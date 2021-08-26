Developed in collaboration with the WorldTour Trek-Segafredo ladies, the Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is built for staying cool as you drive on the pace. It is a very good jersey that's highly breathable and comfortable to wear, with an excellent close fit... at least, in most places. If your arms are fairly skinny you may find the cut here a little baggy.
The cut of the Redux Stamina jersey is Santini's 'Sleek Fit'. It is designed to be skin tight and comfortable in a low tuck. The fit across the whole main body is spot on, resulting in an incredibly comfy riding experience.
The front is short but it drops perfectly into place when riding, while the dropped tail section uses an elasticated band to stops the jersey riding up.
Santini says Prey Cool shuttle-woven fabric is used for the rear panel and sleeves. This fabric is incredibly thin and light, and sculpts itself well to your body thanks to its slight stretchiness.
It also has impressive wicking qualities, keeping me comfortable as temperatures rose to the mid 20s. The only slight 'mistiness' I experienced was under the pockets, but that's to be expected with them packed full.
The full length zip has a sizeable grippy tag, which makes it easy and quick to adjust when you're digging deep and sweating.
The longish sleeves run halfway down my arms, and are finished off with a thermo-welded band. While the cut across the shoulders is form-fitting, it could do with being tighter at the cuffs. It's a gappy finish that isn't doing much good for the claimed aero benefits.
The fabric may be ultra-thin, but Santini guarantees it's UV resistant and I've not found otherwise; you can stay cool while riding in the sun without the risk of burning.
Storage for tools, nutrition and extra layers is covered by the three evenly sized (12cm wide x 19cm deep) pockets at the rear, and there's a reflective strip that's discreet during daylight, but adds a useful touch of visibility in low light. It's worth noting there's no zipped pocket for securing valuables, though.
Style-wise, as well as this Silver Bullet version I had on test, there are Nautica Blue (with orange highlights), Vigneto Purple (with pink) and Black (with coral) versions.
Made in Italy, the jersey is built to a high quality with thermo-welded seams, a robust zipper and thin yet actually quite robust fabrics.
Value
The price is unquestionably high at £160, though it's still not the most expensive thing we've tested recently – the 7mesh Skyline Jersey Women's is £200, for instance, though that does have a five-pocket floating panel as well as a spray-on aero fit and great wicking qualities.
There are cheaper breathable options though, also with a good skin-tight fit, such as La Passione's Duo Jersey Woman for £80.
The Redux Stamina is an aero-fitting jersey built for performance and overall, it hits the spot. It's great for feeling fast and comfortable while you ride, and it's a good looker too. It's just a shame that the sleeves come up a little baggy, as this negates some of the aero benefits, but if that suits your shape it's a go-to for hard days in the saddle.
Verdict
Fast wicking, fresh-feeling aero jersey with a comfortable skin-tight fit across the body, if slightly broad sleeves
Make and model: Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "Super aero jersey cut for women, constructed with stretch woven fabrics engineered to reduce drag. UV resistant and with a fresh feel on the skin, featuring thermo sealed seams and reflective tape for visibility in the dark. Great for riding fast looking flawless."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini lists:
ULTRA-COOLING DESIGN
Prey Cool shuttle-woven fabric on rear and sleeves is light, fast-drying, and UV resistant
SUPERB FIT
Elastic gripper at the waistband. Thermo-welded cuffs
GREAT STORAGE
Deep triple rear pockets
INSPIRED BY THE PROS
Developed in collaboration with World Tour Team Trek-Segafredo
NIGHT TIME VISIBILITY
Elastic band at the rear with integrated reflective tape."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellent for summer rides when pushing on the pace – it's highly breathable and comfortable to wear.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The wicking quality and lightness of the fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sleeve fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's up at the top end, though still cheaper than the likes of 7mesh's Skyline Jersey with its skyhigh £200 price tag. Recently I was impressed with the fit and breathability of the La Passione Duo Jersey, which costs just £80.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, doesn't quite suit my skinny arms
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Redux Stamina is an aero-fitting jersey built for performance and overall, it hits the spot. It's great for feeling fast and comfortable while you ride, and it's a good looker too. It's just a shame that the sleeves come up a little baggy, as this negates some of the aero benefits, but if that suits your shape it's a go-to for hard days in the saddle.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
