Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Cycling in the snow: Are you on your bike today?; Cycling Mikey rides Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing; Rogue rags and lots of mud at the Dublin cyclocross World Cup; Remco’s new threads + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, snow has been fallin’, and Ryan Mallon – having finally thawed out after a weekend at the ‘cross – is back with the first live blog of the week
Mon, Dec 12, 2022 09:38
44
Cycling in the snow: Are you on your bike today?; Cycling Mikey rides Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing; Rogue rags and lots of mud at the Dublin cyclocross World Cup; Remco’s new threads + more on the live blogCycling in the snow (credit - Carla Francome)
14:11
Cycling in the Snow, Act Two
14:02
13:25
Photo of the day (from those taken on my phone)

The world champion, the European champion, the Flemish flag held proudly aloft alongside the Irish tricolour, the mud, the snow, the passionate, if slightly freezing, fans, the ubiquitous inflatables, the obvious crop on the left-hand side of the photo to avoid including a very up-close-and-personal shot of a spectator looking the other way… this image has everything.

And would you believe that it was taken using this writer’s bog-standard phone? Oh, you would? Ah, okay…

In any case, my spot for the men’s race in Dublin yesterday was the perfect place to soak in the vibrant atmosphere at cyclocross’s brief sojourn to the Emerald Isle.

Despite the freezing temperatures and lack of alcohol (at least to purchase, though judging by the endless queues for food, not much would have been bought anyway), over 8,000 cycling fans brought the taste of Flanders, with a uniquely Irish blend, to the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown yesterday.

On the hilliest section of the relatively flat course, the familiar Irish sporting battle cry of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’ wafted through the air, alongside chants for the home riders battling their way around the course.

The biggest cheers, however, were reserved for the riders brave – or foolish – enough to tackle the steep, muddy hill on their bike, rather than run. When a rider, such as France’s Mickaël Crispin, conquered the hill without clipping out, the fans responded as if they had just witnessed Harry Kane blazing the ball over the bar from 12 yards (sorry...).

Same again next year, folks?

12:42
Remco’s new threads

I have to say, I actually quite enjoy the late ‘90s, early 2000s ‘Let’s throw as many sponsor logos onto the jersey as we can’ vibe of Remco Evenepoel’s world champion’s kit for next year.

It could be worse, of course – the shorts could be white…

12:11
Fem van Empel and Denise Betsema, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse put on a show in Dublin

While the black, yellow, and red of the Belgian champion’s jersey, with a generous helping of brown, roared to the win in the men’s race, it was the Dutch who dominated the elite women’s event at the cyclocross World Cup’s first ever Irish round, as the rampant Fem van Empel secured the win after a ding-dong battle with compatriot Puck Pieterse.

Like Van Aert, the precious Pieterse was hampered in the early stages – dominated by the extremely fast-starting 19-year-old Marie Schreiber – by mechanicals and a crash on the first set of barriers which left her 30 seconds behind Van Empel.

Pieterse managed to pull herself back into contention, setting up the closing stages for a scintillating, back-and-forth battle with her fellow 20-year-old, as the sun began to shine on the freezing Sport Ireland campus.

Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Despite her best efforts, the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider wasn’t able to finish off a remarkable comeback, as Van Empel proved too strong around the final bends, holding off Pieterse to take her sixth World Cup win of a stunning season so far.

Fellow Dutchwoman Denise Betsema, who followed Van Empel in the opening laps but eventually was forced to give way, rounded off the podium, while Ineos’ new signing Pauline Ferrand-Prevot took an encouraging seventh and British rider Millie Couzens finished ninth.

11:18
Wout van Aert, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Dodgy Guinness, lots of mud, rogue rags, and an audience with the King: Wout van Aert’s eventful weekend in Dublin

Can every round of the cyclocross World Cup take place in Ireland, please?

Yesterday – if you didn’t already tell from my excitable yelps of anticipation every five minutes on the last few live blogs – marked the first ever Dublin round of the UCI cyclocross World Cup.

And while there were a few concerns before the event about the benign nature of the course, and even whether the travel arrangements of a few big names would be thwarted by the weather, the muddy conditions, thrilling racing, and electric atmosphere generated by the 8,000 fans gathered at the Sport Ireland campus in Blanchardstown ensured that it certainly didn’t disappoint.

By the time the juniors had finished racing on what had been first in the morning a mainly frozen course, that frost had turned into a muddy, squelchy mess that left the riders – and spectators – caked in the brown stuff.

Though spare a thought for the optimistic teenager who opted to wear white crocs and socks to the ‘cross. I suppose he deserved everything he got really…

Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Dressed much more appropriately for the occasion was Ireland’s greatest ever bike racer, Sean Kelly, who stood beside me for a brief moment during the thrilling elite women’s race before swiftly departing (was it something I said, Sean?).

It turned out, much to my relief, that the King simply had an appointment with a member of cycling’s current royalty, Wout van Aert:

Van Aert, it’s safe to say, had something of a memorable first weekend racing in Ireland. First, like any young man making the trip to Dublin, he was treated – if that’s the right word – to this particularly shocking imitation of an Irish classic:

Wout van Aert's terrible Guinness in Dublin (Wout van Aert, Instagram)

Where was his hotel, London?

Anyway, that appalling pint didn’t seem to put him off much, as the Belgian champion surged ahead of the pack on the penultimate lap to take his first ‘cross win of the season.

The win wasn’t without its drama, however. The course’s Jekyll and Hyde nature – a relatively flat layout heighted by the slip and slide nature of the ubiquitous mud – led to a frenetic, open start, with little separating the main contenders in the opening laps.

Van Aert, meanwhile, was lagging towards the back of this group, a post impeding his progress early on, before a rogue mechanic’s rag caught in his drivetrain, forcing a frantic run back to the pits:

It takes more than a dirty rag to stop Wout van Aert, however. While Tom Pidcock tried to take advantage of his rival’s misfortune by pressing ahead, the world champion’s legs deserted him in the mud on the sixth lap – right at the point where Van Aert cemented his recovery by accelerating clear for the win. Pidcock eventually got his legs turning again, but only enough to finish third, behind the very strong World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck.

Van Aert, proudly displaying that pesky rag on the podium, was happy with his winning weekend away in Dublin.

“It was a really pleasant experience,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said after the race. “A lot of people came out, which we don’t always see when we go abroad with the World Cup, so that was really good.

“The course was changing from minute to minute today, and that’s one of the hardest days in cyclocross when you have to adapt to the conditions. So it was nice.”

When asked if he’d return to take part in another cyclocross race in Dublin, Van Aert jokingly replied: “Until now I’ve never lost a race in Ireland, so I have to keep that going!”

Whether the World Cup will return to Dublin next year is currently unknown, but one thing’s for sure anyway – when there’s a chance of victory, Van Aert never throws the towel in.

I’ll get my mud-splattered coat…

10:53
It seems as if hacking data to qualify for an actual world championships may result in more than a six-month ban from the turbo trainer…
10:32
“And it all becomes a big circle of angry”: The guy who decides cycling

Posted without comment…

09:51
Peak Live Blog content: Cycling Mikey rides Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing

It’s two for two this morning for Carla Francome…

Yesterday, the cycling activist captured perhaps the most live blog thing that’s ever happened in the history of the live blog – Cycling Mikey attempting (and failing) to ride Jeremy Vine’s penny-farthing:

That’s it, I think we’ve peaked. Let’s just pack it all up now…

Next time lads, could you make sure you take the penny-farthing to a bike lane blocked by cars on Snake Pass and get Ashley Neal to drive behind while he’s filming one of his YouTube videos? Cheers.

09:20
“It’s beautiful out there… But will I be able to cycle in it?” Are you on your bike today?

I have it on good authority (from the view out of my office window) that there’s been a fair amount of snow a-fallin’ across the UK and Ireland during the past 24 hours.

And while I’m obligated to stay inside today – live blogs need live blogging, and all that – some intrepid cyclists will of course be venturing out into what the BBC is calling “travel chaos”.

One of those snow-loving cyclists is active travel advocate Carla Francome, the joint winner of the 2022 Campaigner of the Year title at the recent London Cycling Campaign awards and (even more impressively, at least to us) a recent guest on the road.cc podcast.

> Staying calm in the face of online abuse: cycling advocate shares her story 

But even Carla wasn’t too sure about whether to head out on her bike this morning:

The advice offered by Cycling Twitter was somewhat divided:

But in the end, the call of the bike – and the need to attend some meetings (ever heard of Zoom?) – won out in the end:

Have you cycled into work this morning? Or is the bike still wrapped up all warm in the shed? Let us know in the comments!

And if you are thinking of braving the snowy weather on two wheels, make sure to catch up on road.cc’s handy guide to safe cycling when the temperature drops:

> How to ride your bike through ice and snow — top tips for safe cycling when the mercury drops 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 