Ribble's "redefining road" range expands with launch of Allroad Ti featuring 3D-printed titanium tube junctions and 35mm tyres

Just two months after launching three carbon fibre models that were described as "redefining road", Ribble has now added a new titanium bike to the range, the Allroad Ti. A road-focused model, but with large tyre clearances allowing for mixed terrain versatility, endurance-based geometry and aerodynamic performance, it definitely sounds like the kind of machine most of us need. The pricing is also competitive, with full bikes starting at £3,499.

The Allroad range launched back in July, and the bikes are designed as versatile road machines. This means there is some optimisation in terms of aerodynamic performance, but the bikes will also run wider tyres than most road bikes to allow them to be ridden across a whole range of terrains. The endurance specific geometry means a comfortable position, and handling that works on a range of surfaces.

The flagship carbon model, the SL R Hero, runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, comes with deep section Zipp 353 NSW wheels and weighs just 7.5kg, but with 38mm tyre clearance it's arguably more than just a race bike.

> Ribble aims to “redefine road” with new Allroad range

Ribble has followed that theme with the Allroad Ti’s 3AL/2.5V frame incorporating 3D-printed junctions where the head, down and top tubes meet at the front end, and for the seat cluster at the rear for aerodynamic efficiency. The construction method has allowed for full internal cable/hose routing, and keeps things like the seat clamping mechanism out of the wind.

This certainly gives the Allroad Ti a clean and smooth look, especially with the aforementioned junctions flowing seamlessly into the tubing thanks to the welds being hand sanded, and details like subtle graphics and a debossed head tube logo boost the aesthetics.

As does the gloss black finished full carbon fibre fork.

Versatility is what the Allroad is all about though, and while the tyre clearance isn’t quite as big as the SL R it is still a very capable 35mm, plus you get the option of being able to run full mudguards too.

Ribble has specced a T47 bottom bracket, so blending the larger dimensions of a pressfit system with the durability and reliability of a threaded set-up. This dovetails nicely with titanium’s reputation for durability and year-round usage due to its corrosion resistant properties.

As you can no doubt notice from the photos of the front end, the Allroad has more relaxed geometry and a taller ride position than a pure race bike. This is to keep the bike easily controllable and fun to ride on various hardpacked surfaces, and also making the Allroad a decent choice for light touring, year-round training and commuting.

The Allroad Ti is available in five sizes ranging from XS to XL, which Ribble says will cover riders between 5’3” to 6’4” (160cm to 193cm). The large, for example, gets a 565mm top tube, 180mm head tube and a 520mm seat tube for reference, while the wheelbase is 1,005mm long.

The angles are 73.5° for the seat tube and 73° for the head tube, while the stack and reach figures are 587.6mm and 391mm respectively.

In terms of builds, there are four options available starting with the Sport and finishing with the Hero top level build. The bike that Ribble brought in to show us is the Hero model, but with a few upgrades from the Ribble online configurator such as the Zipp 353 NSW wheels. This would set you back £9,799.

The top two builds in the list below include Ribble’s new UB carbon fibre handlebar, which is designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.

Allroad Ti Sport (RRP £3,499)

Frame: 3AL-2.5V brushed Titanium, 3D printed headtube and seat-cluster

Fork: Allroad Ti Carbon, gloss black

Seatpost: Allroad Carbon, D-shaped, gloss black

Groupset: Shimano 105 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Aksium 1 with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Level Alloy bar

Stem: RS-2 stem

Saddle: Selle Italia Model X Superflow

Weight: 9.91kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Enthusiast (RRP £4,099)

Frame: 3AL-2.5V brushed Titanium, 3D printed headtube and seat-cluster

Fork: Allroad Ti Carbon, gloss black

Seatpost: Allroad Carbon, D-shaped, gloss black

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Aksium 1 with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyre

Handlebar: Level Alloy bars

Stem: RS-2 stem

Saddle: Selle Italia Model X Superflow

Weight: 9.85kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Pro (RRP £5,499)

Frame: 3AL-2.5V brushed Titanium, 3D printed headtube and seat-cluster

Fork: Allroad Ti Carbon, gloss black

Seatpost: Allroad Carbon, D-shaped, gloss black

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic S with Pirelli P Zero Road 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Ribble UB-2 carbon bar, gloss black

Stem: RS-2 stem

Saddle: Selle Italia SL R Boost Saddle

Weight: 9.35kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Hero (RRP £7,999)

Frame: 3AL-2.5V brushed Titanium, 3D printed headtube and seat-cluster

Fork: Allroad Ti Carbon, gloss black

Seatpost: Allroad Carbon, D-shaped, gloss black

Groupset: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest with Pirelli P Zero Race 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Ribble UB-2 carbon bar, gloss black

Stem: RS-2 stem

Saddle: Selle Italia SL R Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow

Weight: 8.7kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Hero (shown, upgraded via configurator: RRP £9,799)

Frame: 3AL-2.5V brushed Titanium, 3D printed headtube and seat-cluster

Fork: Allroad Ti Carbon, gloss black

Seatpost: Allroad Carbon, D-shaped, gloss black

Groupset: Shimano Dura Ace Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Zipp 353 NSW with Pirelli P Zero Race 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Ribble UB-2 carbon bar, gloss black

Stem: RS-2 stem

Saddle: Selle Italia SL R Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow

Weight: 8.5kg

We haven’t had chance to ride the Allroad Ti yet, so can’t give any first ride impressions or anything like that, but we do have a bike on order which should be with us very soon. Make sure you keep an eye out for the full in-depth review later in the year.