These GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks are great – cool, comfy and supportive – although the messaging across the toes is a bit weird. Check out our guide to the best cycling socks for more options.

These are very much summer socks, with mesh across the top and up the front of the ankle. They are very effective at heat management and allowed my feet to stay nice and cool. They are also very supportive, with a band running around the arch to help reduce fatigue when riding.

The bottom of the sock is thicker, although not so much that it creates excess heat. It should mean they aren't likely to wear through particularly quickly, and they're certainly comfortable to walk around in.

At the top, effective elastic around the ankle keeps them up well even during hot and sweaty rides.

At the back of the ankle there's a small stripe which helps a little with visibility and makes them a little more interesting to look at. They're also available in 10 colours, so you should be able to buy a pair that matches well with almost any kit. They also come in four sizes, XS-L (35-47).

As well as the GripGrab logo on the bottom of the socks, you've probably noted that across the toe box there is 'foot' written on one sock and 'love' on the other. Not exactly sure why, but I guess if you're spending £16 on your feet, then...

That's a fairly expensive price tag, though I'm not really surprised given their quality, and they're not alone at that price: Endura's Pro SL Sock IIs are another good pair for summer riding – I tested them last year – and they're £15.99.

I'd say they're comparable with the Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Socks, which are £18.

Overall, these are a very good set of summer socks. They're comfortable, supportive, and keep your feet cool during hot rides. What more could you want? Maybe some kind of 'foot love'.

Verdict

Well-thought-out pair of socks, although the messaging on the toes is a little weird

