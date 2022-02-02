Simon Cowell suffers broken arm after falling off electric bike in London

Music mogul Simon Cowell has broken his arm, suffered facial cuts and sustained a suspected concussion after falling off an electric bike near his west London home.

The Sun reported that Cowell was rushed to hospital after the crash, which happened last Thursday. He was photographed leaving hospital that evening with a cast on his arm and has reportedly been advised to rest. A source told the newspaper that the record executive was flung over his handlebars and was “lucky to be alive”.

According to the Daily Mail, at the time of the crash Cowell was reportedly riding a M1 Das Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec, which has a maximum top speed of 28mph (45km/h) and a power output of 500 watts.

However, this bike in its S-Pedelec form would be illegal to ride on the public highway in the UK without wearing a moped helmet and having a licence, insurance and number plate. The brand also produces an EU/UK-legal version of the bike with 250 watts of continuous power and limited to an assisted speed of 15.5mph (25km/h). It is not clear which version Cowell was riding.

This latest incident comes less than 18 months after Cowell broke his back while riding a Swind EB-01 near his house in Malibu. The Swind EB-01, which contains 15 kilowatts of electric power and can reach up to 60mph, is banned on public roads in the UK and should not be used without specialist training.

Cowell referred to the crash and his newfound preference for the Das Spitzing Evolution model during a television interview last year.

“My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike,” he said. “I’ve still got to pedal and I do about ten miles a day, even though I had an accident on one.

“[The Swind] was more an electric motorbike – these are called pedal-assist bikes and they're brilliant.”

In June 2021, the Sun reported that Cowell was nearly involved in a collision with a motorist after he took a wrong turn while riding his e-bike in London.

Cowell began his career in the music business and rose to fame through his appearance as a judge on Pop Idol and US spin-off American Idol.

His wealth, estimated at around £385 million, mainly comes from his development of the hugely successful reality TV shows X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, with local versions of both formats now airing in dozens of countries around the world.