“Vingegaard and Remco, they’re dropping you!” Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip; Wout van Aert stopped by MVDP-loving sheep – but not by flooded bike path; Nike returns to cycling + more on the live blog

It’s fair to say that Tadej Pogačar’s winter training is going well.

Just before Christmas, the world champion – attempting to improve on the perfection that was his dominant, era-defining 2024 season – smashed the iconic Strava KOM on the Coll de Rates, a benchmark climb for pros training on Spain’s Costa Blanca, by a whopping 17 seconds.

In fact, Pogačar’s mind-boggling time of 12:21, at an average speed of 31.2kph, on the 6.5km climb was so fast, Decathlon-AG2R’s French teenage sensation Paul Seixas fell 40 seconds short of it on 2 January, despite tackling the Rates with a full support team (of course, it must be pointed out that Pogačar was also aided by a full UAE mountain train).

So, after one of, if not the greatest season of all time, how do UAE Team Emirates’ coaches motivate the Slovenian to tear himself inside out as he prepares for 2025?

By telling Pogi his closest rivals at the Tour de France – Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel – are dropping him and riding away for the stage, that’s how.

In a clip shared by the team on TikTok yesterday, entitled ‘2025! Let’s start’, the 26-year-old can be seen riding up a Spanish climb, before getting on the drops and putting some grimace-inducing power through the pedals.

And while the ambient sound of the clip is covered by the ghastly musical stylings of David Guetta, Jaden Bojsen, and Sami Brielle’s 2024 song Let’s Go (I know who one of those people is), if you turn the captions on, you can find out what Pogi’s coaches were shouting from the motorbike.

“Nice! Bravo, buddy! Attack! Attack!” came the first shouts, prompting the three-time Tour winner to hit the drops.

“Vingegaard is close to the win. And Remco, they’re dropping you!”

Nothing like the fear of your closest contenders for the yellow jersey simply riding away from you on Mont Ventoux six months down the line to stop you resting on your laurels, eh?