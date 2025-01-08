SRAM patent proposes "universal brake mount" designs to eliminate disc brake rub and "improve braking performance"

A patent filed in the United States by SRAM proposes a design for disc brake-mounting that "may be considered universal brake mounts", potentially signalling the components manufacturer's next industry standard following on from the widely implemented UDH (universal derailleur hanger).

The patent, approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, was first reported by Pinkbike and outlines a disc brake-mounting design that SRAM suggests will result in "improved performance, improved safety, and reduced weight and cost, including frame development, testing and manufacturing cost savings", outlining its pitch for why "the example brake mounts disclosed may be considered universal brake mounts or adaptors".

Identifying the "main challenge for proper brake set-up", the patent outlines how current disc brake design can result in time-consuming, "painstaking" adjustment, "undesirable noise" such as brake squeaking, and rubbing that "generates wasteful rolling friction that slows the bicycle and causes unnecessary wear on the brake rotor and pads".

In the drawings, an example brake mount is shown and features: "A bracket having a first side and a second side opposite the first side. The bracket has bores to receive fasteners to couple the brake caliper to the bracket. The brake mount includes a sleeve extending from the first side of the bracket. An opening extends through the sleeve and the bracket. The opening is to receive an axle of a hub assembly of the bicycle. The sleeve is to extend into an axle opening in a fame of the bicycle. A distal end of the sleeve is threaded. The brake mount also includes a nut to be threadably coupled to the distal end of the sleeve when the sleeve is inserted into the axle opening in the frame."

Talking about the potential benefits of such a design, the patent suggests the example brake mounts disclosed "may be considered universal brake mounts" that can be used to mount "various brake calipers".

Getting very technical, by "creating a stronger or absolute axial and radial reference to the hub assembly rather than the frame", the patent states that "even if the dimensional tolerances of the frame allow misalignment between the rear hub assembly and the frame, the brake caliper and the brake rotor remain axially and radially aligned".

In short, SRAM reckons this will mean less time setting up and aligning your brakes. On top of that the patent cites a reduced or completely eliminated chance of unbalanced braking forces and unnecessary brake rub, thereby "improving braking performance and prolonging the life cycle of the brake components".

"The examples disclosed are also advantageous for vibration management," the patent continues. "Resonance frequencies can cause squealing and other performance and safety issues."

Ultimately, it concludes, the designs would "allow frame independent brake system optimisation that results in improved performance, improved safety, and reduced weight and cost, including frame development, testing and manufacturing cost savings".