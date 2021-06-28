7mesh Skyline Jersey Women’s

The 7mesh Skyline Women's Jersey is comfortable and fast wicking, intended to offer a race-orientated fit, while its ample storage will appeal to those enjoying long days in the saddle. However, even with quality construction and faultless finishing, £200 is an eye-watering amount to pay when there are alternatives offering comparable performance for significantly less.

7mesh describes the Skyline as 'a featherlight, ultra-fast road jersey with Coldblack, built for making the break and beating your best in the heat of competition'. I'd say it really needs to be something special in hot weather to justify the price tag.

The temperatures eventually made it into the 20s during the test period – I even managed a couple of rides without a baselayer (be warned, it is a bit see-through) – and the jersey is genuinely impressive. I never once sensed sweat patches under the arms or on my upper back, places where I frequently do when the mercury rises. The fabric is clearly wicking and drying VERY quickly. The only 'dampness' was at the central lower back, under the pockets, and even this was minimal – heavily stuffed pockets were being lifted off the back thanks to the pocket design.

I suspect the Skyline would continue to perform in temperatures nearing 30 degrees if this is anything to go by, making it a great item to pack in a case if you're heading off to warmer climes.

Fit and fabrics

The fabrics are identical to the Men's Skyline Jersey that Iwein tested. It's a treated polyester-elastane mix that takes on a waffle texture. It's thin and lightweight, ideal for layering and very accommodating without being compressive.

The jersey is 'Skin fit' which 7mesh says 'improves aerodynamics', but for £200 I'd quite like to see some windtunnel figures... The seams are sonic-welded to further reduce bulk, and the raw-cut, elbow-length sleeves give it a clean and classy look.

The jersey is gently tapered at the waist, but around the shoulders – particularly at the front and around the neckline – there's an excess of material. The large size on test fitted well elsewhere – the length is well judged and the sleeves generous – and though I could have worn a medium, this excess material is also evident on Tass, who's modelling it and would definitely choose a large.

I'd say size down if you are in doubt; it will stretch where it needs to without feeling tight. It moves well with you on the bike too.

The Coldblack coating is intended to resist heating from the sun and offer 30+ UV protection. Certainly these properties will appeal to those who enjoy plenty of riding in warmer climes, when restrictions permit.

For such a thin fabric I am impressed at just how much protection it offers in cooler temperatures. 'Luckily', I've been able to use the jersey in temperatures dipping into single figures (with a supporting baselayer). It offers more in the way of protection than something like Assos' Dyora RS Jersey or Bioracer's Epic Camo Dot.

Features

The 'Anything Panel 5-Pocket System' mimics that on the men's Skyline. As the name suggests, it's a panel of five pockets – three open, two zipped ones underneath – stitched onto the jersey along the top edge and down the sides. The bottom edge is free to lift away from your back so that when you fill the pockets, the jersey stays flat against your back.

While some may love this, I find stuffing gear on gear makes it awkward to access and can result in things slipping out. I preferred to use the two zipped pockets before resorting to the three open ones; the top edge of these is not elasticated and I did have a rain jacket escape from the middle one on a ride. This is the danger of stacking kit on kit, I find, especially when the fabric it's sitting against is smooth and slippery.

The jersey does remain pretty stable even when the pockets are well packed. Whether its aero properties are affected by something akin to a bum-bag stitched to the rear as you are tucked in on the drops, flying down a descent, is another matter.

The reverse-coil full-length zip at the front is smooth running, and a longer than average cord makes it really easy to locate.

There are only two colour options available for us women – the men have three, including two very bright ones. I felt the colour I tested – charmingly called 'Death Plum' – did nothing for my visibility on the road... The alternative, Electric Watermelon, is much brighter. Reflective logos are minimal.

Value

There are a lot of very good jerseys out there for less than the £200 rrp of the Skyline – looking back through our archive, only two short-sleeve jerseys we've tested on road.cc are more expensive (from ashmei and Rapha).

If you want something solely for warm weather performance riding, Assos' Dyora RS mentioned earlier is £145, or if you want a jersey that will span a wider range of temperatures, as 7mesh's does, Rapha's Pro Team is £120.

You can also get very good jerseys for less than £100, such as La Passione's Duo – lighter than the 7mesh and offering 50+ spf for £80 – Iris's Race Day Catch-Up for around £85, Bioracer's Epic Camo Dot mentioned earlier and also around £85, and Lusso's Freya for £64.99.

Conclusion

The Skyline's performance is very impressive in warm weather – as you'd hope for £200 – but there are alternatives offering similar features for significantly less. If you have the cash to spare then you won't be disappointed – as long as it fits you better than it did me or Tass.

Verdict

Impressive performance in hot weather, with ample storage, but that price tag...

