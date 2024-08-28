The Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks are impressively lightweight and breathable for the hottest days. They are great quality and very comfortable, but you do pay rather a premium.

For more options at a variety of prices, check out our buyer's guide to the best cycling socks.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks for £18 from PNS

The Solitude is Pas Normal Studios' summer cycling kit range and these socks are designed for temperatures of around 30°C. The UK hasn't quite hit those temperatures, but even indoors for a couple of hours on the turbo at an ambient temperature of around 22°C they were impressively breathable and pleasantly dry.

I'm a size 39-40 shoe, so I'm on the cusp of being a size small or medium according to the guide. I wore a size S (36-39) which fitted me perfectly. The material feels stretchy and thin to the touch, but to my surprise they stayed up securely and fitted well. They are tight-fitting without being restrictive and have that barely-there feel about them.

The Solitude socks are impressively lightweight, and I noticed that I had to tighten my shoes up more than when wearing standard cycling socks. While the material feels thin, I've been surprised by their durability so far.

You can never have too many pairs of white cycling socks and I particularly like the subtle branding. They come in two other colours, too: black and navy, and three sizes: S, M and L.

While these are a great quality pair of summer socks, they are up at the expensive end alongside Assos' Poker Socks 3, another good pair for summer riding that cost £16, and MAAP's Division Socks, which are £18 and great for mild to warm temperatures.

Overall, the Solitude socks are impressively lightweight and offer great comfort, breathability and fit.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks for £18 from PNS

Verdict

Impressively lightweight and breathable summer socks, but they come at a cost