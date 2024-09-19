Are cheaper cycling helmets better than expensive ones? New test and rating system from Imperial College London ranks £45 Specialized lid as safest

In a study funded by the Road Safety Trust and Innovate UK, researchers from Imperial College London have developed a new cycling helmet safety rating system called 'Hiper' (helmet impact protection effectiveness rating) to help consumers decide which helmet might be best for them based on how much impact protection it provides.
The new safety rating system uses scores between 0 for lower protection to 5 for the best performing helmets. 30 of the “most popular adult helmets on the market” were tested in a lab, and the results show that a higher price does not necessarily mean a higher-performing helmet in terms of protection alone.
Why are bike helmets tested for safety?
In the UK and Europe, helmets have to be be tested to the minimum safety standard of EN1078. This specifies certain tests and requirements that helmets must meet before they can be sold, including impact energy criteria, retention system strength tests and more.
But, as researchers have discovered, it is head rotation that is most associated with brain injuries and loss of consciousness. This is something that in-helmet protection systems such as MIPS and Kask's WG11 aims to reduce, by spreading the absorption of the impact throughout the helmet.
There is already an independent testing facility that provides independent helmet ratings in the US, at Virginia Tech. They use a similar scale of 1-5 for each test the helmets undergo, resulting in an overall star rating between 1 and 5 so consumers can understand the relative safety the helmet may offer.
What does HIPER show?
An interesting point this new research has shown is that paying more for a helmet doesn't necessarily mean better impact protection, and in some cases you may get less. That may not surprise some cyclists, who may be just as motivated to invest in a helmet for its claimed aerodynamic performance, aesthetics or lightweight construction, but it's information worth considering before you buy.
Dr Claire Baker, the lead author on the study said: “Interestingly, we found no correlation between price and protection, with the highest-performing helmet being one of the less expensive, retailing at around £50. Our new ratings give consumers objective, evidence-based data to support their buying decisions.”
The overall risk of head rotation and the chance of injury was calculated as an “average of the linear and rotational risk”, with the hope that this offers some weight in real-world experiences.
Dr Mazdak Ghajari, senior author on the research added, “Thanks to funding from the Road Safety Trust, our research can now help consumers to make an informed choice when they buy a helmet. We believe these ratings will lead to further improvements in helmet designs, providing better protection against a range of head and brain injuries if a cyclist is involved in a fall or collision.”
So should you buy a cheaper helmet?
It’s important to remember that this is a small sample size of just 30 helmets on the market today. The researchers have also only tested size mediums in each, so we should perhaps take the results with a pinch of salt until further research has been done. I
That being said, which road helmet that came out on top? None other than the Specialized Align MIPS, which retails at £45. Interestingly, this helmet was also recommended back in 2021 by the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) in research also funded by the Road Safety Trust.
And the best performing helmet overall? Another win for Specialized, with its Tactic MIPS mountain bike helmet picking up a score of 4.84/5. And the worst performing road helmet? The Lazer Compact, with a score of just 1.34/5.
You can have a look through all the helmets yourself, and each page offers insight into why each rating was given, including videos of some of the tests as well.
Will this rating become universal?
It’s too early to tell at the moment, but the researchers have been given three more years of funding from the Road Safety Trust so that the team can “apply their testing and rating techniques to children’s helmets as well as continuing to test the wide range of adult helmets available to buy".
Although it’s early days, Hiper could be a pretty useful tool for people who value this type of information when buying a helmet. You can check it out for yourself on the Hiper Helmets website.
"But, as researchers have discovered, it is head rotation that is most associated with brain injuries and loss of consciousness."
Those researchers must have been slow on the uptake: it's been known for over fifty years.
To be honest, this kind of secondary safety approach is a distraction, when it is the primary safety we should be aiming for: controlling the source of the danger, not ameliorating the effects.
Helmet laws were brought in with the promise of an 85% drop in cyclists' deaths, but no such effect was observed, so we should be wary of unsubstantiated claims. While this research claims that the helmets it recommends are safer, unless real world results prove that, it remains speculation.
This post seems slightly off-topic (details below).
- Nobody wrote which researchers discovered the dangers of head rotation or when - if this was 50 years ago, fine.
- Helmets are considered a secondary safety approach? So which primary safety measures would be more effective and efficint? Prohibit cycling for leisure (certainly mountainbiking, BMX, track cycling, road racing) and to encourage everybody to use cars for transport?
- Why are helmet laws relevant if they exist in only very few places in the world? And in which of these places was a claim of 85% reduction made? And why would you just focus on deaths, instead of also considering pain, traumata, minor injuries, need for cosmetic surgery, major injuries, or even lasting brain damage?
Currently looking at a reddit thread of someone asking what equipment they should get as a new cyclist.
Its scary how many people rate helmets above bike lights. And pretty much get abusive if you suggest helmets aren't the top answer - showing how wide the issue of helmets as a distraction from more effective measures.
We have consistent, reproducible research for bike lights reducing accidents, including during the day (n.b. mainly because at some point you will get caught out by bad weather) and especially at night (statistically road riding at night with lights is safer than road riding in the day!).
This benefit applies to all severities of incidents and protects everything (can't damage bike + body if the collision doesn't happen) and is achieved with basically any bike light, so cheap £5 sets are enough for safety benefit.
VS cycle helmets that should only reduce head injuries and research on them is inconsistent because other factors outweigh helmets and helmets have a limit in the severity of incidents they can protect against (no helmet will help if crushed by a truck, while a light can prevent you being crushed in the first place...)
The answer is certainly lights AND a helmet.
Lights will help with the truck, the helmet with slipping on a root. In busy places with poor visibility, lights are far more important, in calm/safe places with good visibility or off road, at daytime, helmets.
I never understand why some people seem to hate helmets (this is not aimed at qwerty360), even if worn by others. It seems unreasonable and very one-sided - and trying to convince others to not wear a helmet might have tragic results.
I bought the Align MIPS last year, as my general use lid, and I am really happy with my choice. Although being between sizes I went with the smaller option, which fits nicely but I can't wear a casquette underneath during inclement weather as my head is on the wide rounded side and the helmet is slightly ovalised in the cradle.
Whilst I may use another helmet in race applications, I will happily use the align for commuting, shopping and social club rides. Good to know I bought wisely.
If you only "bought wisely" after the fact, what was the basis of your buying before you read this article?
A serious question as it surely matters that buyers of a safety or protection article should be self-aware of what is causing them to buy that article, if not knowledge concerning its primary functional ability to provide added safety or protection.
Another poster mentions "protection from insects" and a number of other buying considerations nothing to do with reducing the force of head-blows. These seem something of another after-the-fact rationalisation as there are far better ways to protect against insects, cold and those other "reasons" for buying than using a cycling helmet.
I don't assume the word "wisely" was used in its precise meaning, which seems OK in a forum.
Protection against insects: Some helmets feature little nets, to keep flies, bees and wasps out. For (unfortunately) bold people like me, this is a reason to prefer helmets with nets over helmets without - as insects trapped between skull and helmet tend to panic and may sting...
These super light helmets would unlikely be that safe as the heavier ones, we all know what bears do in the woods.
IMO Specialized helmets, (just like saddles) they have the best fitting, so this may matter too.
Have lots of copious xxx with bears of the opposite xxx ?
I'm all for objective testing of helmets that enables customers to make an informed choice - I'm a big proponent of the VT Helmets website. Yes it's not perfect, but I see it as a hell of a lot better than no information beyond having passed the basic certification tests.
That said, I have some reservations.
Firstly, is this intended to be different from the VT ratings? The test protocol looks broadly similar, but not quite identical. So far, the results seem broadly consistent (e.g. Specialized Tactic and Specialized Align II also score well on VT) so I'd see them as complementary. It's frustrating this doesn't appear to have been considered. I'd have like to see this new study adopt the same methodology as VT and therefore allow scores to be directly compared (Hiper includes various helmets only sold in UK and so unlikely to make it into VT testing). Or else clearly identify why they felt a different testing protocol was required and what the pros/cons are over the VT method.
Secondly, there are currently only 30 helmets listed, which is a small fraction of the helmets available for sale. Sigma Sports alone currently lists 203 different helmets for sale. Given the number of other factors that go into choosing a helmet (appearance, weight, aerodynamics, price, availability etc.), ratings like these only add value if they capture a large part of the market.
Finally, they need to be clear on exactly what helmet they are testing. For example, the Specialized Align is mentioned in the article - is that the original Specialized Align? Or the Specialized Align II? Given the test picture has the MIPS logo on it, I would presume it is in fact the Specialized Align II, as the original did not include MIPS. In other cases, they may have in fact tested an old version - for example they include the Abus Gamechanger, and from the pictures it does appear to be the original rather than the newer Abus Gamechanger 2.0. Details like that need to be clear and correct in order for people to trust the results.
It's still not measuring the helmet's primary protective effect, though, which is, how well does it protect you from people complaining about you not wearing a helmet?
That should be captured in the "noise reduction" score
Yet another metric which points to the superior effectiveness of the Great Helm / jousting helmet over modern designs.
And if complaints still reach you, just tilt at them.
It's great to have this simple, useful research on helmets.
But we shouldn't forget that helmets are also bought for comfort, for cooling (or sometimes, warming), for insect protection, for aerodynamics (hard to assess!), for visibility, for low weight, for storing goggles and, often enough, style. For a product, that is probably (and hopefully) never needed, these criteria are also important and may well compensate a slightly lower safety rating.
Especially when you consider that most of the time, helmets aren't doing their protection job (unless you're falling off a LOT).
Are they not?
There's a strong observer bias: In most cases, where a helmet has protected from worse injury or major harm, only the wearer will ever know. The successful "work" by the helmet will not show in any statistics. You fall but you don't bost about your clumsiness or close call. You don't go to the police, you don't inform the insurance companies, you don't post on (anti-)social media. You just go on with your life - and the poor little helmet will never get much credit.
Obviously, a bicycle helmet cannot protect from a fast car on the opposite lane - but even a car cannot.
Illustrating that helmets, like so many other cycling items, are rarely bought (or sold) to meet a function but rather to meet a fashion.
Put another way, buyers tend to the ignorant when making buying decisions, prefering the glamour to the actual performance. Of course, it's difficult to differentiate glamour from performance when things are described only by adverts (including the faux-reviews here) rather than by any sort of objective or disinterested investigation.
Still, Road.CC has reported this particular testing approach so +1 to journalism rather than advert-proxyism, for a change.