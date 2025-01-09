The Ciovita Merino Crew socks are a good combination of a warm and breathable lower section and nice stretchy upper. They don't sag like some merino socks do and they're good for most of the range of British riding temperatures.

> Buy now: Ciovita Merino Crew socks for £22 from Ciovita

This is a sock in two parts. The upper is a fairly standard blend of nylon and elastane, but the bottom is mostly a merino and mohair mix, with a bit of nylon and elastane thrown in. They're neatly joined together and although you can see the difference between the fabrics, it's not obvious, although there is a bit of a colour difference on the white socks.

The fit is good. Some merino socks start to get a bit saggy after a few washes because the fabric doesn't spring back quite as well as a nylon mix. The synthetic upper helps a lot with that, and the natural fabric lower section is nice and comfortable.

There are two sizes available; I'm near the top of the range for the large size but it didn't feel restrictive.

Ciovita says these socks are good for 'keeping you cool when it's hot and hot when it's cool' thanks to the thermoregulating properties of the wool blend. They're not a heavyweight sock so when it's close to freezing they feel a bit thin, but for most other riding – until the three-day heatwave sometime in the summer – they work well in UK conditions. I wear merino socks of one sort or another for a lot of the year, and these are a nice addition to the sock drawer.

They're not cheap, but neither are they an outlier: the Velocio ones we tested last year cost the same, and GripGrab's Alpine Merino socks are more, although they're not directly comparable. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling socks.

If you're looking for something that's got some natural breathability and looks like a normal cycling sock, they're definitely one to consider.

Verdict

Nicely constructed socks that are comfortable and work well in a range of temperatures