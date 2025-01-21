This lube is a vegetable-oil-based formulation and it's not as viscous as some winter lubes. That makes it quite easy to apply with the pipette bottle, but it did mean that I tended to overdo it a bit before I got the hang of how much was coming out. On the flip side, the mid-weight nature and precision bottle mean it's quite good for other applications like shifters and cables as well as your chain, so it's quite a versatile buy.
Muc-Off markets this lube as 'ultra durable' and it says that it contains 'Extreme Pressure Additives' to help coat every bit of the chain. As a company, Muc-Off has phased out non-biodegradable PTFE as a component of its products and says that this lube has been 'derived from natural ingredients and made completely from renewable sources'.
My experience during some very wet rides was that it's certainly effective: I could complete over 200km of wet riding on a single application, just wiping the chain between rides, before it started to sound dry.
Deliberately being naughty and leaving the bike with a wet chain in the shed overnight indicated that it was doing a good job of protecting the whole chain: a few spots of rust formed, but mostly it was good news.
In less damp conditions you can eke more mileage out of it, although it definitely picks up dirt over time; even so, it's not as bad in that regard as thicker wet lubes can be. I'd say as a compromise it's pretty good – you're probably giving up a bit of longevity with the lighter formula but it's still enough to last most rides you're likely to be doing in the rain, and it's easy to top up and reasonably clean running.
I normally stick a little 5ml bottle of lube in my seatpack in case I need it en route (or anyone else does) and the Muc-Off Wet Lube is ideal for that because it's versatile enough for most jobs on the bike and easy to decant.
Make and model: Muc-Off Bicycle Wet Weather Lube
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Muc-Off Wet Chain Lube is an ultra durable, long distance bicycle chain lubricant and oil that's been specifically formulated to excel over long distances in wet or muddy conditions. Our state of the art formula has been derived from natural ingredients and made completely from renewable sources.
Muc-Off Wet Chain Lube penetrates deep into your chain link's core to provide long lasting lubrication and total protection. Our integral 'Extreme Pressure Additives' coat every part of the link to provide a silky smooth gear change and an ultra efficient drive chain."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists these features:
Ensures silky smooth gear shifts
Reduces friction and energy consumption
Repels water for chain and component protection
Excels in wet, muddy riding conditions
Extreme pressure additives for increased efficiency
Vegetable oil based formula for eco protection
*Biodegradable
Pipette system for easy application
Can be applied to chain, shifters, cables and derailleurs
Ideal for MTB, Road and Cyclocross
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a good wet lube that lasts well in wet conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's easy to apply and doesn't pick up as much dirt as some.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It doesn't have the longevity of some thicker winter lubes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can buy cheaper – Oxford Mint Wet Lube is £3.99 for a 75ml bottle – but you can also spend ten times as much. A 50ml bottle will last you all winter.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good overall: maybe not the absolute longest lasting of the winter lubes but it's easy to apply, runs reasonably clean for a wet lube and isn't bad value.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
