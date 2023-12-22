Check out “the most advanced dynamo light ever created”

British company Igaro has released what it says is “the world’s most advanced dynamo hub light by a country mile”, offering you loads of options for customisation via a companion app along with the ability to charge USB devices.

The Igaro C1 is designed to work with STVZO-certified dynamo hubs, including those from Shimano, Schmidt SON, and SP. The light does not work with rim-based dynamos.

“The C1 automates using speed, charge level and light ambience and is configured over Bluetooth,” says Igaro. “There are no switches and there’s no need to unplug USB devices.”

You generate the power through your dynamo hub and decide where to put it; storage, lights or USB. Control over power routing is configured for different scenarios using the Igaro C1 app (you’ll need a phone running Android 6.0 or newer) and then automated.

For example, on a night ride, you could have the USB off, and due to high speed the storage level could be high, so you might have the lights on a high brightness.

On the other hand, in daylight, you might have the lights off, and due to low speed the storage level could be low, so you might have the USB on using a low-power mode.

You can configure the system to react to motion and ambient light – there’s a sensor under the rear cover. You can set the various light thresholds at which it will respond. This means, for example, that you can set the C1 to become automatically brighter as dusk turns to night.

The C1 comes from two Cree XD16 Extreme Density LEDs (5000k, 170lm), and you can control the speed at which the system switches from low to main LED emitter. The LED emitters can also be combined, and when doing so power is shared. This reduces intensity but increases efficiency. The C1 has a configurable automatic shutdown feature too.

Igaro says that it uses huge internal super-capacitors that store excess power and provide flicker-free light output and stable USB power when you’re riding slowly or stationary. These are said to offer 5000 times the lifespan of lithium batteries and work well in sub-zero temperatures.

The shaped beam reflector is designed to meet German STVZO regulations to avoid dazzling other road users, although the C1 is still going through the certification process. Igaro says that it won’t limit the C1’s features or performance outside of overridable software configuration (as already featured in the app) to make it compliant.

The reflector is asymmetric and can’t be flipped, so the Igaro C1 is available in two different versions, one with a mount at the top and the other with a mount at the bottom.

It uses a single-piece CNCed aluminium shell that’s waterproofed by multiple seals and has an IP69 rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can stand up to powerful high-temperature water jets – or, more to the point, it’ll keep rain out. This rating excludes the USB ports, although these do have a cover to protect them.

Igaro says, “The rain shield provides excellent protection from the elements. However, you should take care to keep the USB ports dry should the bicycle be placed on its side when raining.”

The front glass is toughened, the internal electronics are vibration-proof, and you get a five-year international warranty. The C1 measures 67mm x 42.5mm x 50.8mm and weighs 150g.

The price? You’re looking at £350. Igaro says that an R1 companion rear light will arrive soon.

www.igaro.com