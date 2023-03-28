The Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro shoes balance one of the stiffest soles I've ridden with an extremely supple upper for great comfort. Everything else about them is top notch too. The quality is right up there with those in our best road cycling shoes buyer's guide, but the premium-quality product is matched with a premium price.

This is the second version of Suplest's EDGE+. In fact, I reviewed the original model in 2020, and I'm still wearing them now.

As you can see from the above picture – with the new model in front – they aren't very white any more, but from a wear and tear point of view they're pretty much unmarked, which is a testament to their build quality and durability. Something that looks to have been retained on this new version.

While there have been many tweaks on this model, thankfully most of the design has remained the same, including the shape of the upper and sole, so the fit is still absolutely spot on.

Sizing wise, things still come up a little small, but in Suplest's defence there is a massive amount of variation when it comes to sizing between different shoe manufacturers. In everyday shoes I wear a UK size 10, which normally ranges between EUR 44 and 45 in most brands. These EDGE+ shoes are a EUR45, which Suplest says is a UK size 11 – but they definitely aren't. In reality they are very much a 10, or a 10.5 at the most.

The easiest way to make sure you get the right size though is to use Suplest's sizing guide where you can measure your foot to get the exact size you need. Sizes range from 39 to 47, with half sizes included for 43.5 and 44.5.

One of the main things that looks the same on the new shoes is the sole – and I'm glad about that. It's incredibly stiff, and brandishes Suplest's 10/10 rating on its own stiffness index. As different shoe brands have varying stiffness scales – Shimano goes up to 12, Bontrager to 14, Specialized 15! – it's impossible to make direct comparisons, but it's clearly the stiffest sole Suplest uses, so it does mean they're likely to be stiff.

In fact, it is one of the stiffest soles I've worn. This means that power transfer isn't compromised at all, ideal for sprinters or climbers. The only slight downside is that when you're riding over rougher road surfaces, you can feel this travel through the bike to your feet, but that's a small sacrifice for the overall performance. The sole doesn't have a prominently arched profile, so it should work with a lot of different foot shapes, and this is further helped by the supportive SOLESTAR insole.

The sole has markings to help you align your cleats, and the three-hole setup is compatible with all the main road-specific pedal systems. There are also a couple of vents to stop your feet from overheating.

The upper is created from a thin microfibre material that feels very supple; if anything, it's even more so than its predecessor.

The fit is dialled in by twin BOA Li2 dials, which you can tweak in either direction while you're riding, with the upper wrapping nicely around your whole foot, for excellent comfort.

There isn't a tongue as such, with both sides of the shoe wrapping one over the other. This means no hot spots or pressure points develop even when you've tightened the dials to minimise foot movement.

The lining has silicone dots at the rear to stop heel lift, which means your feet stay secure even when riding hard.

Breathability is helped by plenty of air holes over the toes with a mesh layer beneath. The test period was cold, but I could definitely feel the airflow travelling through the shoe. And as the temperature increases, I don't envisage any issues with your feet getting overly hot.

Value

At £369.99 these shoes are very much at the premium end of the market, but Suplest isn't alone in putting out footwear at this sort of price, with most of the major brands' top-flight models coming in at similar prices.

Specialized's S-Works Torch road shoes are a whopping £385 for instance, but Liam was a big fan when he tested them, even if he did describe them as 'silly expensive'.

Bont's Vapour S Li2 shoes have heat-moulded soles and cost £334. They have the same Boa Li2 dials as the Suplests and Bont's distinctive tub-shaped carbon fibre sole that Mat thought was one of the stiffest around.

I recently reviewed the Giant Surge Pro shoes, and I really can't tell the difference between them and the Suplests, both offering a similar fit and levels of comfort.

And costing 'just' £299.99, the Giants have the drop on price over the Suplests.

Conclusion

There are some competitively priced rivals out there, but Suplest's EDGE+ 2.0s are excellent when it comes to stiffness, performance and comfort. They are also very well made too, which could be a reason to make the investment.

Verdict

Supremely stiff sole matched to a supple and comfortable upper

