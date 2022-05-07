As the name suggests, these actually have silicone grippers on them – they're on the balls of your feet and the heels. I found they work very effectively. I can't say I've noticed movement in my normal socks, but these give a definite change in feeling when riding. I also found that hot spots were reduced, especially on longer rides.
This alone is a great element, but even aside from it they're impressive.
They're mid-length and reach around three-fifths of the way up my calves (so the UCI would be happy), and offer really good wicking.
I took these out on some fairly hot days and, despite the review pair being black, found my normally pretty sweaty feet remained dry and comfortable.
I was impressed by these socks. They offer impressive wicking and breathability, while the grippers really do seem to help on long rides – they really should perform, though, given that high price.
Comfortable and innovative socks with impressive wicking and breathability as well comfort-enhancing grip
Make and model: Giro Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Giro says: "From the luxurious feel and compressive fit, to the added grip and stability you'll feel inside your shoes, this is the ultimate sock for high-intensity riding, training and racing – especially over rough terrain."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Meryl Skinlife fibers
Increased Circulation
Arch Support
Grip areas on the heel and ball of the foot
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
They feel well made and comfortable, with effective support.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The grip areas work very well, and they're breathable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No reason to think these won't last.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
More expensive than most.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: they are comfortable, breathable and grippy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The grippers had a noticeable effect on comfort on longer rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They are expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £22.99 they're fairly expensive for summer socks, though. The DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks are the same price and appear to offer similar breathability, though obviously lack the grippers. The ashmei Classic Chequered Merino Socks were £18 but no longer seem available, at least in that style – ashmei still does merino socks and they're still £18. Again though, they lack the grippers that set these socks apart.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are comfortable and innovative socks that offer impressive wicking and breathability, and they feel made to last. If they were a bit cheaper they'd score higher – they're very expensive.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
