Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
Scott Foil 2021 - 1

Scott updates Foil road bike with internal cable routing

New design will be raced for the first time in the Tour de France; check out the big gallery of pics
by Mat Brett
Thu, Aug 27, 2020 15:01
1

Scott is to launch a new version of its Foil road bike with integrated cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting.

Scott says that this has been achieved without any compromise to shifting or braking quality, or to front end stiffness. It also says that it is surprisingly easy to change cables and maintain the new design.

"The new Foil has the same well-proven lightweight and aerodynamic frame as the previous version and is still amongst the lightest aero bikes on the market, but now comes with fully integrated cable routing and a unique colour scheme," says Scott.

"Two Mitchelton-Scott riders will start the Tour de France on August 29th on the new Foil."

Scott says that the fork had to be completely redesigned to allow fully integrated cable routing and to reduce drag further. The new fork comes with a clearance for 30mm-wide tyres.

SCOTT_SPORTS_FOIL_MY2021_Tour_de_France_Mitchelton-SCOTT_by_Sam_Flanagans010108.jpg

The bike uses a Syncros Creston IC SL combined handlebar and stem, as already found on high-end Addicts.

Head over to https://www.scott-sports.com/gb/en/page/foil for more info.

Scott Foil
Tour de France 2020. 2021 Scott Foil
mitchelton-scott
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments