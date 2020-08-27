Scott updates Foil road bike with internal cable routing

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Yes not fussed on hydraulic STIs, considering the carbon frame option and self-build with mix of existing and new bits including TRP Spyres, they...
There was a prog on R4 yesterday about punctuation; apparently it's threatening.
Were any Pimlico Plumbers vans seen in the vicinity? Maybe their security department got fed up of illegally arresting passing cyclists and...
In the UK and (AFAIK) in Europe, the belief is that the person driving the motor vehicle has an obligation to not run into things in front of them...
I thought that was slightly strange too but I think it is so rare for a motorist to be killed in a collision with a cyclist that it is unlikely to...
Yup - Middle Earth has really gone downhill, according to that video.
Cracking bibs, i did a 8hour ride in them yesterday and super comfy great fit and it didn't rain Nice to buy British!
Hello Hambini fans!
When I went on an 8-week hosteling/bicycling trip through Europe 50 years ago, all the AYH (American Youth Hostel) groups took a chartered airplane...
"While some amateur riders still use tubs, they are rapidly being replaced by tubeless tyres"...