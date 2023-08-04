These are very much summer socks, with mesh across the top and up the front of the ankle. They are very effective at heat management and allowed my feet to stay nice and cool. They are also very supportive, with a band running around the arch to help reduce fatigue when riding.
The bottom of the sock is thicker, although not so much that it creates excess heat. It should mean they aren't likely to wear through particularly quickly, and they're certainly comfortable to walk around in.
At the top, effective elastic around the ankle keeps them up well even during hot and sweaty rides.
At the back of the ankle there's a small stripe which helps a little with visibility and makes them a little more interesting to look at. They're also available in 10 colours, so you should be able to buy a pair that matches well with almost any kit. They also come in four sizes, XS-L (35-47).
As well as the GripGrab logo on the bottom of the socks, you've probably noted that across the toe box there is 'foot' written on one sock and 'love' on the other. Not exactly sure why, but I guess if you're spending £16 on your feet, then...
That's a fairly expensive price tag, though I'm not really surprised given their quality, and they're not alone at that price: Endura's Pro SL Sock IIs are another good pair for summer riding – I tested them last year – and they're £15.99.
Overall, these are a very good set of summer socks. They're comfortable, supportive, and keep your feet cool during hot rides. What more could you want? Maybe some kind of 'foot love'.
Well-thought-out pair of socks, although the messaging on the toes is a little weird
Make and model: GripGrab Lightweight SL Summer Socks
Tell us what the product is for
They're designed to keep your feet cool on warm summer days.
GripGrab says: "The Lightweight SL Summer Socks are very light and sleek looking summer cycling socks with a classic length. The socks are made of high-wicking and soft Coolmax® yarn that is ideal for cycling in hot and humid conditions.
The socks are designed with open mesh zones to secure a high breathability and feature a seamless toe closure for ultimate comfort.
The socks come in a variety of colours to perfectly match your kit, style and mood. The socks maintain their bright colours even after several washes."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From GripGrab:
* Coolmax® EcoMade fibre technology
* Open mesh zones for breathability
* Stretch arch support
51% Polyester, 41% Polyamid, 8% Elastan
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
They seem very well made and offer decent support.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Kept my feet nice and cool throughout thanks to the mesh uppers.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Unlikely to be as durable as something thicker, but with the reinforcement they're not likely to fall apart any time soon.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
They fit really well with effective arch support in the right place and elastic at the top keeping everything in place.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable on long rides thanks to the thicker bottoms combined with the mesh uppers keeping my feet nice and cool.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
More than some, but not the most expensive socks we've seen.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30 degree several times and I could even stick them in the tumble dryer without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: they kept my feet cool and comfortable on long and hot rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The choice of colours means you can buy a pair that matches well with almost any kit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The weird messaging – what is that about?
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not cheap socks, but they compare well with some: Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Socks come in at £18.
They're the same price as another good pair of summer socks, Endura's Pro SL Sock IIs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: supportive, well ventilated and comfortable.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
