Castelli Premio 18 Socks

Castelli's Premio 18 socks are extremely comfortable thanks to way they are designed with 'zones', and the level of detail in their construction goes a long way to justifying that price tag. Do check the sizing, though – they come in three sizes, but those don't equate to what you might expect (L/XL – 40-43?) and they can be a faff to pull on even if you’ve got the right size.

There is no denying that a proper pair of cycling socks can make a huge difference to your foot comfort compared with a standard pair from your local clothing store, thanks to the material used and seam positioning and so on.

These Castelli socks highlight this. They have a construction where certain sections of the sock have a different knit pattern to allow movement, create support and improve breathability, and once on they feel exceptional.

The main things I noticed when wearing them is that there is a very subtle feeling of compression around the midfoot, which gives support around the arch when constantly pressing down hard on the pedals, while the bottom layer of the sock has a thickness that gives a bit of cushioning without feeling bulky at all.

Breathability is great, and the fact that they are made from Meryl Skinlife fabric means they remain stink-free as it has bacteria-quashing properties. Ideal, as you don't have to keep washing them after every ride – well, unless you want to.

Speaking of washing, with this review pair being white (darker colours are available – black, Belgian Blue, and Deep Green) they did get quite dirty from dusty roads and gravel trails, but even on a cool 30°C wash they came up clean every time.

So, performance-wise – awesome! They really are.

I've got probably 30 pairs of cycling-specific socks and these are easily in the top three for comfort, but the only downside with all of this ‘zone-specific' construction and/or the material is that there isn't a huge amount of stretch to make them easy to get on – even if they’re the right size for your feet…

I have to confess I didn’t check the size guide before testing these. “L/XL”, yep, that’s me. Except this is Castelli… so L/XL is everyone else’s M or M/L…

It goes: S/M (36-39), L/XL (40-43), 2XL (44-47). I’m a 44/45. My wife, though, is size 40, and even she found these a struggle to get on. Plus, if you don't line them up perfectly, forget about trying to twist them around your foot while they are on.

Even if you buy the right size, my advice would be, don't grab these if you are in a rush, and don't try to put them on if your feet are at all clammy or damp. If you have the time to sit down and ease the socks on, though, they'll feel lovely.

Value

These are definitely going to be some socks that you want to look after as well, as they cost £26. Thankfully, the build quality is very good; after a month of near everyday use for both cycling and running, they are still looking like new, with no signs of bobbling or wear.

They're more expensive than most we've tested, though: the Giro Hrc+ Grip socks that George was reasonably impressed with are £23.99, and even the 'designer' Universal Colours Spectrum Tie-Dye Merino socks that Steve found very comfortable are 'only' £25.

Apart from waterproof offerings, those two are the most expensive socks we've tested recently. And many others that have performed well are much cheaper, like the Orro Sportive socks at £9.99, or the Assos Poker Socks 3 for £16.

Conclusion

If you are happy to faff a bit with getting them on then you will be very pleased with the Premio 18s' performance and comfort. The outlay is big, but I can't find any issues with durability, so these look likely to last for many miles without issue.

Verdict

Not easy to get on, but once in place they are very, very comfortable

