review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Madison Roam Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey.jpg

Madison Roam Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey

8
by Shaun Audane
Mon, Oct 14, 2024 09:45
0
£59.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Competitively priced and well executed for road and gravel riding
Price
Great pockets & layout ​
Subtle colours
Zip pulls could be more generous
Doesn't wick as quickly as a summer-weight road jersey
Weight: 
226g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Madison Roam Short Sleeve Jersey is described as 'a multi-purpose' design, 'to cater for long days out on the bike'. With generous pockets and a generally excellent design (especially for the price), it's good for gravel, touring and training, and even cross country mountain biking. That said, the material is thicker and less airy than a traditional summer road jersey, so doesn't wick quite as well in hotter weather.

For more traditional options, check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys.

I've been impressed by the Roam's performance. While its moisture management isn't on a par with a traditional summer road jersey when temperatures hit the mid 20s, it still does a decent job of trafficking sweat from the skin, helped by the ventilation panel down the back.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg

Ours arrived at the tail end of summer, where temperatures dipped to 12°C and slightly lower, and in these contexts the thicker fabric – recycled polyester (85%) and elastane (15%) – has done a decent job of keeping some welcome warmth. It also takes a bit longer than a traditional summer jersey to become soggy when caught out in an unexpected downpour without a jacket. The longer-than-usual sleeves also provide excellent overlap to arm warmers and have prevented them unravelling and leaving exposed sections of skin.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - sleeve.jpg

The Roam comes in a choice of two colours, Lake Blue or Moss Green, both of which look tastefully neutral to me.

Detailing is anything but neutral, and it's clear a lot of thought has gone into the design: a soft collar and zip guard to protect the neck, silicone grippers, stretchy 'soft touch' fabric and flat seams, and subtle reflectives add a little bit of presence around dusk and beyond. The lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects inspires confidence, too.

While the main zip is straightforward to use, the zip pull is quite small – adding a zip-tie made things considerably easier, in both directions.

Round the back we have the traditional three open-top pockets and a zipped one for valuables (again, adding a small zip-tie made access considerably easier).

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - zip pocket.jpg

The main three pockets have relatively sturdy tops and seem reliable hosts to LEDs with clothing clips, and even with these laden to the gills with a 600ml bottle, arm warmers, tube type hat/neck warmer, spare tube, snacks and so on, everything stayed put.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg

You also get a mesh type 'dump' pocket, designed for those items you don't want to pack away in a bag, and ideal for capturing used wrappers and the like.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - side mesh pocket.jpg

Sizing/fit

The size aligns with Madison's chart, so no nasty surprises on that front. I'm a medium in most brands these days, and this was no exception. I'm broad across the shoulders, with relatively long arms and a short torso, and the jersey was very flattering, with or without a baselayer, fitting snugly to avoid annoying flutter but stopping short of being figure hugging.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - hem.jpg

The generous cut at the rear, coupled with the stretchy fabric, works well with full pockets, and the relatively long sleeves offer some added protection from strong sun, wind and chill – variables than can all arrive during the course of a spring or late summer ride. I also appreciated the extended coverage off-road where brambles and similar prickly stuff can launch unwelcome attacks.

2024 Madison Roam Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - side.jpg

On that note, regular encounters with brambles and similarly prickly stuff haven't caused bobbling or similar damage to the fabric. Organic spatter from coffee, mud, slimy puddles and so on hasn't left any long-term staining, though some oily patina from lubes and roadside mechanicals remains despite several 30-degree Tours de Samsung.

Drying times vary, but bargain on 30 minutes on the line following a machine wash, 45-60 following a handwash. All things being equal, practical for bikepacking or touring.

Value

A penny shy of £60 is favourable given the design and specification. Cycology's Tijuana Men's Cycling Jersey boasts a similar specification and a much louder print and retails at £75. It does boast SPF 50 protection, but lacks the Roam's 'dump' pocket. The same company's Tijuana Gravel shirt is also £60, and also features SPF50 protection, but the buttoned, looser style won't appeal to all.

Endura's GV500 Reiver is arguably a closer match with the Roam. It's available in three colours, boasts three open, two mesh and a breast pocket, but at £119.99 – quite a jump from £89.99 in 2021 when Stu reviewed it – it's a good bit more expensive.

Pedaled's Odyssey comes in four colours and features no fewer than seven pockets, but be prepared to part with £140 (Stu reviewed one in 2019).

Conclusion

The Madison Roam performs very well across the board, from road to touring, gravel and indeed mountain biking, with minimal compromises. The heavier weight does mean it's a little slower on the wicking front than a lightweight road jersey, but that's only really a consideration in high temperatures.

Verdict

Competitively priced and well executed for road and gravel riding

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

