"The premium sector is the fastest-growing part of the cycling market": Halfords to double the amount of bikes in its range priced over £1,000

Halfords has announced plans to expand its "premium" bike range significantly, aiming to more than double its high-end offerings. The expansion will include the Carrera, Boardman and Voodoo brands, with top-end models priced at £3,800, featuring components such as Shimano GRX Di2 and Zipp 303 S carbon wheels.

Recently Halfords, the UK’s largest cycling retailer, reported a decline in profits due to a significant drop in bike sales compared to pre-COVID levels in its preliminary financial results for the year to March 2024. In response, the company believes that expanding its "premium" bike range is the way forward, with plans to more than double its high-end bike offerings in the coming months.

"The premium sector is the fastest-growing part of the cycling market - and one previously underrepresented at Halfords", the brand stated.

When Halfords say "premium" it is referring to bikes that cost over £1,000, and the most expensive will still 'only' cost £3,800. While £1,000 is at the lower end or perhaps even less than you would pay for the least expensive entry-level model with numerous other bike brands, Halfords is of course known for offering a wide range of adults and children's bikes, primarily focused on affordable and mid-range models, and it goes without saying that £1,000 is still a lot of money to spend on a bike for the vast majority of Halfords' customers.

The planned expansion will roll out over the coming months and will cover the Carrera, Boardman and Voodoo brands. Boardman, formerly an independent brand, has now been fully acquired by Halfords, and is positioned as its performance brand offering road, hybrid, mountain, gravel and e-bikes, claiming to offer high-quality performance at an accessible price point. Voodoo represents Halfords' mountain and adventure bike range.

The number of mechanical bikes priced at £1,000 or above is set to increase from 20 to 32 models - a 60% increase - and the range of e-bikes priced at £1,500 or more, will expand from five to 20 models, a 300% increase.

Bikes in the new ranges are priced up to £3,800, but the retailer claims it still offers "incredible value" compared to similarly-specced models.

Acknowledging that these prices are higher than those typically associated with the brand, Katie Begley, Head of Cycling at Halfords, comments, "While to some it may seem counterintuitive to call bikes approaching £4,000 good value, this is a sector where bikes can often hit the five-figure mark and as such, our new range offers incredible value for the price."

Leading the Boardman ADV 9 Series Carbon Range, designed for both on and off-road riding, is the ADV 9.6, priced at £3,800 and equipped with a full carbon frame and forks, a Shimano GRX Di2 groupset, and Zipp 303 S Carbon wheels. The groupset and wheels alone are priced at £2,060 and £1,090, respectively.

Also launching is the Boardman TRVL gravel range, featuring the flagship TRVL 9.2 which is priced at £2,100. This model features a 6061 butted alloy frame, 40mm Rockshox Rudy XPLR suspension and SRAM Apex gears and brakes.

"The move is aimed at bringing better value to the premium bikes sector and making the potentially daunting high-end cycling market more accessible for those getting serious about their cycling", says Halfords.

In recent years, customers have been easily able to spend over £10,000 on a premium road bike, and this isn't the first time we've seen high-end bikes come down to a more affordable price range with brands like Van Rysel and Cube shaking up the market.

Cube’s new Attain C:62 is under £3,000 with a full Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and carbon finishing kit. Considering the price of an Ultegra Di2 groupset alone was £2,399 when we reviewed it, you're getting a helluva lot for the extra few hundred pounds.

We are told there are plans to expand Halfords "premium" offerings even further in early 2025. For more information go to halfords.com