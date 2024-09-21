How the other half inflate their tyres... check out Lezyne's 18k gold-plated pump, Van Rysel releases loads of new kit at attractive prices, Training tools to optimise your riding + more

What a week it's been for bizarre tech news. From the air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and enhance safety" that is about to hit Kickstarter, through to AbsoluteBlack's "extraordinary" oversized titanium pulley cage that they'll only let you buy if they deem your bike worthy, we've had some fun this week. And no, it's not anywhere near April 1 yet...

There's also been more conventional tech news to report, of course. Stuff like Ribble's "redefining road" range being expanded with the launch of the Allroad Ti, featuring 3D-printed titanium tube junctions and 35mm tyres, and the news that Halfords is to double the amount of bikes in its "fastest-growing premium sector" of models priced over £1,000.

Elsewhere, researchers from Imperial College London suggested that when it comes to helmets a higher price does not necessarily mean a higher-performing helmet in terms of protection alone, with a new test and rating system ranking a £45 Specialized lid as safest.

With all that big tech news to bring you, plenty of noteworthy stuff has fallen through the cracks, including Lezyne's £120 18k gold-plated floor pump. No, we already told you, it definitely wasn't April Fools' Day this week...

Lezyne's £120 18k gold-plated pump is the blingest way to inflate your tyres

Is it going to make you any faster on a bicycle? No (unless you weren't finding the optimal tyre pressure previously)... Is it going to burn a pretty big hole in your wallet? Yes. Then again, if you've got the money to chuck $159.99 (£120) at Lezyne's 18k gold-plated floor pump then you probably don't think of £120 as very much cash anyway.

The limited edition 18k Gold Alloy HV Digital Drive 3.5 has an 18-karat gold-plated finish and is equipped with the Presta Pro Head with Valve Bleed System in what, Lezyne says, amounts to a "professional-grade bicycle floor pump designed for fast, high-volume inflation on larger tyres". The "ultimate" bicycle floor pump, the brand concludes.

Lezyne adds that is has an extra-long, nylon-reinforced braided hose with aluminum couplers and a highly accurate 3.5" digital gauge (100 psi/6.89 bar). As previously mentioned, you'll need to part with £120 for this blingest of accessories.

Check it out here...

Van Rysel releases loads of new kit at attractive prices

Winter is coming, don't let the September sunshine we've enjoyed this week fool you. As such, brands are bringing their autumn and winter kit to the table, the latest to do so being Van Rysel.

Having made a splash in recent times with well-reviewed kit at reasonable prices, Van Rysel appears to be continuing the strategy into the closing months of 2024, the brand's AW24 collection featuring two distinct lines — the RCR (racer) and EDR (endurance) — with jerseys, jackets and bib tights, none of the new items' prices exceeding the £69.99 you'd pay for the new EDR women's jacket.

There are also "refreshed favourites", such as the Men's RCR Extreme Jacket and Men's RCR Bib shorts and Tights, while the Men's EDR Jacket and Women's EDR tights "have been updated to meet the evolving needs of today's cyclists".

As you'd expect, Product Manager Victor Nafria is confident the kit will impress beyond just when looking at price tags and commented: "We have carefully selected technical, high-performance components to offer cyclists comfort and warmth, even in difficult conditions.

"In addition to top-tier performance, our AW24 collection is designed with the latest winter trends in mind. We've carefully selected colours that not only stand out but also effortlessly coordinate with your bike and existing accessories."

The full range is up on Van Rysel's website now.

Rouvy shares its updates ahead of indoor-training season

On the topic of winter, Rouvy has announced what's new in its part of the world this year. The brand said: "With a focus on improving social interaction, adding realistic riding elements, and offering more customisation options, Rouvy continues to lead the way in creating immersive indoor cycling adventures for riders across the globe."

The new social features include being able to add fellow riders as friends to make it easier to organise rides, as well as a host of new comment and reaction features, such as giving out kudos or even telling your mate sitting on to "take a pull".

There's also a new workout creator, a corner-braking feature to "automatically adjust your speed when entering and exiting corners, enhancing the realism of downhill rides", and the ability to explore new routes including Madagascar, Colombia and Ireland. In short, there's plenty new so check out Rouvy's website if you're thinking of hiding away from the cold and taking your training indoors this winter.

New training tools from Garmin, including training programmes via Garmin Connect (+ new stuff from Suunto)

If you're looking to optimise your training you might be interested to hear that Garmin Coach now offers training plans for cyclists, in addition to its existing running plans.

This means it can build you a personalised plan that adapts based on performance and recovery, as well as giving you the choice to pick a pre-built plan based on your experience level. You can access all this via Garmin Connect, with the brand also announcing some new features are coming to its Edge cycling computers, namely road hazard alerts and the ability to see road surface type as you navigate.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the cycling tech world, sports watch and accessories brand Suunto has made live its "pioneering advancement in endurance training" — ZoneSense.

Suunto says it helps athletes address the challenge of not training at the correct intensity "by leveraging advanced HRV (heart rate variability) analysis to measure the stress levels of the heart during exercise".

"Using features discovered with Dynamical Detrended Fluctuation Analysis (DDFA), ZoneSense correlates these stress levels with metabolic states, such as aerobic and anaerobic thresholds. This allows athletes to accurately gauge their effort and intensity levels without the need for personal calibration or external testing."

FSA unveils new carbon wheelset

FSA has a new wheelset out, the brand promising the KFX i28 offers "total control" of your ride, "delivering exceptional stability, responsiveness, and precision, no matter where the ride takes you". Now, you might tell me that's marketing speak, but then FSA would promptly point us in the direction of Alan Hatherly's XC World Championships victory, something the brand says "even before the official launch [...] has proven their potential".

The carbon wheelset is built to "excel in the toughest" off-road conditions and was designed in collaboration with the pros. At 1,566 grammes for the pair, FSA is confident its KFX i28 offers "the ultimate blend of control and performance". They're priced at €1,899 (£1,590), FSA's website having all the technical info.

If a cocktail on the beach was a bike... Cervélo's limited edition Tropic Sunset Soloist

"Sunny days, big rides, cocktails on the beach, and sunsets that seem to go on forever."

That's how Cervélo is pitching this limited edition Tropic Sunset Soloist, of which 500 frames will be available worldwide... tasty...

