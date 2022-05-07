Support road.cc

review
Socks
Giro Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks

Giro Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks

by George Hill
Sat, May 07, 2022 19:45
£22.99

VERDICT:

Comfortable and innovative socks with impressive wicking and breathability as well comfort-enhancing grip
Grippy
Comfortable
Great wicking
Expensive
37g
www.giro.co.uk
The Giro HRC+ Grip Socks are very impressively comfortable, and the grippers really do seem to help with that on long rides. The price is high, though.

As the name suggests, these actually have silicone grippers on them – they're on the balls of your feet and the heels. I found they work very effectively. I can't say I've noticed movement in my normal socks, but these give a definite change in feeling when riding. I also found that hot spots were reduced, especially on longer rides.

This alone is a great element, but even aside from it they're impressive.

They're mid-length and reach around three-fifths of the way up my calves (so the UCI would be happy), and offer really good wicking.

> 23 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks

I took these out on some fairly hot days and, despite the review pair being black, found my normally pretty sweaty feet remained dry and comfortable.

Value

At £22.99 they're fairly expensive for summer socks, though. The DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks are the same price and appear to offer similar breathability, though obviously lack the grippers. The ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks were £18 a couple of years back but no longer seem available, at least in that style – ashmei still does merino socks and they're still £18. Again though, they lack the grippers that set these socks apart.

Overall

I was impressed by these socks. They offer impressive wicking and breathability, while the grippers really do seem to help on long rides – they really should perform, though, given that high price.

Verdict

Comfortable and innovative socks with impressive wicking and breathability as well comfort-enhancing grip

road.cc test report

Make and model: Giro Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Giro says: "From the luxurious feel and compressive fit, to the added grip and stability you'll feel inside your shoes, this is the ultimate sock for high-intensity riding, training and racing – especially over rough terrain."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Meryl Skinlife fibers

Increased Circulation

Arch Support

Grip areas on the heel and ball of the foot

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

They feel well made and comfortable, with effective support.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

The grip areas work very well, and they're breathable.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No reason to think these won't last.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

More expensive than most.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well: they are comfortable, breathable and grippy.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The grippers had a noticeable effect on comfort on longer rides.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

They are expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £22.99 they're fairly expensive for summer socks, though. The DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks are the same price and appear to offer similar breathability, though obviously lack the grippers. The ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks were £18 but no longer seem available, at least in that style – ashmei still does merino socks and they're still £18. Again though, they lack the grippers that set these socks apart.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are comfortable and innovative socks that offer impressive wicking and breathability, and they feel made to last. If they were a bit cheaper they'd score higher – they're very expensive.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

