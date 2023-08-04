Support road.cc

review
Socks
GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks2023 GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks.jpg

GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks

8
by George Hill
Fri, Aug 04, 2023 19:45
0
£15.95

VERDICT:

8
10
Well-thought-out pair of socks, although the messaging on the toes is a little weird
Keep your feet cool
Comfortable
Reinforced in the right areas
‘Foot love’ messaging…
Weight: 
36g
Contact: 
www.gripgrab.com/collections/socks/products/lightweight-sl-summer-socks?variant=1657520226322
These GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks are great – cool, comfy and supportive – although the messaging across the toes is a bit weird. Check out our guide to the best cycling socks for more options.

These are very much summer socks, with mesh across the top and up the front of the ankle. They are very effective at heat management and allowed my feet to stay nice and cool. They are also very supportive, with a band running around the arch to help reduce fatigue when riding.

The bottom of the sock is thicker, although not so much that it creates excess heat. It should mean they aren't likely to wear through particularly quickly, and they're certainly comfortable to walk around in.

2023 GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks - sole.jpg

At the top, effective elastic around the ankle keeps them up well even during hot and sweaty rides.

At the back of the ankle there's a small stripe which helps a little with visibility and makes them a little more interesting to look at. They're also available in 10 colours, so you should be able to buy a pair that matches well with almost any kit. They also come in four sizes, XS-L (35-47).

As well as the GripGrab logo on the bottom of the socks, you've probably noted that across the toe box there is 'foot' written on one sock and 'love' on the other. Not exactly sure why, but I guess if you're spending £16 on your feet, then...

2023 GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks - toe detail.jpg

That's a fairly expensive price tag, though I'm not really surprised given their quality, and they're not alone at that price: Endura's Pro SL Sock IIs are another good pair for summer riding – I tested them last year – and they're £15.99.

I'd say they're comparable with the Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Socks, which are £18.

Overall, these are a very good set of summer socks. They're comfortable, supportive, and keep your feet cool during hot rides. What more could you want? Maybe some kind of 'foot love'.

Verdict

Well-thought-out pair of socks, although the messaging on the toes is a little weird

road.cc test report

Make and model: GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

They're designed to keep your feet cool on warm summer days.

GripGrab says: "The Lightweight SL Summer Socks are very light and sleek looking summer cycling socks with a classic length. The socks are made of high-wicking and soft Coolmax® yarn that is ideal for cycling in hot and humid conditions.

The socks are designed with open mesh zones to secure a high breathability and feature a seamless toe closure for ultimate comfort.

The socks come in a variety of colours to perfectly match your kit, style and mood. The socks maintain their bright colours even after several washes."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From GripGrab:

* Coolmax® EcoMade fibre technology

* Open mesh zones for breathability

* Stretch arch support

51% Polyester, 41% Polyamid, 8% Elastan

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

They seem very well made and offer decent support.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Kept my feet nice and cool throughout thanks to the mesh uppers.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Unlikely to be as durable as something thicker, but with the reinforcement they're not likely to fall apart any time soon.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

They fit really well with effective arch support in the right place and elastic at the top keeping everything in place.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable on long rides thanks to the thicker bottoms combined with the mesh uppers keeping my feet nice and cool.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

More than some, but not the most expensive socks we've seen.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed at 30 degree several times and I could even stick them in the tumble dryer without any issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well: they kept my feet cool and comfortable on long and hot rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The choice of colours means you can buy a pair that matches well with almost any kit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The weird messaging – what is that about?

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're not cheap socks, but they compare well with some: Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Socks come in at £18.

They're the same price as another good pair of summer socks, Endura's Pro SL Sock IIs.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good: supportive, well ventilated and comfortable.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

