Assos Poker Socks 3

The Assos Poker Socks are the perfect socks for a warm summer's ride – they are extremely comfortable and have great heat management. The range is numbered from 0-9, allowing you to mix and match for your lucky number combination. Though given that they only come in 'Holy White', it means they can show the dirt quite easily.
And Assos's Poker socks are right up there with those featured in our best cycling socks buyer's guide.
> Buy now: Assos Poker Socks for £16 from Westbrook Cycles
The Poker range from Assos is a very clever piece of thinking – or a neat marketing pitch to part you from more of your money! You choose…
It allows you to mix and match to get the numbers you want. My lucky number is 29, so if I bought one pair of Poker 2 socks and a pair of Poker 9 and wore the number 2 on my left and 9 on my right... well, you get the picture. Personally I think this a great idea, as it lets you customise your sock choice. And if you bought all 10 pairs you'd be sorted for races with under 100 competitors, and Assos would be laughing all the way to the Swiss bank!
With the 17cm cuff height, these are very much in line with present cycling trends as you will see the smooth, oiled legs in the pro peloton with similar height socks. If you're a fan of ankle socks, well, I'm afraid to tell you these just aren't trendy any more.
I found the Poker Socks extremely breathable and they kept my feet from getting too sweaty – but they also helped to keep a summery breeze at bay on a long descent. The material doesn't retain much moisture, so if you sweat a lot or get caught in the rain, they won't hold any water.
The fit around your feet and calf muscles is similar to that of an aero sock, though unlike many pairs of aero socks, you can definitely rely on them to stay put.
A potential downside is that they are very white. Assos goes as far as calling the colour 'Holy White', which I think gives you get an idea of how white they actually are!
And while I'm a big fan of the white sock/white shoe pairing, and never thought I'd actually complain about white socks, these are so white I found they became grubby quite easily. My pair picked up some sunscreen marks and some road-borne dirt, but after washing I'm pleased to report my pair is still in holy order.
Value
At first, £16 might sound like a lot for a pair of cycling socks. But when you compare them with other brands, their premium socks also come in at similar prices – and with Assos you know you're paying for quality.
Matt liked the De Feet Mont Ventoux summer socks that are available for much the same price.
Jo loved the sustainably produced Ticc Fluro Splash Socks, which might save you £1.50, but he didn't feel they'd be so well suited to warmer weather.
Some of our favourites socks are the Orro Sportive socks that Neil really rated, and are a real bargain at a smidge under a tenner.
Conclusion
The Assos Poker Sock range is perfect for warm-weather riding and I'm a particular fan of the 17cm cuff height, which allows for the pro-rider look that I like. The ability to personalise your socks with your own favourite combination is an unusual feature – though you may have to buy two pairs – and while it may not appeal to all of us, it certainly appeals to lucky number 29!
Verdict
Perfect summer sock with pro looks and the ability to personalise number choices
Make and model: Assos Poker Socks 3
Tell us what the product is for
The Poker 3 socks are lightweight cycling socks that are suitable for warmer riding temperatures. The Poker range only comes in 'Holy White' and numbers on the back range from 0-9.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
17cm (6inch) cuff height
No exposed seams
Composition: 92%PA 10%EA
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Very well made, with no stray strands.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
They stay up your very well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
They are white, so won't last forever if worn in the wet.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
The lovely fit around your calf muscles.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
There's plenty of stretch from the heel cups and they size up well.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Not quite an aero sock but lighter than many pairs – if that's important to you...
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Some shoes with a bulky tongue might dig in a bit.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You pay for genuine quality with Assos – and these are quality. But Assos is never going to be cheap.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I'd recommend washing these as soon as you can after a ride in case they've picked up any stains. I ended up with suncream stains on mine after a ride but these came out on the wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These performed really well – my feet didn't get too hot and the socks stayed up the whole time. Which is pretty much what you want from a pair of socks.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The tall, 17cm cuffs, which I think is stylish.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Can I say they're too white? This means some stains may be hard to wash out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very similar to other socks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A great pair of socks that are really comfortable for spring and summer riding. I felt the cuff height was perfect, and you won't have the socks slipping down. The fact they're so white means they could stain easily, so be careful with them.
Age: 22 Height: 185cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
