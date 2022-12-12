Cycling in the snow: Are you on your bike today?; Cycling Mikey rides Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing; Rogue rags and lots of mud at the Dublin cyclocross World Cup; Remco’s new threads + more on the live blog

Can every round of the cyclocross World Cup take place in Ireland, please?

Yesterday – if you didn’t already tell from my excitable yelps of anticipation every five minutes on the last few live blogs – marked the first ever Dublin round of the UCI cyclocross World Cup.

And while there were a few concerns before the event about the benign nature of the course, and even whether the travel arrangements of a few big names would be thwarted by the weather, the muddy conditions, thrilling racing, and electric atmosphere generated by the 8,000 fans gathered at the Sport Ireland campus in Blanchardstown ensured that it certainly didn’t disappoint.

By the time the juniors had finished racing on what had been first in the morning a mainly frozen course, that frost had turned into a muddy, squelchy mess that left the riders – and spectators – caked in the brown stuff.

Though spare a thought for the optimistic teenager who opted to wear white crocs and socks to the ‘cross. I suppose he deserved everything he got really…

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Dressed much more appropriately for the occasion was Ireland’s greatest ever bike racer, Sean Kelly, who stood beside me for a brief moment during the thrilling elite women’s race before swiftly departing (was it something I said, Sean?).

It turned out, much to my relief, that the King simply had an appointment with a member of cycling’s current royalty, Wout van Aert:

Van Aert, it’s safe to say, had something of a memorable first weekend racing in Ireland. First, like any young man making the trip to Dublin, he was treated – if that’s the right word – to this particularly shocking imitation of an Irish classic:

Where was his hotel, London?

Anyway, that appalling pint didn’t seem to put him off much, as the Belgian champion surged ahead of the pack on the penultimate lap to take his first ‘cross win of the season.

The win wasn’t without its drama, however. The course’s Jekyll and Hyde nature – a relatively flat layout heighted by the slip and slide nature of the ubiquitous mud – led to a frenetic, open start, with little separating the main contenders in the opening laps.

Van Aert, meanwhile, was lagging towards the back of this group, a post impeding his progress early on, before a rogue mechanic’s rag caught in his drivetrain, forcing a frantic run back to the pits:

Despite a technical mishap earlier on, @WoutvanAert put in a huge effort in the latter stages of the race to take his first win of the season! Watch the replay of the Dublin #CXWorldCup over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/8FSJcLL3Gx pic.twitter.com/qR6ZExrMhy — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) December 11, 2022

My filmer managed to capture the @WoutvanAert towel issue and then me trying not to get involved 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DiZQwY2FvC — Cameron Mason (@camerooney_) December 11, 2022

It takes more than a dirty rag to stop Wout van Aert, however. While Tom Pidcock tried to take advantage of his rival’s misfortune by pressing ahead, the world champion’s legs deserted him in the mud on the sixth lap – right at the point where Van Aert cemented his recovery by accelerating clear for the win. Pidcock eventually got his legs turning again, but only enough to finish third, behind the very strong World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck.

Van Aert, proudly displaying that pesky rag on the podium, was happy with his winning weekend away in Dublin.

“It was a really pleasant experience,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said after the race. “A lot of people came out, which we don’t always see when we go abroad with the World Cup, so that was really good.

“The course was changing from minute to minute today, and that’s one of the hardest days in cyclocross when you have to adapt to the conditions. So it was nice.”

When asked if he’d return to take part in another cyclocross race in Dublin, Van Aert jokingly replied: “Until now I’ve never lost a race in Ireland, so I have to keep that going!”

Whether the World Cup will return to Dublin next year is currently unknown, but one thing’s for sure anyway – when there’s a chance of victory, Van Aert never throws the towel in.

I’ll get my mud-splattered coat…