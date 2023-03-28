The Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro shoes balance one of the stiffest soles I've ridden with an extremely supple upper for great comfort. Everything else about them is top notch too. The quality is right up there with those in our best road cycling shoes buyer's guide, but the premium-quality product is matched with a premium price.
> Buy now: Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro shoes for £337.28 from DeporVillage
This is the second version of Suplest's EDGE+. In fact, I reviewed the original model in 2020, and I'm still wearing them now.
As you can see from the above picture – with the new model in front – they aren't very white any more, but from a wear and tear point of view they're pretty much unmarked, which is a testament to their build quality and durability. Something that looks to have been retained on this new version.
While there have been many tweaks on this model, thankfully most of the design has remained the same, including the shape of the upper and sole, so the fit is still absolutely spot on.
Sizing wise, things still come up a little small, but in Suplest's defence there is a massive amount of variation when it comes to sizing between different shoe manufacturers. In everyday shoes I wear a UK size 10, which normally ranges between EUR 44 and 45 in most brands. These EDGE+ shoes are a EUR45, which Suplest says is a UK size 11 – but they definitely aren't. In reality they are very much a 10, or a 10.5 at the most.
The easiest way to make sure you get the right size though is to use Suplest's sizing guide where you can measure your foot to get the exact size you need. Sizes range from 39 to 47, with half sizes included for 43.5 and 44.5.
One of the main things that looks the same on the new shoes is the sole – and I'm glad about that. It's incredibly stiff, and brandishes Suplest's 10/10 rating on its own stiffness index. As different shoe brands have varying stiffness scales – Shimano goes up to 12, Bontrager to 14, Specialized 15! – it's impossible to make direct comparisons, but it's clearly the stiffest sole Suplest uses, so it does mean they're likely to be stiff.
In fact, it is one of the stiffest soles I've worn. This means that power transfer isn't compromised at all, ideal for sprinters or climbers. The only slight downside is that when you're riding over rougher road surfaces, you can feel this travel through the bike to your feet, but that's a small sacrifice for the overall performance. The sole doesn't have a prominently arched profile, so it should work with a lot of different foot shapes, and this is further helped by the supportive SOLESTAR insole.
The sole has markings to help you align your cleats, and the three-hole setup is compatible with all the main road-specific pedal systems. There are also a couple of vents to stop your feet from overheating.
The upper is created from a thin microfibre material that feels very supple; if anything, it's even more so than its predecessor.
The fit is dialled in by twin BOA Li2 dials, which you can tweak in either direction while you're riding, with the upper wrapping nicely around your whole foot, for excellent comfort.
There isn't a tongue as such, with both sides of the shoe wrapping one over the other. This means no hot spots or pressure points develop even when you've tightened the dials to minimise foot movement.
The lining has silicone dots at the rear to stop heel lift, which means your feet stay secure even when riding hard.
Breathability is helped by plenty of air holes over the toes with a mesh layer beneath. The test period was cold, but I could definitely feel the airflow travelling through the shoe. And as the temperature increases, I don't envisage any issues with your feet getting overly hot.
Value
At £369.99 these shoes are very much at the premium end of the market, but Suplest isn't alone in putting out footwear at this sort of price, with most of the major brands' top-flight models coming in at similar prices.
Specialized's S-Works Torch road shoes are a whopping £385 for instance, but Liam was a big fan when he tested them, even if he did describe them as 'silly expensive'.
Bont's Vapour S Li2 shoes have heat-moulded soles and cost £334. They have the same Boa Li2 dials as the Suplests and Bont's distinctive tub-shaped carbon fibre sole that Mat thought was one of the stiffest around.
I recently reviewed the Giant Surge Pro shoes, and I really can't tell the difference between them and the Suplests, both offering a similar fit and levels of comfort.
And costing 'just' £299.99, the Giants have the drop on price over the Suplests.
Conclusion
There are some competitively priced rivals out there, but Suplest's EDGE+ 2.0s are excellent when it comes to stiffness, performance and comfort. They are also very well made too, which could be a reason to make the investment.
Verdict
Supremely stiff sole matched to a supple and comfortable upper
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO
Tell us what the product is for
Suplest says: "The new EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO is designed for high velocity and meets the demands of the world's best racers. The thin microfiber upper from Japan combined with the stable and air-permeable 3D-mesh in the forefoot offers high wearing comfort. The BOA® Fit System Li2 allows precise fixation of the foot. To enhance comfort, we use a thin Carbon Shield integrated in the tongue to spread the pressure over the foot. The stiff ERGO 360° carbon sole in combination with the SOLESTAR insole allow an efficient boost power to the pedal during the whole ride. Our premium road shoe combines efficiency with comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
COLOR
black
black / white / red
white / black
WEIGHT
272 grams per shoe (size 42) including SOLESTAR insole
SHOE SIZE
39 40 41 42 42.5 43 43.5 44 44.5 45 46 47
UPPER MATERIAL
Mesh lining with silicone dots for a better heel hold. More comfort and less weight
Polyurethane-laminated upper combined with comfortable 3D-mesh and laser holes
Reflective elements on the heel enhance visibility
Seamless, durable microfiber construction for a comfortable, close fit
Textile guides reduce pressure points and enhance comfort of the foot
3D-HEELCOUNTER
3D-heel counter in the heel minimizes foot slippage and optimizes pedalling efficiency
BOA® FIT SYSTEM
Lifetime BOA® warranty
Low-profile – sleek and lightweight for performance without sacrificing power
Two premium bi-directional BOA® Li2 System ensure an individual and precise adjustment
Unprecedented durability, built to withstand the toughest conditions
ANATOMIC WRAP
The ANATOMIC WRAP is engineered to accommodate multiple foot shapes and widths to reach maximum foothold
CARBON SHIELD
Thin carbon layer on the upper for even pressure distribution and a comfortable fit
SOLESTAR INSOLE
Developed with Pro cyclists to optimize power transmission
Light and strong injected core for support
The cycling insoles from SOLESTAR are made to improve efficiency
Your feet are supported in a position that provides greater stability, comfort as well a reduced risk of injury
ERGO 360° CARBON OUTSOLE
Asymmetrical rubber profile on forefoot to protect the upper
Integrated ventilation holes with drainage function for rides in the rain
Light, ultra-stiff unidirectional carbon sole with 3-hole thread
Stiffness-Index: 10/10 – stiffest in the suplest range
SUPtraction® rubber studs on forefoot and heel for the needed grip
System compatibility with Look, SPD-R, Speedplay and Time pedals
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Once you have the right size the fit is very good indeed.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
For the actual quoted size they come up small, so use Suplest's foot measurements on its website.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They responded well to a wipe over after wet and muddy rides.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A stiff shoe for strong riders, or for those of us looking for performance.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very stiff sole.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Actual sizing on the box is a bit off.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They come in slightly cheaper than the high-end Specialized shoes I mentioned in the review, though the Bont and Giant shoes offer similar performance levels at slightly lower prices.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A big investment, but the performance and quality are both of the highest level. Suplest has done a great job of making a stiff shoe comfortable.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Shame, I was just admiring a Forme Monsal in a shop window the other day, with its brilliant 9/10 review on road.cc:...
I thought it was a legal requirement for zebra crossings to be lit by street lights so that people crossing could be seen without the need for high...
Indeed. Although it also has to be pointed out that car owners were very much over represented in the 2 most proximal groups.
Wow! "low speeds in busy stop and start urban traffic" sounds like an optimum use case for (checks notes) a bicycle!
Perhaps you need to remind Campagnolo then, as they have "Campy Code" stores in the UK as well as Europe.
Not sure if it's due to the hour change at the weekend, but the window for DDV seems to be set to close an hour late. I'm pretty sure they are off...
You also are wrong squirrel, the correct percentages are in jonbs comment down below
Innovative means 'wait five years for them to start breaking' by which time this frame type will have disappeared
On a residential street, 20mph for a motorised vehicle is generally as fast as you want to be going if you are in any way considering what might...
They claim it, but the all in weight of this cage with bolts (I have 4 of them) is between 14 and 15 grams. I don't have the Topeak cage...