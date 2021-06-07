Community stands defiant after LTN vandals set fire to planter; NZ hardware firm apologises for employee's anti-cycling posts; Flying down trails with Van der Poel; UK racing update; E-scooter trial; Sunday in Amsterdam + more on the live blog

To mark the 50-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics, British Cycling has outlined a plan to reboot grassroots racing following the disruption caused by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Aiming to make the sport "more accessible, diverse and welcoming than ever before", the Everyone Wins campaign will follow the journeys of novice riders making their first steps in the racing world.
The campaign will help the governing body meet long-term goals for its eight cycling disciplines, including doubling the number of Go-Ride coaching clubs for kids, increasing female participation by 40 per cent and under-16 participation by 50 per cent by 2026.
In the short-term, British Cycling says it is working with other event organisers, including parkrun, and colleagues in the government to highlight the challenges of organising large events so soon after restrictions have been eased.
"Grassroots bike racing is the foundation of our sport, and it is essential that everyone from all backgrounds can feel comfortable and welcome at events, whether they are competing, volunteering or supporting," British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said. "Our Everyone Wins campaign will help to showcase this alongside personal stories as riders start their competition journey, regardless of where they finish in the race.
"Over the last year we have seen the number of people riding bikes skyrocket. As grassroots events begin to get back up and running over the coming weeks and months we want to broaden the base of individuals who take part, breaking down barriers and perceptions and widening access to help us to lay the foundations for future success."