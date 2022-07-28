Stylish and luxurious feeling, the Specialized Women's Prime Short Sleeve Jersey performs well in all temperatures and oozes quality.

As with the rest of Specialized's Prime range of clothing, this short sleeve women's jersey is designed with ultimate performance in mind. It's made from a combination of smooth, silky-feeling but matt finish synthetic stretch fabrics – a smooth main body fabric and a lightweight stretch mesh under the arms and at the bottom hem. The sleeves are gently hemmed at the ends but not elasticated and have no grippers. There's a low-profile gripper tape at the bottom hem and three rear pouch pockets plus a zipped pocket. The full-length front zip has a small flap and a cover at the top to reduce possible chafing issues.

The fit of this performance jersey is neat and sleek, as you might expect. Following the sizing chart on the Spesh website, the XL I tried was spot on for me as a generous high street size 14. The only user review of the jersey on the website claims it to be very small for the size, which I didn't find to be the case. It felt sporty without being shrink-wrapped, enabling the moisture-wicking fabric to do its job.

The sleeves are on the long side, something to be aware of if you have especially short arms, but I found them a pleasant length. Torso length is about average when compared with other jerseys I've worn, neither too long nor too short.

On the bike, the jersey is exceptionally comfortable. The soft fabric has an almost peach skin-like quality and is superbly soft next to skin.

It's not as lightweight as some, but nonetheless wicks moisture quickly and dries fast, too, leaving the skin a very pleasantly stable temperature even in challenging (hot, thundery) weather conditions as well as bright hot sunshine.

Specialized states that the fabric has cooling properties but there is little information on specifics about any clever tech. It does feel cool to the touch, though, and keeps the skin a nice comfortable temperature, particularly with the extra assistance of the mesh underarm panels.

With the combination of the sleek fit and soft pliable fabric, there's a 'barely there' feeling about this jersey, which makes it a great choice for wearing on all-day rides.

The rear pockets are a decent size, though the zipped pocket only just accommodates an iPhone7 in a protective case, so is probably better limited to cards and keys.

The gripper at the hem kept the jersey nicely secure without feeling aggressive or annoying, and the zip was very smooth and easy to operate, even single-handed, making ventilation nice and straightforward.

Value and conclusion

There's no denying that this sits towards the upper end of the price spectrum for a short-sleeved jersey, even if it's far from being as expensive as the likes of the 7mesh Skyline Jersey at £200 or the Santini Redux Women's Stamina Short Sleeve Jersey (now £150).

It's loosely comparable on performance and price with the CHPT3 Most Days Women's Performance Jersey (now £89, down from £95) and the Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey, which has gone up to £89.99 since Anna tested it, still £10 less than the Specialized.

The Gore Curve Jersey is also comparable, and again a bit cheaper at £89.99.

But for a premium jersey, made from lovely soft fabric that does a great job of keeping the skin comfortably cool and dry, while also managing to look good and wash well, the Specialized jersey isn't bad value for money. It's high quality, and if it's within your budget, worth the high price tag.

Verdict

Well made and stylish with superb performance – worth the price if your budget allows

