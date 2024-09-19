Are cheaper cycling helmets better than expensive ones? New test and rating system from Imperial College London ranks £45 Specialized lid as safest

In a study funded by the Road Safety Trust and Innovate UK, researchers from Imperial College London have developed a new cycling helmet safety rating system called 'Hiper' (helmet impact protection effectiveness rating) to help consumers decide which helmet might be best for them based on how much impact protection it provides.

The new safety rating system uses scores between 0 for lower protection to 5 for the best performing helmets. 30 of the “most popular adult helmets on the market” were tested in a lab, and the results show that a higher price does not necessarily mean a higher-performing helmet in terms of protection alone.

Why are bike helmets tested for safety?

In the UK and Europe, helmets have to be be tested to the minimum safety standard of EN1078. This specifies certain tests and requirements that helmets must meet before they can be sold, including impact energy criteria, retention system strength tests and more.

But, as researchers have discovered, it is head rotation that is most associated with brain injuries and loss of consciousness. This is something that in-helmet protection systems such as MIPS and Kask's WG11 aims to reduce, by spreading the absorption of the impact throughout the helmet.

There is already an independent testing facility that provides independent helmet ratings in the US, at Virginia Tech. They use a similar scale of 1-5 for each test the helmets undergo, resulting in an overall star rating between 1 and 5 so consumers can understand the relative safety the helmet may offer.

What does HIPER show?

An interesting point this new research has shown is that paying more for a helmet doesn't necessarily mean better impact protection, and in some cases you may get less. That may not surprise some cyclists, who may be just as motivated to invest in a helmet for its claimed aerodynamic performance, aesthetics or lightweight construction, but it's information worth considering before you buy.

Dr Claire Baker, the lead author on the study said: “Interestingly, we found no correlation between price and protection, with the highest-performing helmet being one of the less expensive, retailing at around £50. Our new ratings give consumers objective, evidence-based data to support their buying decisions.”

The overall risk of head rotation and the chance of injury was calculated as an “average of the linear and rotational risk”, with the hope that this offers some weight in real-world experiences.

Dr Mazdak Ghajari, senior author on the research added, “Thanks to funding from the Road Safety Trust, our research can now help consumers to make an informed choice when they buy a helmet. We believe these ratings will lead to further improvements in helmet designs, providing better protection against a range of head and brain injuries if a cyclist is involved in a fall or collision.”

So should you buy a cheaper helmet?

It’s important to remember that this is a small sample size of just 30 helmets on the market today. The researchers have also only tested size mediums in each, so we should perhaps take the results with a pinch of salt until further research has been done. I

That being said, which road helmet that came out on top? None other than the Specialized Align MIPS, which retails at £45. Interestingly, this helmet was also recommended back in 2021 by the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) in research also funded by the Road Safety Trust.

And the best performing helmet overall? Another win for Specialized, with its Tactic MIPS mountain bike helmet picking up a score of 4.84/5. And the worst performing road helmet? The Lazer Compact, with a score of just 1.34/5.

You can have a look through all the helmets yourself, and each page offers insight into why each rating was given, including videos of some of the tests as well.

Will this rating become universal?

It’s too early to tell at the moment, but the researchers have been given three more years of funding from the Road Safety Trust so that the team can “apply their testing and rating techniques to children’s helmets as well as continuing to test the wide range of adult helmets available to buy".

Although it’s early days, Hiper could be a pretty useful tool for people who value this type of information when buying a helmet. You can check it out for yourself on the Hiper Helmets website.