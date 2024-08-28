Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks2023 Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks - 1.jpg

Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks

8
by Emily Tillett
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 15:45
0
£18.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressively lightweight and breathable summer socks, but they come at a cost
Comfortable
Lightweight
Breathable
Pricey
Weight: 
19g
Contact: 
uk.pasnormalstudios.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks are impressively lightweight and breathable for the hottest days. They are great quality and very comfortable, but you do pay rather a premium.

For more options at a variety of prices, check out our buyer's guide to the best cycling socks.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks for £18 from PNS

The Solitude is Pas Normal Studios' summer cycling kit range and these socks are designed for temperatures of around 30°C. The UK hasn't quite hit those temperatures, but even indoors for a couple of hours on the turbo at an ambient temperature of around 22°C they were impressively breathable and pleasantly dry.

I'm a size 39-40 shoe, so I'm on the cusp of being a size small or medium according to the guide. I wore a size S (36-39) which fitted me perfectly. The material feels stretchy and thin to the touch, but to my surprise they stayed up securely and fitted well. They are tight-fitting without being restrictive and have that barely-there feel about them.

2023 Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks - 3.jpg

The Solitude socks are impressively lightweight, and I noticed that I had to tighten my shoes up more than when wearing standard cycling socks. While the material feels thin, I've been surprised by their durability so far.

You can never have too many pairs of white cycling socks and I particularly like the subtle branding. They come in two other colours, too: black and navy, and three sizes: S, M and L.

While these are a great quality pair of summer socks, they are up at the expensive end alongside Assos' Poker Socks 3, another good pair for summer riding that cost £16, and MAAP's Division Socks, which are £18 and great for mild to warm temperatures. 

Overall, the Solitude socks are impressively lightweight and offer great comfort, breathability and fit.

> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks for £18 from PNS

Verdict

Impressively lightweight and breathable summer socks, but they come at a cost

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Pas Normal Studios says, "Put the finishing touch on your Solitude kit with these Solitude Socks, presented in our three most popular colourways. Adhering to its reputation as a collection optimally suited to high-summer riding, these socks are constructed from the world's lightest fibres, making them extremely breathable while still maintaining durability.

The PROLEN®YARN is thermoregulating, helping to maintain your foot's ideal temperature when in contact with your skin. These fibres do not absorb moisture, but rather, allow excess moisture and vapour from your feet to exit to the outside, keeping your feet drier and more comfortable for longer."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Pas Normal Studios lists:

Extremely lightweight

Rapid moisture dispersion

Abrasion-resistant

Solitude branding on the back

OEKO-TEX® Certified

Material: 87% PROLEN®YARN, 11% Polyamide, 2% Elastane

Made in Portugal

36-39 (S)

40-43 (M)

44-47 (L)

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They do a great job of keeping your feet sweat-free and comfortable in warm temperatures.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

They feel thin but stay in place when they are on and are very comfortable – you forget you're wearing them. They are also impressively lightweight and breathable, which is great for summer riding.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're on a par with other high-quality socks: the Assos Poker Socks 3 are another good pair for summer riding and they cost £16, and MAAP's Division Socks are also £18 and are great for mild to warm temperatures.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are a great pair of cycling socks for summer riding with a good fit, breathability and comfort. They do come at a price, but they are very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 175  Weight: 64

I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks 2024
Pas Normal Studios Solitude Socks
Pas Normal Studios 2024
Pas Normal Studios
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Latest Comments

 