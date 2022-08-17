Orro Sportive Sock

These Italian-made Orro Sportive socks fit as well as they look and are very reasonably priced. They come in three colours and a wide size range that should fit most of us.

Sussex-based Orro makes some sexy-looking bikes and it's added a steadily-expanding range of clothing under its own label. Way back in 2018 I tested some Orro bib shorts and they're still doing great service in the summer of 2022 (where do the years go?).

Since then Orro has added pretty much all the basics and a lot more besides. These Sportive socks are one of half-a-dozen pairs in the range at the time of writing, including some produced specially for Orro by DeFeet.

Orro doesn't reveal who makes the Sportives but they are made in Italy, and very well turned out they are too. It's an all-synthetic fabric, polyamide (which is nylon, essentially) mixed with 15% elastane. There's a stretchy waffle-knit down the shins and a plain-knit at the calf. So far as I could make out, they are a one-piece construction with the only additions being the dark grey heel and toe pieces and a rectangle of faux-flannel stitched under the ball of the foot. The stitching at the toe is flatlocked so there are no unpleasant lumps or bumps to distract from the purity of your thoughts as you ride.

The Sportives are a mid-length (Orro says 6in) sock, fully compatible with Rule 27 if you're bothered with that sort of thing... At the ankle, the cuff is a good 2cm wide and grippy enough to keep them up, but that width prevents any cutting in. There's another band of elastication around the mid-foot/instep area which ensures the socks' soles can't move about inside your shoe, and gives your foot a pleasant hug.

Some synthetic fabrics have a somewhat austere texture and you wouldn't want socks made from them but these are quite soft; not dissimilar to cotton. They've had a lot of use over this hot, dry summer and have proven comfortable and breathable. They also look good, to my eyes, with Orro's clever logo (the Mark of Orro?) tidily embroidered in gold-coloured thread.

The Sportive Sock comes in small, medium and large, with this large test pair being ideal for my size 11 feet, and should fit up to a 12. The smalls go all the way down to size 2, so a wide range.

Cycling socks get exposed to all the worst that comes up off the road and white socks suffer worst of all, but these have come up looking respectable and, given the quality of construction, should give a good service life. Only the flannelly panel under the toes is showing signs of going bobbly and a bit grey and flecky, but they can't be seen by the public under normal operating conditions.

As well as this white/gold/black colour combination, the Orro Sportives come in a bright blue with pink heel and toes, and a fluorescent yellow and black, both the latter having the logo in black.

Value

MAAP's Emblem socks have a similar classic look, with matching comfort and performance according to our review, but are priced at £18, and Rockay's Ignites are another all-white sock, with a high recycled fibre content, and up to £20 since Anna tested them last year. So at under £10 a pair the Sportives seem terrific value. What's more, at the time of writing this review, I saw Orro knocking out a three-pack for £14.99, so get in there and fill your shoes.

Overall, they're high quality and comfortable summer socks that stay in place and look good.

Verdict

Italian made, good looking, great fit and comfort, and under £10 a pair... worth stocking up on!

