Community stands defiant after LTN vandals set fire to planter; NZ hardware firm apologises for employee's anti-cycling posts; Flying down trails with Van der Poel; UK racing update; E-scooter trial; Sunday in Amsterdam + more on the live blog

A New Zealand-based hardware chain, Mitre 10, has apologised after a staff member posted on Facebook threatening to hit cyclists with their vehicle...screenshots of the comments showed the worker liking a comment saying it is "perfectly legal" to "quickly mow down an aggressive cyclist or pedestrian" as long as you are "on and off the footpath within 10 seconds".

The worker also shared an event, seemingly in retaliation at last month's liberate Harbour Bridge protest which saw Auckland cyclists campaign for a cycle lane on the route. The event the worker shared was called 'Liberate the Lane - Cycle Lane Special' and showed a cyclist sat on the ground after a crash with the caption "I'll be polishing my bull bars for this!"

Other posts in the event also encouraged violence against cyclists..."Bring the truck around here when you're done … and I'll wash any blood or evidence away for you," the NZ Herald reports one person wrote. While, another asked: "Does Mitre 10 sell tacks? Asking for a friend"...to which the staff member said they do and "I get a discount".

Mitre 10 has apologised for its employee's behaviour and says it told the person to remove all posts on the topic from their profile but did not say if they had been sacked. "We are disappointed that they have caused offence to the cycling community and we absolutely do not share their views. To be clear, Mitre 10 does not tolerate bullying, racism or any other discriminatory behaviour," Mitre 10 said in a statement.