Cycling celebrities — famous folk who love to ride their bikes

You've seen them on your TV screens and newspaper front pages, but which celebrities also love cycling?
From Jeremy Vine to Beyoncé via Hollywood A-listers, world leaders and some of the most well-known pop stars to hold a microphone. In no particular order, these are the famous folk who share our love of life on two wheels...
Jeremy Vine
It was never going to be a road.cc cycling celebrities list without mention of Vine, was it? The broadcaster and presenter has become a one-man genre of news for us, regularly making headlines for his tales of cycling around London, documented on his growing collection of cameras and shared to his 780,000 Twitter followers.
Whether it's addressing the hot cycling topic of the day on Vine on 5, filming dangerous driving or pootling about on his penny farthing, the pedalling presenter lives and breathes all things cycling.
A quick search of 'Beyoncé cycling' on Google will get you many a picture of the single chainrings, sorry single ladies singer rolling around town by pedal power. And it seems the cycling love affair dates back to a 2009 trip to Dublin where after 15 years without riding a bike Beyoncé enjoyed the "freedom" of exploring a new city on two wheels.
"I'm not really a good bike rider — I've fallen off too many times — so I hadn't been on a bike in 15 years," she explained. "I was able to get around the city better because by the time anybody noticed me, I was gone. People just said 'hello' and gave me peace and I just felt so free — it was one of the best memories of my life being able to ride around Ireland. It was so beautiful and I did it every day I was there."
Joe Biden
From Queen B to President B...
Yep, to Fox News' disgust the President of the United States of America enjoys a bike ride when back home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and was reportedly not allowed to bring his Peloton to the White House as it was — with its cameras and microphones — deemed a security risk.
Anyway, props to Biden for proving it doesn't matter whether you're a racer, a commuter cyclist, a toddler learning to ride, or one of the most powerful people in the world; all of us, at some point, will fall off our bikes while coming to a stop...
Back before Friends was a thing Jenifer Anniston was a New York bike messenger... for a day.
"In Central Park I can ride a bike with soft areas to land," she told Jimmy Fallon's talk show. "I just boldly said yes, they gave me this bag and they put all these cylinders in. In my brain, I don't know how I survived the day — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding.
"You made sure [the packages] got there, that's all that matters. I don't know what happened to the bike. It's all a blur. I think I might have got into a cab just to finish the day."
It might be a stretch to say Aniston loves cycling but she makes the list...
James May
Someone who definitely does love cycling (and all the mechanical tinkering that goes with owning a bike) is former Top Gear presenter James May. Compared with his fellow former co-host — a certain Mr Clarkson — May's post-BBC life is rather less controversial.
Simply put, May says, "riding a bike feels good" and speaking to road.cc in May, he added: "I can't stand road sectarianism – it's all b*ll*cks."
Another British favourite is colourful presenter Timmy Mallett who this year completed an epic circumnavigation of the UK coastline by bike, climbing the steepest road in the land, battling the elements and receiving a well-earned hero's welcome on return home...
Son Billy led me home to a little reunion of family and friends.
"we'll have a drink and maybe someone will drop in. Most people are away... Its bi short notice..."
Katy Perry has been spotted riding her bike to concerts in the past and in 2014 was given a very colourful Avanti bicycle courtesy of Paint My Bike...
Why does nobody ever buy us normal people custom bikes?
Simon Cowell
When the teeth aren't being whitened and the face painted, talent show celebrity and music mogul Simon Cowell 'enjoys' riding near his Malibu home. We say 'enjoys' as he's not had great luck on the crash front, breaking his back in a fall in 2020 before suffering a broken arm in London in February 2022.
I'm sure some would say Cowell's bike choices are closer to motorbikes than the pedal-powered pain we put ourselves through, but he did have some sage advice following his first crash injury...
"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time."
Matt Damon
What to do while taking a break from filming Invictus? Ride the Cape Argus sportive for charity, of course...
The multiple award-winning actor and Hollywood star seems to have caught the cycling bug in the years since and was pictured in 2020 taking an outdoor escape from lockdown life by hitting the dirt trails near his house in Malibu.
Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker — who now enjoys a more leisurely alarm call for 5 News, the benefits of which we're guessing were ofset by the dubious honour of being on Strictly Come Dancing — is our next cycling celeb.
"It's an eco thing," he recently told the Mirror. "I've worked in London and taxis are a nightmare and I started to get around on the bike. I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Going for a spin with Greta Thunberg here Arnold Schwarzenegger bucks the trend of thin, spindly bike riders. Admittedly the seven-time Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion is 40 years removed from his weightlifting career and well into his 70s now, but surely Arnold can claim the biggest biceps to ever steer a bike?
Just don't ask him which side of the road we ride on here in the UK. Arnie's done a bit of everything in his life — athletic competition, acting, politics — but perhaps not had time to pick up a copy of the Highway Code...
One of the original YouTube stars, with more than 12 million subscribers to his channel, Neistat still reps the New York City cycling culture, racking up nearly two million views on videos such as this gem from October this year...
David Byrne
Talking Heads' David Byrne is the only celeb on our list to have a cycling-related book reviewed by road.cc...
Like Cowell, Bono's biking fortunes have been mixed, shattering his arm in a cycling crash in Central Park back in 2015. At the time Carlos Santana said the U2 frontman's injuries had put him off cycling, but it seems the Irishman was unperturbed, offering a spin with him as one of the prizes for a charity raffle later that year.
We made the call to omit athletes from other sports so there's probably another one of these to be made down the line, but the best things about doing these features is finding out who slipped through the net — so get in the comments and add your cycling celebrities to our list...
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.
To be fair, the writer doesn't say or imply this, the article says our US-based readers are facing some really heavy snow this week, here's how "a...
A most unlikely, probably impossible scenario. I can't see how the previous car could have gone and not hit the bike if the second car hit the...
I don't get the aggro. Who claims to have reinvented anything?...
Dad/Father Christmas wouldn't buy me a Chopper for Christmas ("too unsafe") so I was given a significantly cheaper (£5) used normal bike instead....
see also...
I was a teenager out on my bright red Falcon 10 speed and I was charging down a narrow, steep and twisty stretch of road. As I rounded a corner...
....
But don't your brakes smell of pear drops afterwards some nail varnish remover is acetone free thesedays so buy the right stuff. Ive got a bottle...
Robin Williams was really into cycling
They're stopping their use of PFCs in an attempt to be more environmentally responsible and that means they need to find some other way to make...