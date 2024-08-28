The Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks are impressively lightweight and breathable for the hottest days. They are great quality and very comfortable, but you do pay rather a premium.
The Solitude is Pas Normal Studios' summer cycling kit range and these socks are designed for temperatures of around 30°C. The UK hasn't quite hit those temperatures, but even indoors for a couple of hours on the turbo at an ambient temperature of around 22°C they were impressively breathable and pleasantly dry.
I'm a size 39-40 shoe, so I'm on the cusp of being a size small or medium according to the guide. I wore a size S (36-39) which fitted me perfectly. The material feels stretchy and thin to the touch, but to my surprise they stayed up securely and fitted well. They are tight-fitting without being restrictive and have that barely-there feel about them.
The Solitude socks are impressively lightweight, and I noticed that I had to tighten my shoes up more than when wearing standard cycling socks. While the material feels thin, I've been surprised by their durability so far.
You can never have too many pairs of white cycling socks and I particularly like the subtle branding. They come in two other colours, too: black and navy, and three sizes: S, M and L.
While these are a great quality pair of summer socks, they are up at the expensive end alongside Assos' Poker Socks 3, another good pair for summer riding that cost £16, and MAAP's Division Socks, which are £18 and great for mild to warm temperatures.
Overall, the Solitude socks are impressively lightweight and offer great comfort, breathability and fit.
Verdict
Impressively lightweight and breathable summer socks, but they come at a cost
Make and model: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Pas Normal Studios says, "Put the finishing touch on your Solitude kit with these Solitude Socks, presented in our three most popular colourways. Adhering to its reputation as a collection optimally suited to high-summer riding, these socks are constructed from the world's lightest fibres, making them extremely breathable while still maintaining durability.
The PROLEN®YARN is thermoregulating, helping to maintain your foot's ideal temperature when in contact with your skin. These fibres do not absorb moisture, but rather, allow excess moisture and vapour from your feet to exit to the outside, keeping your feet drier and more comfortable for longer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Pas Normal Studios lists:
Extremely lightweight
Rapid moisture dispersion
Abrasion-resistant
Solitude branding on the back
OEKO-TEX® Certified
Material: 87% PROLEN®YARN, 11% Polyamide, 2% Elastane
Made in Portugal
36-39 (S)
40-43 (M)
44-47 (L)
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They do a great job of keeping your feet sweat-free and comfortable in warm temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They feel thin but stay in place when they are on and are very comfortable – you forget you're wearing them. They are also impressively lightweight and breathable, which is great for summer riding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're on a par with other high-quality socks: the Assos Poker Socks 3 are another good pair for summer riding and they cost £16, and MAAP's Division Socks are also £18 and are great for mild to warm temperatures.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are a great pair of cycling socks for summer riding with a good fit, breathability and comfort. They do come at a price, but they are very good.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
