This is a sock in two parts. The upper is a fairly standard blend of nylon and elastane, but the bottom is mostly a merino and mohair mix, with a bit of nylon and elastane thrown in. They're neatly joined together and although you can see the difference between the fabrics, it's not obvious, although there is a bit of a colour difference on the white socks.
The fit is good. Some merino socks start to get a bit saggy after a few washes because the fabric doesn't spring back quite as well as a nylon mix. The synthetic upper helps a lot with that, and the natural fabric lower section is nice and comfortable.
There are two sizes available; I'm near the top of the range for the large size but it didn't feel restrictive.
Ciovita says these socks are good for 'keeping you cool when it's hot and hot when it's cool' thanks to the thermoregulating properties of the wool blend. They're not a heavyweight sock so when it's close to freezing they feel a bit thin, but for most other riding – until the three-day heatwave sometime in the summer – they work well in UK conditions. I wear merino socks of one sort or another for a lot of the year, and these are a nice addition to the sock drawer.
If you're looking for something that's got some natural breathability and looks like a normal cycling sock, they're definitely one to consider.
Nicely constructed socks that are comfortable and work well in a range of temperatures
Make and model: Ciovita Merino Crew Socks
Tell us what the product is for
From Ciovita:
The Merino Sock brings the amazing properties of merino wool to your cycling accessories. Merino wool is a truly remarkable fabric with natural breathability and odour control abilities. Merino wool is naturally thermoregulating, keeping you cool when it's hot and hot when it's cool, making it a versatile option for a variety of riding conditions. The sock is lightweight and soft to the touch, which results in a comfortable feel.
This sock is made from a Merino and Mohair blend, and offers unmatched comfort to your foot area.
The socks also feature a non-sagging cuff for a secure fit over the course of your ride, while a special, quick drying aerator mesh weave on the top of the foot wicks moisture away.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ciovita lists:
UPPER: Nylon Blend
92% Nylon | 8% Elastane
LOWER: Merino Blend
37.5% Merino | 44.5% Mohair | 13% Nylon 5% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They wash fine in the machine; Ciovita says they need to be hand-washed at 30° but who hand-washes their cycling socks?
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're nice socks.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Merino comfort with normal-cycling-sock looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The material join is fairly visible on the white ones; less so on black.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Twenty-odd quid for a decent pair of merino socks is about par for the course. The Velocio ones we tested last year cost the same, and GripGrab's Alpine Merino socks are more, although they're not directly comparable.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good overall: they're well made and comfy. Twenty-odd quid isn't cheap for a pair of socks but I did enjoy wearing them.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
Footage shows dogs being dragged by the side of car in Darenth Park Avenue, Dartford...
War on motorists will not abate https://bsky.app/profile/emilykerr36.bsky.social/post/3lfcuaptk3e2e
I thought there'd been so much commentary about this programme that I'd sit down and watch it on iplayer: I managed about a minute before I wanted...
I agree - and have used that argument myself. (Last survey back it was higher in Scotland - "In Scotland, around three-in-ten households (28%) did...
Mark Hodson is on bluesky @mrmarkhodson.bsky.social "That now retired traffic cop that did all that stuff that annoys the endangering problem group"
From a senior Guardian journalist...
Conjugate the verb?
Thats a lovely job. Kudos to the welder, especially if they aren't a frame builder...
Isn't it true that London is the only city in the country that actually contributes more to the Exchequer than it receives? We also have the...
Fashion. It's kind of modern drillium - people always want lighter (or at least to feel that they're optimising the "negatives" of weight / drag).