Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset

The Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is designed for all-out speed, and thanks to the rim profile and aero carbon spokes, doesn't disappoint. The wheels perform brilliantly, and with such a low weight their responsiveness under acceleration and when climbing is excellent.
Ride quality & performance
If you don't have a huge budget, or if your bike doesn't warrant spending north of two grand on a set of wheels, these Hyperdrive Ultras will give you an aero benefit and low weight for less than four figures – just.
With a 50mm carbon fibre rim they are deep enough to make a difference to how you cut through the wind as your speed increases. I found the most noticeable point to be from around 18mph+ compared with shallower wheels, but there are also some more marginal improvements at slower speeds.
Their rim profile is on the wide side at 29mm externally, 21mm internally, and they have a rounded shape at the spoke bed which is quite stable in the majority of crosswinds. Once wind gusts were above about 25mph they could become a bit twitchy in exposed areas, but that's true of nearly all deep-section wheels.
The rim itself is designed to work most efficiently with tyres of 28-32mm in width, but because of that wide profile they'll work with much wider rubber too.
Our set tipped the road.cc Scales of Truth at 1,337g including the tubeless rim tape that was fitted, which puts them in line with the claimed 'naked' weight of 1,299g from Velocite.
What this means for performance is that the Hyperdrive Ultras feel very responsive and nippy. The freehub has a rapid engagement, so with their low weight these wheels take no effort to whip up to speed. This is obviously noticeable on steep climbs or when accelerating from a standing standard, but the biggest benefits are probably found on those rolling roads that don't have a single section of flat asphalt along their length.
Lateral stiffness seems to be great. It's harder to detect now the rims having nothing rub against like the good old days when testing rim brake wheels, but these feel very tight when sprinting hard out of the saddle.
It's also hard to detect whether the carbon spokes bring any improvements to the ride quality over the Pillar Wing spokes used on Velocite's Hyperdrive wheels that I reviewed back in the summer, as the difference will be marginal and mostly lost within the tyre/road contact point.
With the tyres pumped up hard, though, these wheels feel comfortable overall, and the rims certainly don't feel harsh.
Overall, from a performance point of view I can't find any faults at all. You have aero benefits and low weight, not something that is always achieved in the wheel world.
Build & quality
As I've mentioned above, the Hyperdrive Ultras use a 50mm-deep carbon fibre rim. No specific grades or specs are mentioned on Velocite's website other than that the carbon composite is high-modulus. All components are backed up by a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.
The rims are a hooked design, which I'm glad to see, as there are no worries about tyre/wheel compatibility. Hookless rims rely on pressure to keep the bead of the tyre locked against the inside of the rim, so they are only compatible with tubeless tyres and have a pressure limit of about 75psi. Hooked rims like these let you run whatever tyres you wish, and that includes standard clinchers designed to run with inner tubes.
The rims, of course, are tubeless compatible, and I found fitting tyres other than those supplied with our wheels (28/30mm Schwalbe Pro One Evos – £130 fitted) relatively straightforward.
Both the front and rear wheel uses a 21-spoke build, which is quite low, especially for the rear. I didn't have any issues, though; lateral stiffness was great and the spokes maintained tension throughout the review period. Each set of wheels is built by Velocite in its UK premises.
Using carbon spokes drops weight, with these coming in at a claimed 2.2g per spoke versus the 4.3g of the Pillar Wing used on the non-Ultra model. Velocite hasn't gone down the hidden nipple route like some wheel brands, and the exposed ones here will help you fettle trueness without having to remove the tyre and rim tape should the need arise.
The Hyperdrive X hubs use straight-pull as opposed to j-bend spokes and are fitted with either steel bearings or ceramic depending on which build you go for.
The freehub uses a ratchet design and the engagement feels solid, plus everything runs smoothly. The Shimano fitment freehub body has a steel plate added to stop the cassette biting into the splines under high pedalling load.
As the road and gravel market has pretty much settled on 12mm thru-axles, those are the fittings that you'll find on the Hyperdrive Ultras, and Center Lock for brake rotor retention.
The whole build feels high quality, and they stood up to everything I threw at them over the admittedly short review period. I've only had around six weeks so it's hard to judge on long term durability, but I definitely couldn't sense anything that would cause to me to worry.
Value
The cheapest build option for the Hyperdrive Ultras is £999, with a Shimano freehub and those Ldrag steel bearings. If your bike is running SRAM's XDR or Campagnolo then those freehub bodies will cost you an extra £20, plus if you want the ceramic bearings then that'll add another £100 regardless of freehub choice.
Still, a lightweight deep-section carbon wheelset with carbon spokes and ceramic bearings for £1,119 in the most expensive build is impressive!
Giant's SLR 1 50 Disc wheelset that George reviewed recently has an RRP of £1,199.98 for a 50mm carbon rim, alloy spokes and steel bearings. They weigh a bit more, too, at 1,525g and he wasn't a big fan of the hookless rim design, something that I agree with him about on road wheels.
Hunt's direct-to-consumer approach is similar to Velocite's, but a set of Hunt 54 UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels will set you back £1,499 and they come with steel bearings. They weigh a claimed 1,410g, so are still light, and the Aerodynamicist rim profile is very quick out in the real world, though I did find that it could catch crosswinds when I reviewed the non-carbon-spoked version.
Scribe's Core Superlight 60-D wheels impressed me a lot recently, and have the same £999 price tag as the Hyperdrive Ultras. They are a bit heavier at 1,486g, but they are 10mm deeper so there is a bit more material involved, and they use Sapim's CX Ray spokes rather than carbon.
Scribe has also recently released the Elan SL range of wheels, with a 50mm-deep set with ceramic bearings weighing a claimed 1,268g for £1,399. We're hoping to get a pair of those in for review very soon.
Conclusion
Overall, what we have here is a good quality wheelset at a low weight for not a lot of cash. I can't really think of anything else to say, really. It's excellent.
Verdict
Aero, light and impressively stiff without costing a fortune
Make and model: Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Velocite says, "Introducing the 50mm Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset – the pinnacle of excellence within the Velocite brand. Engineered to dominate both in terms of price and performance, this new release stands as the epitome of cutting-edge cycling technology."
They are an impressive pair of race wheels for the money.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
From Velocite's website:
Rims | Superior 700c Design Crafted with passion and precision by our dedicated data team. Drawing inspiration from cutting-edge aerodynamic principles, the Hyperdrive 50mm showcases unparalleled stability, even in demanding wind conditions. This is achieved by using our Hyperdrive technology using a combination of its 21mm internal and 29mm external width alongside a defining 50mm profile.
Bearings | The Heartbeat of Smoothness At the core of our wheelset's efficiency is key this is achieved by the Ldrag bearing system. Tested for its low-friction, it ensures that every ounce of your effort is transformed into forward motion. This isn't just about speed it's about redefining the riding experience. More miles and less maintenance allow for cheaper running costs for your performance addition.
Tyres | Tailored Flexibility The beauty of our Hyperdrive technology lies in its versatility. While the rim is aerodynamically tailored for 28-32mm tyres, its adaptability doesn't end there. Whether you're looking for the sleek efficiency of a 28mm or the ruggedness of a 45mm, the Hyperdrive 58mm has you covered. Additionally, its tubeless-ready design ensures compatibility with both clincher and tubeless tyres, offering riders a spectrum of choices.
Hubs | The Nexus of Performance Our Hyperdrive X hubs are the epicentre of wheel performance. The straight-pull hub is a testament to this. Crafted with a robust low-drag freehub body, it perfectly balances power delivery and weight. From ensuring a firm grip through our circular dropout interface to enabling rapid engagement from our unique leaf & coil spring system that offers incredible durability as there's few moving parts, every aspect has been refined for peak performance.
Carbon Spokes In our unwavering commitment to precision and performance, we've left no detail untouched, not even the spokes. Experience perfection with our choice of ultralight carbon spokes, each weighing a mere 2.2g. These cutting-edge spokes contribute not only to the overall lightweight design of the Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset but also boast a minimalistic profile, effortlessly navigating through the air with unparalleled efficiency. By embracing these exceptionally lightweight carbon spokes, we've set a new standard for aerodynamics, ensuring that every ride with the Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is a seamless blend of speed, agility, and technological finesse
Hand-Crafted Precision The Hyperdrive 50mm wheelset is not just machine-made, It's artisan-crafted. Each set is hand-assembled in the UK, ensuring every detail is perfect and undergoes rigorous quality checks to guarantee peak performance. We back this with our 3-year guarantee
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
9/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
9/10
Rate the wheel for value:
7/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels stayed true throughout the review period.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
I had no issues with a range of tyres: a good tight fit without being difficult to fit or remove.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
The tubeless tape sealed well, as did the included tubeless valves.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Ideal for fast road riding because of their profile and low weight.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Great lateral stiffness and real world aerodynamic benefits.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Even against some of the great value wheelsets on the market the Hyperdrive Ultras look to be impressively priced, as shown in the main review.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For the money this is a very impressive wheelset indeed that looks and feels well built with great performance out on the road.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
