review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey

8
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Aug 26, 2021 15:45
0
£160.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Fast wicking, fresh-feeling aero jersey with a comfortable skin-tight fit across the body, if slightly broad sleeves
Excellent wicking
UV resistant
Stylish colours
Slightly loose sleeves
Weight: 
90g
Contact: 
www.santinisms.co.uk
Developed in collaboration with the WorldTour Trek-Segafredo ladies, the Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is built for staying cool as you drive on the pace. It is a very good jersey that's highly breathable and comfortable to wear, with an excellent close fit... at least, in most places. If your arms are fairly skinny you may find the cut here a little baggy.

The cut of the Redux Stamina jersey is Santini's 'Sleek Fit'. It is designed to be skin tight and comfortable in a low tuck. The fit across the whole main body is spot on, resulting in an incredibly comfy riding experience.

The front is short but it drops perfectly into place when riding, while the dropped tail section uses an elasticated band to stops the jersey riding up.

Santini says Prey Cool shuttle-woven fabric is used for the rear panel and sleeves. This fabric is incredibly thin and light, and sculpts itself well to your body thanks to its slight stretchiness.

2021 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg

It also has impressive wicking qualities, keeping me comfortable as temperatures rose to the mid 20s. The only slight 'mistiness' I experienced was under the pockets, but that's to be expected with them packed full.

The full length zip has a sizeable grippy tag, which makes it easy and quick to adjust when you're digging deep and sweating.

2021 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - chest and collar.jpg

The longish sleeves run halfway down my arms, and are finished off with a thermo-welded band. While the cut across the shoulders is form-fitting, it could do with being tighter at the cuffs. It's a gappy finish that isn't doing much good for the claimed aero benefits.

2021 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg

The fabric may be ultra-thin, but Santini guarantees it's UV resistant and I've not found otherwise; you can stay cool while riding in the sun without the risk of burning.

Storage for tools, nutrition and extra layers is covered by the three evenly sized (12cm wide x 19cm deep) pockets at the rear, and there's a reflective strip that's discreet during daylight, but adds a useful touch of visibility in low light. It's worth noting there's no zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.

2021 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg

Style-wise, as well as this Silver Bullet version I had on test, there are Nautica Blue (with orange highlights), Vigneto Purple (with pink) and Black (with coral) versions.

Made in Italy, the jersey is built to a high quality with thermo-welded seams, a robust zipper and thin yet actually quite robust fabrics.

2021 Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg

Value

The price is unquestionably high at £160, though it's still not the most expensive thing we've tested recently – the 7mesh Skyline Jersey Women's is £200, for instance, though that does have a five-pocket floating panel as well as a spray-on aero fit and great wicking qualities.

There are cheaper breathable options though, also with a good skin-tight fit, such as La Passione's Duo Jersey Woman for £80.

The Redux Stamina is an aero-fitting jersey built for performance and overall, it hits the spot. It's great for feeling fast and comfortable while you ride, and it's a good looker too. It's just a shame that the sleeves come up a little baggy, as this negates some of the aero benefits, but if that suits your shape it's a go-to for hard days in the saddle.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Santini says: "Super aero jersey cut for women, constructed with stretch woven fabrics engineered to reduce drag. UV resistant and with a fresh feel on the skin, featuring thermo sealed seams and reflective tape for visibility in the dark. Great for riding fast looking flawless."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Santini lists:

ULTRA-COOLING DESIGN

Prey Cool shuttle-woven fabric on rear and sleeves is light, fast-drying, and UV resistant

SUPERB FIT

Elastic gripper at the waistband. Thermo-welded cuffs

GREAT STORAGE

Deep triple rear pockets

INSPIRED BY THE PROS

Developed in collaboration with World Tour Team Trek-Segafredo

NIGHT TIME VISIBILITY

Elastic band at the rear with integrated reflective tape."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellent for summer rides when pushing on the pace – it's highly breathable and comfortable to wear.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The wicking quality and lightness of the fabric.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The sleeve fit.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's up at the top end, though still cheaper than the likes of 7mesh's Skyline Jersey with its skyhigh £200 price tag. Recently I was impressed with the fit and breathability of the La Passione Duo Jersey, which costs just £80.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No, doesn't quite suit my skinny arms

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

