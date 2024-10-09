Swrve x Dion Johnson sock

The Swrve x Dion Johnson Socks are well made, beautifully comfortable and pretty good value – especially when you consider their artistic credentials. They've certainly helped me feel fresh, bright and clean, whatever the weather.

> Buy now: Swrve x Dion Johnson Socks for £16.50 from Swrve

I've been riding with these socks in some awful weather, both with overshoes and without, and I am really impressed with the fit and feel. While my feet did get wet, my feet remained warm for some time and I got home from long rides without discomfort. I've also worn them in extremely muddy conditions, and the socks remained comfortable and kept me cheery when I looked down at them. They cleaned up well, too.

Being a fine art graduate and a rider who likes interesting partnerships between artists and cycling brands, these socks appeal to my sensitivities and interests. They follow in the tradition of great cycling and art mashups, like a Cinelli singlespeed or Paul Smith jersey.

Okay, the design will not be everyone's cup of tea, but I'm happy to make a statement with my kit and bicycles. I've been riding singlespeeds, retro classic Italian road bikes and my folder with these socks, on club rides and in an urban environments, and they've kept my feet comfy in style.

They fit well, too, the size large comfortably snug for my size 10 feet.

I've followed the washing instructions on the Swrve website and they've survived multiple washes without any bobbling or loss of shape and colour.

While £16.50 might not seem an especially competitive price for a pair of cycling socks, they compare very well with some – Universal Colours' Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks are £25! – even more so when you consider that they offer something different to a safe pair of off-the-shelf jobs, celebrating the fun and creativity of both art and cycling in their own quirky way.

Wherever you ride, urban or country, on the road or off, if you're looking for a sock with a different look then these are for you – stylish, practical and comfortable.

Great pair of socks for those looking for something different