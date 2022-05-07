Giro Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks

The Giro HRC+ Grip Socks are very impressively comfortable, and the grippers really do seem to help with that on long rides. The price is high, though.

As the name suggests, these actually have silicone grippers on them – they're on the balls of your feet and the heels. I found they work very effectively. I can't say I've noticed movement in my normal socks, but these give a definite change in feeling when riding. I also found that hot spots were reduced, especially on longer rides.

This alone is a great element, but even aside from it they're impressive.

They're mid-length and reach around three-fifths of the way up my calves (so the UCI would be happy), and offer really good wicking.

I took these out on some fairly hot days and, despite the review pair being black, found my normally pretty sweaty feet remained dry and comfortable.

Value

At £22.99 they're fairly expensive for summer socks, though. The DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks are the same price and appear to offer similar breathability, though obviously lack the grippers. The ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks were £18 a couple of years back but no longer seem available, at least in that style – ashmei still does merino socks and they're still £18. Again though, they lack the grippers that set these socks apart.

Overall

I was impressed by these socks. They offer impressive wicking and breathability, while the grippers really do seem to help on long rides – they really should perform, though, given that high price.

Verdict

Comfortable and innovative socks with impressive wicking and breathability as well comfort-enhancing grip

