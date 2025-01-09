Support road.cc

Ciovita Merino Crew Socks2024 Ciovita Merino Crew Socks - blackjpg.jpg

Ciovita Merino Crew Socks

by dave atkinson
Thu, Jan 09, 2025 09:45
£22.00

Nicely constructed socks that are comfortable and work well in a range of temperatures
Good fit
Neutral looks
Comfortable
You can see the fabric join on the white ones
Weight: 
51g
Contact: 
www.ciovita.com
The Ciovita Merino Crew socks are a good combination of a warm and breathable lower section and nice stretchy upper. They don't sag like some merino socks do and they're good for most of the range of British riding temperatures.

This is a sock in two parts. The upper is a fairly standard blend of nylon and elastane, but the bottom is mostly a merino and mohair mix, with a bit of nylon and elastane thrown in. They're neatly joined together and although you can see the difference between the fabrics, it's not obvious, although there is a bit of a colour difference on the white socks.

2024 Ciovita Merino Crew Socks - white - 1.jpg

The fit is good. Some merino socks start to get a bit saggy after a few washes because the fabric doesn't spring back quite as well as a nylon mix. The synthetic upper helps a lot with that, and the natural fabric lower section is nice and comfortable.

There are two sizes available; I'm near the top of the range for the large size but it didn't feel restrictive.

2024 Ciovita Merino Crew Socks - black - 2.jpg

Ciovita says these socks are good for 'keeping you cool when it's hot and hot when it's cool' thanks to the thermoregulating properties of the wool blend. They're not a heavyweight sock so when it's close to freezing they feel a bit thin, but for most other riding – until the three-day heatwave sometime in the summer – they work well in UK conditions. I wear merino socks of one sort or another for a lot of the year, and these are a nice addition to the sock drawer.

They're not cheap, but neither are they an outlier: the Velocio ones we tested last year cost the same, and GripGrab's Alpine Merino socks are more, although they're not directly comparable. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling socks.

If you're looking for something that's got some natural breathability and looks like a normal cycling sock, they're definitely one to consider.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ciovita Merino Crew Socks

Size tested: 8-12

Tell us what the product is for

From Ciovita:

The Merino Sock brings the amazing properties of merino wool to your cycling accessories. Merino wool is a truly remarkable fabric with natural breathability and odour control abilities. Merino wool is naturally thermoregulating, keeping you cool when it's hot and hot when it's cool, making it a versatile option for a variety of riding conditions. The sock is lightweight and soft to the touch, which results in a comfortable feel.

This sock is made from a Merino and Mohair blend, and offers unmatched comfort to your foot area.

The socks also feature a non-sagging cuff for a secure fit over the course of your ride, while a special, quick drying aerator mesh weave on the top of the foot wicks moisture away.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Ciovita lists:

UPPER: Nylon Blend

92% Nylon | 8% Elastane

LOWER: Merino Blend

37.5% Merino | 44.5% Mohair | 13% Nylon 5% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They wash fine in the machine; Ciovita says they need to be hand-washed at 30° but who hand-washes their cycling socks?

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're nice socks.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Merino comfort with normal-cycling-sock looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The material join is fairly visible on the white ones; less so on black.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Twenty-odd quid for a decent pair of merino socks is about par for the course. The Velocio ones we tested last year cost the same, and GripGrab's Alpine Merino socks are more, although they're not directly comparable.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Good overall: they're well made and comfy. Twenty-odd quid isn't cheap for a pair of socks but I did enjoy wearing them.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 52  Height: 189cm  Weight: 99kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

