Castelli Entrata 9 sock

The Castelli Entrata 9 socks have a classic, low-cut design that will appeal if you aren't a fan of the modern trend for longer socks. They're breathable and comfortable, though you might have to size up...

As the name suggests, the Entrata 9s have a 9cm height, which feels very classic to me and is good for showing off your calves. They're also super light – helped by the lack of extra material compared with longer designs...

I found them very comfortable, being both cushioned and breathable. I think they'll be a good choice for those super-hot days, especially if you don't want to get some awful sock tan lines.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling socks

One thing to watch out for, though, is that they come up quite small. They're available in three sizes, S/M, L/XL and XXL, ostensibly covering EU sizes 36 to 47, but I've been wearing a size XXL and they only just about fit my size 45 feet; if my feet were any bigger I don't think they'd work for me.

At £16 a pair they're not the cheapest option, but they're on a par with many – the Assos Poker socks, for example, which have a longer length you might prefer – and as long as you don't have big feet they're a perfectly good summer sock. They're also available in black or red.

Verdict

Comfortable and breathable, though they size up a little small