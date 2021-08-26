Developed in collaboration with the WorldTour Trek-Segafredo ladies, the Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is built for staying cool as you drive on the pace. It is a very good jersey that's highly breathable and comfortable to wear, with an excellent close fit... at least, in most places. If your arms are fairly skinny you may find the cut here a little baggy.

The cut of the Redux Stamina jersey is Santini's 'Sleek Fit'. It is designed to be skin tight and comfortable in a low tuck. The fit across the whole main body is spot on, resulting in an incredibly comfy riding experience.

The front is short but it drops perfectly into place when riding, while the dropped tail section uses an elasticated band to stops the jersey riding up.

Santini says Prey Cool shuttle-woven fabric is used for the rear panel and sleeves. This fabric is incredibly thin and light, and sculpts itself well to your body thanks to its slight stretchiness.

It also has impressive wicking qualities, keeping me comfortable as temperatures rose to the mid 20s. The only slight 'mistiness' I experienced was under the pockets, but that's to be expected with them packed full.

The full length zip has a sizeable grippy tag, which makes it easy and quick to adjust when you're digging deep and sweating.

The longish sleeves run halfway down my arms, and are finished off with a thermo-welded band. While the cut across the shoulders is form-fitting, it could do with being tighter at the cuffs. It's a gappy finish that isn't doing much good for the claimed aero benefits.

The fabric may be ultra-thin, but Santini guarantees it's UV resistant and I've not found otherwise; you can stay cool while riding in the sun without the risk of burning.

Storage for tools, nutrition and extra layers is covered by the three evenly sized (12cm wide x 19cm deep) pockets at the rear, and there's a reflective strip that's discreet during daylight, but adds a useful touch of visibility in low light. It's worth noting there's no zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.

Style-wise, as well as this Silver Bullet version I had on test, there are Nautica Blue (with orange highlights), Vigneto Purple (with pink) and Black (with coral) versions.

Made in Italy, the jersey is built to a high quality with thermo-welded seams, a robust zipper and thin yet actually quite robust fabrics.

Value

The price is unquestionably high at £160, though it's still not the most expensive thing we've tested recently – the 7mesh Skyline Jersey Women's is £200, for instance, though that does have a five-pocket floating panel as well as a spray-on aero fit and great wicking qualities.

There are cheaper breathable options though, also with a good skin-tight fit, such as La Passione's Duo Jersey Woman for £80.

The Redux Stamina is an aero-fitting jersey built for performance and overall, it hits the spot. It's great for feeling fast and comfortable while you ride, and it's a good looker too. It's just a shame that the sleeves come up a little baggy, as this negates some of the aero benefits, but if that suits your shape it's a go-to for hard days in the saddle.

Verdict

Fast wicking, fresh-feeling aero jersey with a comfortable skin-tight fit across the body, if slightly broad sleeves

