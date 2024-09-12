The Jelenew Horizon Short Sleeve Jersey is a race-fit summer top made from three different fabrics designed to offer aerodynamics, cooling and compression. It has a comfortable aero fit when riding, but it comes with a high price tag.

Jelenew is a women's cycling and sports apparel brand based in Paris, co-founded by former World Champion and Olympic medallist Marion Clignet. The Horizon Short Sleeve Jersey was created in collaboration with the CIC-Tour Feminin International des Pyrénées elite women's race and is described as its 'ultra-lightweight race jersey'.

It's designed for summer riding, with an aerodynamic design, and features Jelenew's unique CurveTec technology, which is said to adapt to the female silhouette.

Materials & performance

My first impressions were that there is a lot going on with this jersey, with a mix of three different fabrics across its main sections. Jelenew says the Horizon jersey is 'made with smart mapping of different fabrics at different zones of the body' to provide cooling and compression.

The back of the jersey and sleeves feature a honeycomb-patterned fabric which is claimed to reduce air resistance, while the pockets and front panels are made of 'Italian natural cooling fabric', targeting areas prone to overheating, according to Jelenew.

The side panels, which extend up to the armpits, are made from a mesh-like fabric that's semi-transparent when held up to the light, intended to wick away sweat quickly.

There are also metallic strips of fabric that run down the centre of the sleeves for added detail.

While I can't test the aerodynamic claims for the fabrics, I did find that the jersey was breathable in temperatures of around 20-25°C, with the material drying quickly. However, it's not as thin as some other summer jerseys on the market, such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey that I reviewed last year.

All of the fabrics are OKEO-TEX certified, meaning they've been tested for harmful substances, and they feature a UPF 50+ rating for sun protection. However, only the mesh fabric, which makes up a small percentage of the jersey, is Bluesign approved. The entire Glider Short Sleeve Pro jersey I reviewed from the same brand was Bluesign approved.

Details

The back of the jersey features three pockets, but I found the openings weren't particularly stretchy, making it difficult to fit larger items in, like a rain jacket – though it is a summer jersey... There aren't any zipped pockets for valuables.

I like jerseys with a raw cut finish on the sleeves as it provides a sleek look, but Jelenew has added a seam on the edge which it says is a flat stitching technique that 'minimises friction and stays strong even after high-intensity exercise'. It isn't bulky and provides a tight fit without digging in.

The thick elastic waistband, in the same colour as the front panels, is about 2in wide and features larger Jelenew silicone lettering. This worked well at keeping the jersey in place without being too tight.

The jersey also features a YKK zipper with garages at the top and bottom. While the top one effectively prevents neck rubbing, the one at the bottom makes it difficult to zip the jersey up and to my mind adds unnecessary complication to fastening the jersey. This isn't helped by the zip pull tag being rather small.

Fit & sizing

Jelenew describes this as a race jersey so it wasn't surprising that the fit was on the tighter side – you might even want to consider sizing up.

According to Jelenew's size guide, I'm on the cusp between a size S and M, but since I typically wear a small in other brands, such as Le Col and Bioracer, I went for a small. While it fitted me well, it was definitely snug, especially in the sleeves, which felt more restrictive than the body of the jersey. That said, it was comfortable in the riding position, as many race-fit jerseys are.

In addition to being designed specifically for women, Jelenew aims to cater to all body shapes and sizes. The jersey is available in a wide range of sizes – 10 in total – ranging from XXS-5XL, so you are likely to find a size that fits.

It's also available in three colours – the light grey I tested, navy and pink. I wasn't overly taken with the design, and I don't think the thick blue stripe was particularly flattering in a riding position, but that's just personal opinion, and you might love it.

Value and conclusion

Overall, this summer jersey offers good breathability and an aero fit, but it comes with a premium price tag. There are plenty of very good jerseys out there for less than £186, with only a handful we've reviewed costing more.

Santini's Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey, for example, which I reviewed last year, is another very good breathable summer jersey with an aero fit, and it's substantially cheaper at £120 (and currently on sale for £78).

And you can get good aero jerseys for a lot less: Lusso's Women's Lightweight Aero Jersey has an RRP of £80 and is currently £32, and Anna rated it highly for breathability and fit back in 2021.

If you can afford the Jelenew Horizon then it's a good choice for hot summer rides, but there are others that perform as well for less; it's not the best value option out there.

Verdict

Good summer jersey offering breathability, sun protection and an aero fit for a substantial amount of money