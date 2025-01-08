Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Vingegaard and Remco, they’re dropping you!” Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip; Wout van Aert stopped by MVDP-loving sheep – but not by flooded bike path; Nike returns to cycling + more on the live blog

It’s so… so… cold. But luckily for you, Ryan Mallon has braved the freezing conditions to bring you the latest cycling news, views, and funny videos on the Wednesday live blog. If he can work out how to type while wearing gloves, that is…
Wed, Jan 08, 2025 09:55
4
“Vingegaard and Remco, they’re dropping you!” Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip; Wout van Aert stopped by MVDP-loving sheep – but not by flooded bike path; Nike returns to cycling + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip (UAE Team Emirates, TikTok)
11:38
Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip (UAE Team Emirates, TikTok)
“Vingegaard and Remco, they’re dropping you!” Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip

It’s fair to say that Tadej Pogačar’s winter training is going well.

Just before Christmas, the world champion – attempting to improve on the perfection that was his dominant, era-defining 2024 season – smashed the iconic Strava KOM on the Coll de Rates, a benchmark climb for pros training on Spain’s Costa Blanca, by a whopping 17 seconds.

In fact, Pogačar’s mind-boggling time of 12:21, at an average speed of 31.2kph, on the 6.5km climb was so fast, Decathlon-AG2R’s French teenage sensation Paul Seixas fell 40 seconds short of it on 2 January, despite tackling the Rates with a full support team (of course, it must be pointed out that Pogačar was also aided by a full UAE mountain train).

UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogacar during winter training, 2024 (UAE)

> Was Tadej Pogačar’s 2024 the best season ever? We rank cycling’s greatest individual years, from Burton and Coppi to Vos and Pogačar

So, after one of, if not the greatest season of all time, how do UAE Team Emirates’ coaches motivate the Slovenian to tear himself inside out as he prepares for 2025?

By telling Pogi his closest rivals at the Tour de France – Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel – are dropping him and riding away for the stage, that’s how.

In a clip shared by the team on TikTok yesterday, entitled ‘2025! Let’s start’, the 26-year-old can be seen riding up a Spanish climb, before getting on the drops and putting some grimace-inducing power through the pedals.

@teamemiratesuae 2025! Let’s start🔥😄 #UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE #pogacar ♬ Let's Go - Jaden Bojsen & David Guetta & Sami Brielle

And while the ambient sound of the clip is covered by the ghastly musical stylings of David Guetta, Jaden Bojsen, and Sami Brielle’s 2024 song Let’s Go (I know who one of those people is), if you turn the captions on, you can find out what Pogi’s coaches were shouting from the motorbike.

“Nice! Bravo, buddy! Attack! Attack!” came the first shouts, prompting the three-time Tour winner to hit the drops.

“Vingegaard is close to the win. And Remco, they’re dropping you!”

Nothing like the fear of your closest contenders for the yellow jersey simply riding away from you on Mont Ventoux six months down the line to stop you resting on your laurels, eh?

13:45
“Bad news: they got Chiles”

Yes, we’re still banging on about it – and there’s a podcast episode to come.

Now it’s the turn of Hill vs Chiles – let the battle (or e-bike-assisted hill climb) commence…

Adrian Chiles riding an e-bike on BBC Panorama (credit: BBC)

> George Hill: Adrian Chiles’ Panorama episode on e-bikes is poorly researched scaremongering that isn’t worthy of your attention

12:59
“I noticed how something quite simple, that you or I might take for granted, just made a massive impact on his daily life”: Donated bikes help refugees connect with community and improve physical and mental health, charity says

A charity in Scotland which collects donated bikes, fixes them up, and gives them to refugees or asylum seekers has handed out its 3,000th bike – which it says can help people new to the UK connect to the local community and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Bikes for Refugees was founded in 2016 by Steven McCluskey, after he and partner Beth met Yaman, who’d recently arrived from Syria and had bought a rusty old bike which he’d taken to his local shop, Pedal Forth Cycles in Leith, to get fixed.

“The bike wasn’t worth repairing but the guy who ran the bike shop very kindly donated a bike to Yaman,” Steven told the BBC this week.

Steven McCluskey, Bikes for Refugees Scotland (Cycling UK)

“I noticed how something quite simple, that you or I might take for granted, just made a massive impact on his daily life. It helped him to connect to local services, it promoted his mental health and wellbeing. It enabled him to meet other people.”

Since then, Bike for Refugees has expanded and now boasts 50 volunteers and community hubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh, receiving, fixing, and donating over 3,000 bikes.

“It has grown organically. It’s been about identifying a need and trying to respond to in a creative way,” Steven said.

“If you are an asylum seeker you're not allowed to work. You’re given an allowance of £7 a day for food, clothes, and public transport costs, so a simple thing like a bicycle can really help with people’s resettlement.”

Steven McCluskey, Bikes for Refugees Scotland (Cycling UK) 2

“It will help me in navigating the city,” Edith, a member of the group who is looking forward to receiving a bike after arriving from Nigeria last year, also said.

“I don’t need to board the bus. Now I’ll ride my bicycle and go anywhere I want to go. That will help me build my confidence and also save me some costs on transportation.”

However, with more than 300 households on their waiting list, Bikes for Refugees currently aren’t able to meet demand as quickly as they’d like, with New Year donations viewed as vital to their work.

“Very simply, we always need new bicycles,” Steven says. “We want to get bikes into people’s hands as quickly as possible, so the better condition the bikes are in, the better.

“If you have a bicycle in your shed or your garage, then please think of us and the people we support.”

09:06
Wout van Aert riding through flooded bike path and encountering sheep (Wout van Aert, Instagram)
How do you slow down Wout van Aert? Stick a flock of sheep in the middle of the road (because flooding the bike path doesn’t work)

After a turbulent, up-and-down 2024, marked by a strong if abruptly curtailed classics campaign, a swashbuckling display – again cut short – at the Vuelta, a second Olympic medal, and two horrific, season-threatening crashes, it’s fair to say Wout van Aert has hit a rich vein of form in the new year.

After battling Eli Iserbyt to take his first cyclocross win for almost a year in Gullegem on Saturday, the Visma-Lease a Bike star powered through the horrible, squelchy mud of Dendermonde the next day, dominating the field and beating his nearest rival, cyclocross’ latest young prospect Emiel Verstrynge, by 1.20.

And while Van Aert won’t be competing for the rainbow jersey early next month (only Mathieu van der Poel to worry about for that one, simple), his ‘cross rivals will still be scratching their heads wondering what they can do to stop the Belgian superstar during the rest of his winter campaign.

But judging by the second clip in Van Aert’s recent Instagram post, detailing his first week of 2025 – which also included some fireworks, chocolate, and an interesting glove washing technique employed by his wife – the answer is simple… get a flock of sheep and make them block the road:

Sheep block Wout van Aert during training ride (Wout van Aert, Instagram) 4

Ah, the joys of cycling in the countryside. I remember one sheep following me almost the whole way up a particularly steep climb, before running back into the field – I assume he thought I was too slow for him. Which I was.

Sheep block Wout van Aert during training ride (Wout van Aert, Instagram)

And while Van Aert, skilled off-roader as he is, was able to expertly weave his way through the woolly barricade without much fuss, there was nevertheless one sheep who didn’t fancy making life easy for Belgium’s favourite son:

Sheep block Wout van Aert during training ride (Wout van Aert, Instagram) 3

Must be a Van der Poel fan.

Could a stray lamb or two on a corner prove the secret weapon for Van Aert’s ‘cross rivals this January? Because as they worked out in Dendermonde, a drop of rain and a few puddles won’t do much to slow the rampant 30-year-old down.

Exhibit A: This clip of Van Aert, while training near his Herentals home this week, easily navigating a flooded off-road bike path under a bridge…

Bread and butter stuff. Where’s Shaun the Sheep when you need him?

12:35
And the winner is…

January is now well under way, which means just one thing (and no, I’m not talking about people giving up on their training plans already)… It’s time for our annual road.cc Recommends awards!

So, with my finest suit (ha!) and shiny gold envelope ready, let’s see the nominees in the ‘Accessories of the Year’ category…

roadcc recommends awards 2024-25 - Accessories of the Year

> Check out the road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25: the best tools, glasses, helmets, bags and loads more

12:09
Training at 3,000m altitude… in your garage, in Belgium

Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie here, showing everyone it’s not necessary to traipse all the way to Mount Teide to boost those red blood cell levels – I know what you’re thinking now, don’t even go there…

Minus five UCI points for using the phrase ‘pain cave’, however. Sorry, Arnaud, I don’t make the rules.

09:56
Nike returns to cycling, as American sportswear giant becomes “lifestyle apparel supplier” of FDJ-Suez

Throughout the 2000s, Nike was a ubiquitous presence within the pro peloton, thanks to its partnership with a certain Lance Armstrong and the Texan’s US Postal, Discovery Channel, and Radioshack teams, along with its role designing the Tour de France’s yellow jersey.

But after an absence of 13 years, a consequence of Armstrong’s downfall and the sport’s ruined reputation, the American sportwear giant has recently started dipping its toes back into the cycling pool, securing personal sponsorship deals with the likes of Mark Cavendish, Cameron Wurf, and Letizia Paternoster.

Last April, 2023 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering announced her own personal deal with Nike, which despite not currently manufacturing any cycling-specific products has been rebuilding its cycling presence through Red Bull-style rider partnerships, with the brand’s famous swoosh logo appearing on Cavendish’s rebranded record-breaking DMT shoes at this year’s Tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez)

And thanks to Vollering, the Dutch star’s new FDJ-Suez team announced last night its own agreement with the US company, becoming the only cycling team, men’s or women’s, to currently work with the biggest sportswear brand in the world.

According to FDJ-Suez, which along with signing a global star in Vollering from SD-Worx also secured the Dutch rider’s old bike supplier Specialized for 2025, Nike will come on board as the team’s official “lifestyle apparel supplier”.

That essentially means supplying all the squad’s off-bike clothing, such as tracksuits, t-shirts, and by the looks of the video announcing the deal, those horrible ‘90s retro trainers too. Gobik, meanwhile, will continue to provide the team’s cycling-specific gear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez)

“This partnership with Nike is a unique opportunity for our team. Collaborating with such an iconic brand will strengthen our identity while bringing a fresh dimension to our project,” said FDJ general manager Stephen Delcourt in a press release.

“We look forward to building this collaboration over the long term, enhancing our team’s image both on and off the competition stage.”

And beyond the financial benefits for FDJ, the French squad’s new deal could also prove important for cycling in general, particularly the women’s side of the sport. After a decade in the wilderness, Nike – and its money and power – is back in the peloton. And that can only be a good thing for the sport as it continues to grow.

10:58
Mediocre pizza delivery, Dutch-style

Someday, in the not-too-distant future, we’ll look back in bewilderment at a time we built cities mandating a 2,000 kilo machine to haul a kilo of stuff.

[image or embed]

— Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife.com) January 8, 2025 at 7:09 AM

10:56
Are self-heating bib tights the future? The way the weather’s been lately, I certainly hope so

In the second of our two exclusive interviews with Castelli boss Steve Smith, we ask him about the future of cycle clothing and find out about new eco-fabrics, integrated heating and lighting, and piezo technology could potentially create a new era in self-generated warmth for your cycling garments:

Castelli’s Steve Smith interview Jan 2025

> Will self-heating cycling bib tights make overshoes obsolete? Castelli’s Steve Smith on the future of cycle clothing

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
Paul J | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Dutch sheep getting in the way of Wout there. Poor Wout, nearly always being frustrated by some Dutch.

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Interesting article in the Slate (US, obviously):

What Our First Big EV Terror Attack Can Tell Us About Car Safety

Most of the infrastructure that stops drivers from hitting people, buildings, and one another is designed for smaller, lighter vehicles.

https://slate.com/business/2025/01/new-orleans-terrorism-electric-vehicl...

Avatar
Miller replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

I didn't think the US was into smaller, lighter vehicles. Quite the opposite.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to Miller | 11 min ago
1 like

It's all relative though, a cybertruck is about 3.1 tonnes unladen, and that is a lightweight compared to the GM Hummer EV which weighs over 4.1 tonnes (which Car & Driver awarded 8/10).

Latest Comments

 