“Vingegaard and Remco, they’re dropping you!” Tadej Pogačar’s coaches use Tour de France rivals as motivation in training clip; Wout van Aert stopped by MVDP-loving sheep – but not by flooded bike path; Nike returns to cycling + more on the live blog

A charity in Scotland which collects donated bikes, fixes them up, and gives them to refugees or asylum seekers has handed out its 3,000th bike – which it says can help people new to the UK connect to the local community and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.
Bikes for Refugees was founded in 2016 by Steven McCluskey, after he and partner Beth met Yaman, who’d recently arrived from Syria and had bought a rusty old bike which he’d taken to his local shop, Pedal Forth Cycles in Leith, to get fixed.
“The bike wasn’t worth repairing but the guy who ran the bike shop very kindly donated a bike to Yaman,” Steven told the BBC this week.
“I noticed how something quite simple, that you or I might take for granted, just made a massive impact on his daily life. It helped him to connect to local services, it promoted his mental health and wellbeing. It enabled him to meet other people.”
Since then, Bike for Refugees has expanded and now boasts 50 volunteers and community hubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh, receiving, fixing, and donating over 3,000 bikes.
“It has grown organically. It’s been about identifying a need and trying to respond to in a creative way,” Steven said.
“If you are an asylum seeker you're not allowed to work. You’re given an allowance of £7 a day for food, clothes, and public transport costs, so a simple thing like a bicycle can really help with people’s resettlement.”
“It will help me in navigating the city,” Edith, a member of the group who is looking forward to receiving a bike after arriving from Nigeria last year, also said.
“I don’t need to board the bus. Now I’ll ride my bicycle and go anywhere I want to go. That will help me build my confidence and also save me some costs on transportation.”
However, with more than 300 households on their waiting list, Bikes for Refugees currently aren’t able to meet demand as quickly as they’d like, with New Year donations viewed as vital to their work.
“Very simply, we always need new bicycles,” Steven says. “We want to get bikes into people’s hands as quickly as possible, so the better condition the bikes are in, the better.
“If you have a bicycle in your shed or your garage, then please think of us and the people we support.”
