The Castelli Entrata 9 socks have a classic, low-cut design that will appeal if you aren't a fan of the modern trend for longer socks. They're breathable and comfortable, though you might have to size up...
As the name suggests, the Entrata 9s have a 9cm height, which feels very classic to me and is good for showing off your calves. They're also super light – helped by the lack of extra material compared with longer designs...
I found them very comfortable, being both cushioned and breathable. I think they'll be a good choice for those super-hot days, especially if you don't want to get some awful sock tan lines.
One thing to watch out for, though, is that they come up quite small. They're available in three sizes, S/M, L/XL and XXL, ostensibly covering EU sizes 36 to 47, but I've been wearing a size XXL and they only just about fit my size 45 feet; if my feet were any bigger I don't think they'd work for me.
At £16 a pair they're not the cheapest option, but they're on a par with many – the Assos Poker socks, for example, which have a longer length you might prefer – and as long as you don't have big feet they're a perfectly good summer sock. They're also available in black or red.
Verdict
Comfortable and breathable, though they size up a little small
Make and model: Castelli Entrata 9 sock
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Castelli simply lists these features:
Polypropylene yarns that don't absorb moisture
Mix of textures for breathability and cushioning
Midfoot support band
9 cm height
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These socks were comfortable, breathable and pleasant to wear on the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like that they don't give super high sock tan lines.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They come up quite small, so you need to watch out for that.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're on a par with similar socks; you can spend more, and you can spend less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I generally like longer socks.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they like short socks.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good; they're comfortable socks with a classic look to them, coming in a lot shorter than the current trend for longer socks. Just watch the sizing.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
