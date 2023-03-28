Support road.cc

review
Shoes
Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes.jpg

Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro

8
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Mar 28, 2023 15:45
0
£369.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Supremely stiff sole matched to a supple and comfortable upper
Very stiff for ultimate power efforts
Supple upper wraps around your feet
Breathable for use in warm weather
Actual sizing comes up small
Weight: 
638g
Contact: 
suplest.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro shoes balance one of the stiffest soles I've ridden with an extremely supple upper for great comfort. Everything else about them is top notch too. The quality is right up there with those in our best road cycling shoes buyer's guide, but the premium-quality product is matched with a premium price. 

> Buy now: Edge+ 2.0 Road Pro shoes for £337.28 from DeporVillage

This is the second version of Suplest's EDGE+. In fact, I reviewed the original model in 2020, and I'm still wearing them now.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - old vs new.jpg

As you can see from the above picture – with the new model in front – they aren't very white any more, but from a wear and tear point of view they're pretty much unmarked, which is a testament to their build quality and durability. Something that looks to have been retained on this new version.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - heels.jpg

While there have been many tweaks on this model, thankfully most of the design has remained the same, including the shape of the upper and sole, so the fit is still absolutely spot on.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - top.jpg

Sizing wise, things still come up a little small, but in Suplest's defence there is a massive amount of variation when it comes to sizing between different shoe manufacturers. In everyday shoes I wear a UK size 10, which normally ranges between EUR 44 and 45 in most brands. These EDGE+ shoes are a EUR45, which Suplest says is a UK size 11 – but they definitely aren't. In reality they are very much a 10, or a 10.5 at the most.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - side.jpg

The easiest way to make sure you get the right size though is to use Suplest's sizing guide where you can measure your foot to get the exact size you need. Sizes range from 39 to 47, with half sizes included for 43.5 and 44.5.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - sole vent.jpg

One of the main things that looks the same on the new shoes is the sole – and I'm glad about that. It's incredibly stiff, and brandishes Suplest's 10/10 rating on its own stiffness index. As different shoe brands have varying stiffness scales – Shimano goes up to 12, Bontrager to 14, Specialized 15! – it's impossible to make direct comparisons, but it's clearly the stiffest sole Suplest uses, so it does mean they're likely to be stiff.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - sole heel.jpg

In fact, it is one of the stiffest soles I've worn. This means that power transfer isn't compromised at all, ideal for sprinters or climbers. The only slight downside is that when you're riding over rougher road surfaces, you can feel this travel through the bike to your feet, but that's a small sacrifice for the overall performance. The sole doesn't have a prominently arched profile, so it should work with a lot of different foot shapes, and this is further helped by the supportive SOLESTAR insole.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - sole front.jpg

The sole has markings to help you align your cleats, and the three-hole setup is compatible with all the main road-specific pedal systems. There are also a couple of vents to stop your feet from overheating.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - instep detail.jpg

The upper is created from a thin microfibre material that feels very supple; if anything, it's even more so than its predecessor.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - BOA.jpg

The fit is dialled in by twin BOA Li2 dials, which you can tweak in either direction while you're riding, with the upper wrapping nicely around your whole foot, for excellent comfort.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - instep.jpg

There isn't a tongue as such, with both sides of the shoe wrapping one over the other. This means no hot spots or pressure points develop even when you've tightened the dials to minimise foot movement.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - heel.jpg

The lining has silicone dots at the rear to stop heel lift, which means your feet stay secure even when riding hard.

2023 Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO shoes - toe.jpg

Breathability is helped by plenty of air holes over the toes with a mesh layer beneath. The test period was cold, but I could definitely feel the airflow travelling through the shoe. And as the temperature increases, I don't envisage any issues with your feet getting overly hot.

Value

At £369.99 these shoes are very much at the premium end of the market, but Suplest isn't alone in putting out footwear at this sort of price, with most of the major brands' top-flight models coming in at similar prices.

Specialized's S-Works Torch road shoes are a whopping £385 for instance, but Liam was a big fan when he tested them, even if he did describe them as 'silly expensive'.

Bont's Vapour S Li2 shoes have heat-moulded soles and cost £334. They have the same Boa Li2 dials as the Suplests and Bont's distinctive tub-shaped carbon fibre sole that Mat thought was one of the stiffest around.

I recently reviewed the Giant Surge Pro shoes, and I really can't tell the difference between them and the Suplests, both offering a similar fit and levels of comfort.

And costing 'just' £299.99, the Giants have the drop on price over the Suplests.

Conclusion

There are some competitively priced rivals out there, but Suplest's EDGE+ 2.0s are excellent when it comes to stiffness, performance and comfort. They are also very well made too, which could be a reason to make the investment.

Verdict

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Suplest EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO

Size tested: 45

Tell us what the product is for

Suplest says: "The new EDGE+ 2.0 ROAD PRO is designed for high velocity and meets the demands of the world's best racers. The thin microfiber upper from Japan combined with the stable and air-permeable 3D-mesh in the forefoot offers high wearing comfort. The BOA® Fit System Li2 allows precise fixation of the foot. To enhance comfort, we use a thin Carbon Shield integrated in the tongue to spread the pressure over the foot. The stiff ERGO 360° carbon sole in combination with the SOLESTAR insole allow an efficient boost power to the pedal during the whole ride. Our premium road shoe combines efficiency with comfort."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

COLOR

black

black / white / red

white / black

WEIGHT

272 grams per shoe (size 42) including SOLESTAR insole

SHOE SIZE

39 40 41 42 42.5 43 43.5 44 44.5 45 46 47

UPPER MATERIAL

Mesh lining with silicone dots for a better heel hold. More comfort and less weight

Polyurethane-laminated upper combined with comfortable 3D-mesh and laser holes

Reflective elements on the heel enhance visibility

Seamless, durable microfiber construction for a comfortable, close fit

Textile guides reduce pressure points and enhance comfort of the foot

3D-HEELCOUNTER

3D-heel counter in the heel minimizes foot slippage and optimizes pedalling efficiency

BOA® FIT SYSTEM

Lifetime BOA® warranty

Low-profile – sleek and lightweight for performance without sacrificing power

Two premium bi-directional BOA® Li2 System ensure an individual and precise adjustment

Unprecedented durability, built to withstand the toughest conditions

ANATOMIC WRAP

The ANATOMIC WRAP is engineered to accommodate multiple foot shapes and widths to reach maximum foothold

CARBON SHIELD

Thin carbon layer on the upper for even pressure distribution and a comfortable fit

SOLESTAR INSOLE

Developed with Pro cyclists to optimize power transmission

Light and strong injected core for support

The cycling insoles from SOLESTAR are made to improve efficiency

Your feet are supported in a position that provides greater stability, comfort as well a reduced risk of injury

ERGO 360° CARBON OUTSOLE

Asymmetrical rubber profile on forefoot to protect the upper

Integrated ventilation holes with drainage function for rides in the rain

Light, ultra-stiff unidirectional carbon sole with 3-hole thread

Stiffness-Index: 10/10 – stiffest in the suplest range

SUPtraction® rubber studs on forefoot and heel for the needed grip

System compatibility with Look, SPD-R, Speedplay and Time pedals

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Once you have the right size the fit is very good indeed.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

For the actual quoted size they come up small, so use Suplest's foot measurements on its website.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They responded well to a wipe over after wet and muddy rides.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A stiff shoe for strong riders, or for those of us looking for performance.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very stiff sole.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Actual sizing on the box is a bit off.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They come in slightly cheaper than the high-end Specialized shoes I mentioned in the review, though the Bont and Giant shoes offer similar performance levels at slightly lower prices.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A big investment, but the performance and quality are both of the highest level. Suplest has done a great job of making a stiff shoe comfortable.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

