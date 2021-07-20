Bike at bedtime: take a look at Lapierre's Aircode DRS 6.0

Developed for speed with feedback from the Groupama-FDJ WorldTour pro riders, the Aircode DRS is the third iteration of the aero model in the French brand’s range and it features advanced aerodynamic profiling, improved integration and greater clearances for up to 28mm tyres.

“The Aircode DRS (Drag Reduction System) is more streamlined, more distinctive, more rigid, more aerodynamic and also more comfortable than the previous Aircode SL,” claims Lapierre.

Geometry wise, Lapierre has gone more aggressive with a longer reach and a pretty steep seat angle of 74 degrees (XS to M) on the Aircode. This shifts you forwards into a lower position, the idea being to cut drag for increased speed without pushing harder on the pedals.

“At high speed, the Aircode DRS 6.0 demonstrates incredible stability and explosive reactivity of the rear triangle thanks to the 3D Tubular design,” Lapierre explains.

It has a longer front wheelbase and reach, as well as very short 405mm chainstays at the rear for responsiveness and nimble handing at high speeds.

Lapierre says that in developing the disc brake Aircode DRS 6.0 frameset it wanted to improve the rider’s position for improved efficiency and comfort.

The Aircode DRS 6.0 also has a new seat stay attachment, with the tube higher and further forward than the saddle tube, to enable it to flex and therefore dampen vibrations. Lapierre’s claims this provides 12% more compliance for improved comfort.

Also responsible for this, Prologo’s Dimension 245mm short, 143mm wide saddle is fitted and it comes topped with sections of Connect Power Control (CPC) material which the brand claims provides “vibration absorbing, grip and position stability”. road.cc reviewer John Stevenson found it did does just that and described it as an “excellent short-nosed saddle with clever cover sections that keep you in place”, giving it a solid 9.

For £3,999, the Aircode DRS 6.0 comes equipped with Shimano Ultegra groupset (a 52/36 chainset and 11—38T cassette) and 38mm deep Lapierre Road Disc tubeless ready carbon wheels that are a claimed weight of 1,518 grams. While these are wrapped in 25mm Schwalbe One Raceguard tyres, there’s clearance at the frame and fork for wider 28s.

