Velocio's Signature Eco Socks are my 'most comfortable socks of 2023' (so far) thanks to a mixture of the material used and the near seamless construction. They aren't the cheapest around, but for an irritation-free and cool-feeling-feet ride, they are hard to beat.
For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling socks.
> Buy now: Velocio Signature Eco Socks for £20 from Velocio
These socks are a pleasure to wear as the material is very soft indeed, and it's breathable too.
Through the hot temperatures of June, I wore the Velocios for many rides (and when running) and found them lovely. My key factors for socks are that I want my feet to feel cool and fresh while I'm riding (if I focus on that), but on the whole I don't want to notice them at all – and that is exactly what the Velocios deliver.
With no seams in a position to irritate, you can get away with wearing some very close-fitting shoes, and there'll be no pressure points when using very stiff soles. So these are socks that you can use for all kinds of riding, whether touring or racing.
The snug fit of the Signature Eco socks means they stay in position on your feet – you'll get no bunching of material, or rubbing caused by your foot and the sock moving in opposite directions.
How fresh your feet remain obviously comes down to the airflow offered by your shoes, but when using what I'd consider to be fairly standard road race shoes the Suplest Edge+ with venting on the toe box and flowing through the sole, I found that my feet and the socks remained very dry and very cool even on the hottest days.
So, comfort and breathability-wise the Velocios are excellent, and when it comes to sizing and fit there's also nothing to fault. They are available in three sizes, XS, S/M and L/XL, which cover UK 4-12, or 35-46 in EUR sizing.
I'm a UK 10 and found the L/XL very easy to get on and off, which is impressive considering the close fit.
The quality is also very good. These are some really well-made socks with no stray ends or threads to be found, and while this white colour will pick up some grime and dirt from the roads or trails, they always come up clean after a cool wash in the machine. I could also wear them multiple times without them smelling, so it isn't like they need to be chucked in the machine after every ride.
That's handy, as the price isn't exactly what you'd class as good value for money.
The standard Signature socks are £16 a pair, but what you are paying a bit extra for here is (probably) the material. It's called Amni Soul Eco (an enhanced polyamide 6.6 formula, apparently) which is biodegradable – 'its unique composition allows bacteria to gain access to and digest the waste materials' according to Fulgar (which manufactures it), with claims that if you were to dispose of them in landfill, they would be gone in five years.
That said, looking at others we've tested recently, the £26 Castelli Premio 18s almost make them look a bargain (though I did find them very comfortable), and the Giro Hrc+ Grip socks are more, too, at £23.99; George was impressed with their performance and comfort, although there are no biodegradable materials in their construction.
The trouble is, you can get really good socks for a lot less: Assos' Poker 3 socks scored 9/10 and they'll set you back £16, while the GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer socks are £15.95 and they scored 8/10.
Even better, Orro's Sportive socks are just a tenner a pair, and Neil thought those were excellent – in fact the blue ones are, at the time of writing, £8.99.
And of course there's the road.cc Argyle socks for £6.99, though we only have size S/M available at the moment.
Conclusion
Overall, the Signature Ecos are at the pricier end of the scale, but if you want to do a little bit extra for the environment then paying a bit more isn't really an issue. And if you buy them you are going to be very impressed with the comfort and the performance.
Verdict
Hugely comfortable with great breathability and wicking from their eco material
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Velocio Signature Eco Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says, "We can't tell you that if you were to throw these in your compost bin when they've reached their end of life, that they'll likely disappear with your compost over not that long, but that's what testing from our yarn suppliers at Rhodia will tell you about their Amni Soul Eco yarn. Fact is, this stuff is so advanced, it's pioneering and there aren't standards to test biodegradability - yet.
This incredibly soft, lightly padded sock represents our commitment to pushing the limit of what's possible for sustainability -- to the point where we can't tell you it's biodegradeable, at least until there's a standard to measure it.
In the meantime, the Signature Eco sock not only represents an evolution in yarn technology, it's also an evolution in our best selling Signature Sock - ultralight weight, compressive, breathable, super soft and lightly padded."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
Amni Soul Eco Nylon 6.6 yarn
Lightly padded achilles and fore foot
Compressive and breathable for all day comfort
The perfect cuff height -- graded per size, just like our Signature Sock
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing saw no problems and the white materials came up clean each time.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very comfortable socks with impressive wicking properties.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Incredibly comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Pricier than (most) non-eco alternatives.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are pricier than most, though the eco material might give some justification.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I'm giving these 7/good. Their performance is excellent, but it's similar to what can be achieved by cheaper alternatives. The main reason to buy these is their eco credentials, if you're happy to pay a premium for that.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
It is fairy serious - 6 points and a fine, but there is indeed a case for the punishment to be upped to the equivalent of the offence being covered...
Same here. It may be 100g heavier but it's still lighter than an S-Works SL7. So you could actually build up a far better bike than a 6 month or so...
He should be there, Ivan Garcia. He's ticked on in the start list....
He certainly looked well off his game today but given that he's leaving INEOS anyway and has publicly stated how pissed off with them he is he may...
Ha ha - I got a-one o' them 14mm allen keys right at the bottom of the toolbox. Bearings and associated parts do seem mostly better now .... apart...
It's mainly Frothers United in the Letters column - just wanted to note that ...
Seems to me that an easy test for whether machinery is "heavy" or not is to ask the person to lift it.
Didn't realise that today is the 1st of April. As it is always driverless vehicles that commit the crimes, how will they be punished?
Have you considered using motor racing circuits? Britain seems to have a lot of those (motor racing having been v popular in UK in 30s onward; plus...
BMW carrying Gills’ players crashes in Woodlands Road, Gillingham...