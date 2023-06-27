Assos Poker Socks 3

The Assos Poker Socks are the perfect socks for a warm summer's ride – they are extremely comfortable and have great heat management. The range is numbered from 0-9, allowing you to mix and match for your lucky number combination. Though given that they only come in 'Holy White', it means they can show the dirt quite easily.

And Assos's Poker socks are right up there with those featured in our best cycling socks buyer's guide.

> Buy now: Assos Poker Socks for £16 from Westbrook Cycles

The Poker range from Assos is a very clever piece of thinking – or a neat marketing pitch to part you from more of your money! You choose…

It allows you to mix and match to get the numbers you want. My lucky number is 29, so if I bought one pair of Poker 2 socks and a pair of Poker 9 and wore the number 2 on my left and 9 on my right... well, you get the picture. Personally I think this a great idea, as it lets you customise your sock choice. And if you bought all 10 pairs you'd be sorted for races with under 100 competitors, and Assos would be laughing all the way to the Swiss bank!

With the 17cm cuff height, these are very much in line with present cycling trends as you will see the smooth, oiled legs in the pro peloton with similar height socks. If you're a fan of ankle socks, well, I'm afraid to tell you these just aren't trendy any more.

I found the Poker Socks extremely breathable and they kept my feet from getting too sweaty – but they also helped to keep a summery breeze at bay on a long descent. The material doesn't retain much moisture, so if you sweat a lot or get caught in the rain, they won't hold any water.

The fit around your feet and calf muscles is similar to that of an aero sock, though unlike many pairs of aero socks, you can definitely rely on them to stay put.

A potential downside is that they are very white. Assos goes as far as calling the colour 'Holy White', which I think gives you get an idea of how white they actually are!

And while I'm a big fan of the white sock/white shoe pairing, and never thought I'd actually complain about white socks, these are so white I found they became grubby quite easily. My pair picked up some sunscreen marks and some road-borne dirt, but after washing I'm pleased to report my pair is still in holy order.

Value

At first, £16 might sound like a lot for a pair of cycling socks. But when you compare them with other brands, their premium socks also come in at similar prices – and with Assos you know you're paying for quality.

Matt liked the De Feet Mont Ventoux summer socks that are available for much the same price.

Jo loved the sustainably produced Ticc Fluro Splash Socks, which might save you £1.50, but he didn't feel they'd be so well suited to warmer weather.

Some of our favourites socks are the Orro Sportive socks that Neil really rated, and are a real bargain at a smidge under a tenner.

Conclusion

The Assos Poker Sock range is perfect for warm-weather riding and I'm a particular fan of the 17cm cuff height, which allows for the pro-rider look that I like. The ability to personalise your socks with your own favourite combination is an unusual feature – though you may have to buy two pairs – and while it may not appeal to all of us, it certainly appeals to lucky number 29!

Verdict

Perfect summer sock with pro looks and the ability to personalise number choices

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website