orientated bike.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Yes. For such a stiff bike I was surprised at how well it damped some of the road buzz. The seatpost flex helps too.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
There is plenty of stiffness going on, especially around the bottom bracket area.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
There's a high level of efficiency on the Scott. It really gets the power down.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No, none.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Fast enough to not be a handful.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
I was surprised at how quick the steering was, but Scott has really balanced the whole geometry out so the Addict RC never feels twitchy or difficult to control.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
The seatpost takes the edge off the stiff frame.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The Ultegra chainset certainly has the stiffness to match the frame for impressive power output.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The gear ratios chosen suit the Addict RC very well indeed.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
9/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
9/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
10/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
7/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
Shimano Ultegra is a very good groupset; its quality and performance puts it right at home on the Addict's frame.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Rate the wheels for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Decent enough wheels in their own right and they are robust and durable too. Treat yourself to some deep section rims when funds allow, though, and the Addict RC will thank you for it.
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
7/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Rate the tyres for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
Very good tyres to find as standard on the spec list.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
8/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Rate the controls for value:
7/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
The stem is really clever when it comes to the aerodynamics and allowing the gear cables and brake hoses to travel through into the frame.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a fair few hundred pounds more expensive than the very good Orro Venturi but the Scott does come with better componentry and the added engineering involved in achieving all of that internal cable routing. It's a lot cheaper than the similar themed Pinarello Prince FX.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
6/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Addict RC 30 has a great frameset and the geometry exploits that, creating a very good race machine. There are cheaper competitors out there pushing it close when it come to ride quality, but they are few and far between.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
That was assez facile and I'm not even French, moi.
It's hard to understand how someone that stupid got a licence in the first place; did they get their mate to take the test? All they had to do was...
Quite right, but you missed that you could slip whilst walking or pull something whilst running. I once had 6 weeks off work after a particularly...
As with anything using double sided tape in less than ideal environments, it'll eventually separate. At least it's easy to locate more 3M tape.
At Tiagra level and below they never went anywhere, there's a 50-39-30 Tiagra triple available.
A similar question was asked a while ago: https://road.cc/content/forum/270157-3cs-cycling-coffee-commuting
I mean, it's not as though they are in 1500 kg of metal and stuff, and which never does any damage to anyone or anything on the outside....
It's different this time....
Are they going to ban driving because some people won't respect the speed limit?...
Carlton Reid on some strange contradictions- https://www.forbes.com/sites/carltonreid/2020/03/27/we-must-use-cars-les...