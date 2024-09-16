Are the "world's first" wrapper-free bars the ultimate jersey-friendly fuel for cyclists? Plus more cool stuff from Oakley, Kask, Coros + Connex

We have cycling accessories galore in this week's edition of Five Cool Things - from a £12 chain ring wear checker to Kask's new £320 aero helmet. Oakley sunglasses, the latest Coros Pace 3 smartwatch and wrapper less snacks also make the cut of the coolest bits to have arrived at the road.cc HQ for testing recently…

Oakley Sphaera sunglasses (£191)

The Oakley Sphaera's are multi-sport sunnies which according to the brand have a wild field of view and optimised retention and comfort. Oakley highlights that the frame is compatible with hats and helmets, and that the glasses feature front vents to improve airflow.

The nose pads and moulded-in earsocks are also promised to provide no-slip grip. Steve Williams will be letting us know how they perform shortly...No that's not a typo and he didn't just win the Tour of Britain...

Coros Pace 3 (£219)

The Coros Pace 3 is a GPS sports watch designed for multi-sport athletes, and as well as offering an array of features, it's also lightweight at 39g.

Coros promises that the Pace 3 offers improved battery life over its predecessor, with up to 38 hours of GPS operation and 15 days of regular use. It also provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring, full training plans for running, cycling, swimming, cardio, and strength, along with detailed data tracking for all your activities. I'll get back to you soon with whether it can live up to these claims!

Kask Nirvana helmet (£320)

First seen earlier this year worn by INEOS Grenadiers riders, Kask officially launched its new aero helmet, the Nirvana, this summer. The Nirvana drew plenty of attention with its distinctive over-ear cover and teardrop shape.

The helmet promises to deliver both speed and breathability, offering a "35% reduction in aerodynamic drag and a 19% increase in ventilation compared to the top aero helmets in its class."

Kask claims a weight of 270g for a medium-sized Nirvana although our review model came in slightly under that at 262g. Products are usually a higher weight than advertised, rarely lower.

Connex chain ring wear indicator (£11.99)

Your bike's drivetrain will gradually wear and you'll eventually need to replace the various components, but how do you tell when that time has come?

The Connex chain ring wear indicator claims to help you determine if it's time to replace your chainrings or sprockets. While you can visually monitor wear by checking the individual teeth, a wear gauge simplifies the process by providing an indication of when replacement is needed.

One Good Thing wrapper free snack and protein bars (£19.80 for 12)

We first spotted these "world first" wrapper-free, pocket-sized oat and protein bars being used by Matthew Holmes who's been tearing up the UK domestic racing scene this year.

The bars are plastic free with an edible beeswax-based coating that replaces traditional packaging eliminating the hassle of trying to tear open fiddly wrappers on the go.

Available in boxes of six or twelve, the bars come in a variety of flavours for you to choose from. Jo Burt will be putting them through the taste test and seeing how well they hold up in his back pockets!

