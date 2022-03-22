Fox News meltdown as Joe Biden goes for a bike ride

Right-wing American media outlet Fox News unleashed criticism on President Joe Biden for going on a bike ride on the same day that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a potential "third world war."

Asking why "Biden goes for bike ride at the beach as Ukraine president warns of 'third world war'", the news channel interviewed Donald Trump's son, Eric, with the banner 'confronting foreign aggression, Biden fails where Trump succeeds' on-screen.

Trump's second eldest son launched into a rant about the current President, saying: "Here you have Biden riding this beach cruiser, it's got this big, ridiculous reflector on the front and it may as well have had a horn on there.

"He's riding slowly, he's probably going to get ice cream. Literally in a world where you almost have world war three, all the problems domestically, and the guy's literally riding a beach cruiser around the place. My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s..."

"When you see a guy riding a beach cruiser, in the middle of the day. This is the Commander in Chief of the United States of America — what message does that send the world?"

The media meltdown continued despite the news Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It came after Biden was spotted riding a bicycle at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday.

Right-wing news and opinion website The Daily Caller, founded by Fox News ranter Tucker Carlson, ran a story headlined: 'Biden Takes Bike Ride At The Beach As War Rages In Ukraine'.

Last month, Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity accused the President of "fleeing the White House" after departing for Delaware against a backdrop of Russian troops advancing across Ukraine.

It is not the first time Biden's choice of exercise has unleashed Fox News vitriol.

In September, one of the news channel's pundits slammed the President for going on a bike ride – but ignored the hundreds of golfing trips Donald Trump took in office.

"That is why his handlers and his wife, who by the way look increasingly like visiting angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can't concentrate on the job the way he should," Rachel Campos-Duffy, whose husband is a former Republican Congressman, said.

"I mean, just compare it to President Donald Trump," she said, ignoring the more than 300 times that Trump is believed to have visited golf courses while in office.

"[Trump] worked these long, long hours and had impromptu hour-long pressers with the media," she claimed.