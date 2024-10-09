Support road.cc

review
Socks
Swrve x Dion Johnson sock2023 Swrve swrve x DION JOHNSON sock - 1.jpg

Swrve x Dion Johnson sock

8
by Keith Jepson
Wed, Oct 09, 2024 15:45
0
£16.50

VERDICT:

8
10
Great pair of socks for those looking for something different
Comfortable
Warm
Bright colour options
Individual design
Maybe too bright for some?
Weight: 
55g
Contact: 
www.swrve.co.uk
The Swrve x Dion Johnson Socks are well made, beautifully comfortable and pretty good value – especially when you consider their artistic credentials. They've certainly helped me feel fresh, bright and clean, whatever the weather.

I've been riding with these socks in some awful weather, both with overshoes and without, and I am really impressed with the fit and feel. While my feet did get wet, my feet remained warm for some time and I got home from long rides without discomfort. I've also worn them in extremely muddy conditions, and the socks remained comfortable and kept me cheery when I looked down at them. They cleaned up well, too.

Being a fine art graduate and a rider who likes interesting partnerships between artists and cycling brands, these socks appeal to my sensitivities and interests. They follow in the tradition of great cycling and art mashups, like a Cinelli singlespeed or Paul Smith jersey.

Okay, the design will not be everyone's cup of tea, but I'm happy to make a statement with my kit and bicycles. I've been riding singlespeeds, retro classic Italian road bikes and my folder with these socks, on club rides and in an urban environments, and they've kept my feet comfy in style.

They fit well, too, the size large comfortably snug for my size 10 feet.

I've followed the washing instructions on the Swrve website and they've survived multiple washes without any bobbling or loss of shape and colour.

While £16.50 might not seem an especially competitive price for a pair of cycling socks, they compare very well with some – Universal Colours' Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks are £25! – even more so when you consider that they offer something different to a safe pair of off-the-shelf jobs, celebrating the fun and creativity of both art and cycling in their own quirky way.

Wherever you ride, urban or country, on the road or off, if you're looking for a sock with a different look then these are for you – stylish, practical and comfortable.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Swrve x Dion Johnson sock

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Swrve says:

"Swrves first artist edition sock collaboration

These socks were designed by Dion Johnson, a Los Angeles based artist, cyclist, and friend. When asked if he was willing to help with a design for a new sock Dion produced a amazing design based on one of his newest paintings

These socks are sumptuous: the footbed is 75% merino and now has extra cushioning (compared to our previous socks). They also have the durability you've come to expect with just the right amount of compression in the arch for added support."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Swrve:

FEATURES

- 50% merino wool – 25% cotton – 20% polyamide – 5% elastane

- 6" cuff

- super cushioned footbed

- compression arch

CARE INSTRUCTIONS

hand or delicate machine wash on cold / warm

lay flat to dry - do NOT tumble dry

MADE IN ITALY

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

The socks feel really well made – light yet robust enough to withstand UK conditions on multiple rides. This is a notable positive as they have been designed and tested in the Californian sunshine of LA, the home of Swrve.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

The merino wool and synthetic materials mix gives a premium 'suited and booted' feel, while at the same time feeling like a sports product you can use and abuse.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Worn and washed several times after rides in biblical conditions, durability is looking good, with no bobbling, and they've retained their form and shape.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

They felt excellent; each time I put them on they felt snug and comfortable both in a firm cleated road shoe and a flat shoe for urban riding.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Sized up well; if anything they felt snug due to the tight knit, but not uncomfortably.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

Lightweight and comfortable yet warm.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Excellent comfort in a variety of shoes, from narrow road designs to wider everyday sports shoes for riding around town.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

These are not just off-the-peg socks, and a lot cheaper than some.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy, but do wash at low temperatures either by machine or by hand and allow to dry naturally. After six or so washes, they look as good as new with no colour fading or loss of shape.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They performed very well – they feel great and very comfortable. Even when getting very wet in recent conditions my feet didn't get cold for some time.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The artistic collaboration is fun and the socks have a great fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not much... I guess the price is more than I am usually willing to pay for socks, but that said they look great, work extremely well and seem to be durable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The price is competitive, particularly compared with some performance socks we've tested – Universal Colours' Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino Socks are £25!

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good, offering a great performance with a unique aesthetic. If you wish to stand out from the crowd in your group ride or commute then these socks are for you. Well made, while offering individualism – as long as you don't bump into another rider wearing them...

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 49  Height: 5'10'  Weight: 12.5 st

I usually ride: All sorts. Single speeds.  My best bike is: Impossible to andwer.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Cycle coaching and guiding.

