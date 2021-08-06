Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey Women

The Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey is a figure-hugging, high-performance design that's great for summer rides – if you get on with the sleeves. Aero fabrics are used, and if you believe the hype and want all the marginal gains, this is one of the cheapest out there.

Made in the UK, the highly stretchy Chrono fabric is partnered with a form-hugging race fit throughout. It's cut fairly short at the front, but the rear still drops down a good length.

As well as following the body shape well, the jersey stays put nicely thanks to the gripper at the bottom. Tucked away on the inside of the wide elasticated band is a hexagonally shaped silicone gripper. This whole band spans 4.5cm wide at the front and 7cm at the rear.

Being narrower at the front means it's not uncomfortably bulky there when you're leaning forward in the riding position, which is great.

The stretchy sleeves are made from Nopinz's self-proclaimed 'super-slippy' Pista fabric with laser-cut ends for a great flush, and aero, finish.

Inside the ends is a 1cm thin silicone band for holding them in place, but I found the band dug in – to the extent that it caused discomfort on endurance rides.

Up top, the collar is cut high. For a summer jersey I would prefer a lower collar so there's less material flapping when you want to unzip to cool down on prolonged sweaty climbs or efforts.

Wicking and temperature regulation delivered by the perforated fabric throughout the main body is impressive for a jersey under the £100 mark.

Although there is no zipped valuables pocket, there are three rear pockets. The two on either side are quite narrow, but the centre one is a very good size for stowing bulkier layers such as a gilet or wind jacket. The middle pocket is also the only one big enough for carrying a smartphone in a protective pouch, and so I used the others for a mini-pump, tools and nutrition.

The elasticated top helps with security and it doubles as a reflective trim for enhancing your visibility when you're caught out as it's turning dark.

The same fabric used across the back of the jersey is also used for the exterior of the pockets. This is a massive help with keeping things breathable and it effectively reduces the build-up of sweat in this area.

There's a choice between four good-looking plain styles, with a mix of brighter and darker tones: black, orange, teal and white.

Priced at £79.99, compared with some this is reasonable for a close-fitting aero jersey. For example, Pactimo's aero short-sleeve jersey, the Summit, is £100, and 7mesh's Skyline is £200!

Bar a penny, La Passione's Duo Jersey is the same price as the Pro-1, but I did find the Duo was better breathability wise, even though the Pro-1 is still very good compared to others, such as Velocio's Foundation Women's Jersey.

The Foundation uses 100 per cent recycled fabrics and is a touch cheaper at £74, but its sleeves aren't as flush as the Pro-1's, and they're also a little short, which makes arm warmer pairing tricky.

Overall, the Nopinz Pro-1 is a great performance-orientated jersey with a fantastically-close fit. You might want to check the sleeves, though – the silicone bands on the ends do help ensure the flush aero finish, but you may find they're uncomfortable on longer rides.

Verdict

Very good form-fitting perforated jersey made from 'super-slippy' fabrics

