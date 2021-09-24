The CHPT3 Most Days Women's Performance Jersey comes pretty close to fulfilling its title. It's a great fit, exceptionally comfortable and the subtle design makes it ideal for a range of riding. The thicker fabric than a typical summer jersey means it can handle a wider range of temperatures and it certainly has a more robust feel to it than many lightweight, short sleeve jerseys. All of this, with 100 per cent recycled material, make it a worthwhile investment.

Part of CHPT3's philosophy is committing to making fewer items. The Most Days range includes one men's and one women's product per category – so the collection consists of a jersey, bib shorts, a baselayer and a cap – which is, of course, unisex.

The jersey is understated but stylish, and certainly not something that is confined to a road bike. I've been making full use of it on all of my bikes – road, gravel, mountain bike (on tame trails – I'm not a hardened off-roader). It's definitely been a 'most days' jersey for me.

The bright 'fire red' that I've been testing scores top marks on the visibility stakes, too, but if it's not for you there are four other options. The only additions to the jersey are some reflective logos and trim on the shoulders. I'm not convinced this is the best position for reflective detailing; its effectiveness is heavily dependent on your position on the bike.

It's exceptionally well made – clean seams, a smooth-running zip, wide elasticated bands at the waist and sleeve ends, and a full-length, tidy zip guard.

In terms of cut and fit, I found the jersey close to perfect. It's got just enough length to it without being excessive, is gently tapered for the female form, and the sleeves are snug without pinching. The sleeves have decent length too – I had no issues pairing this with arm warmers.

I did find it a little generous around the shoulders, so there was a little bagginess here when riding, but this doesn't detract from the comfort, and the neckline itself is ideal.

The Effipina Malaga (Italian) 100 per cent recycled polyester stretches and moves with you on the bike but still holds its position well, even with loaded pockets.

The fabric has a weightiness and substance to it. It looks and feels much more robust than many jerseys, though it doesn't score top marks on wicking or drying after you've worked up a sweat, and after washing it takes considerably longer to fully dry out (particularly at the seams) than many lightweight summer jerseys.

Thankfully, while moisture takes time to evaporate from the fabric, it doesn't tend to hold odours. The fabric incorporates HeiQ Pure – a silver-based antimicrobial – to help eliminate odour. It's been good for a few rides before being thrown in the wash; I've not noticed any unpleasant smells.

I found it breathable enough for the conditions I've been riding in, although this hasn't included any really warm weather, and given its thicker structure, I'm not really sure how it will cope with temperatures much above 20 degrees. On the flip side, it's sufficient with a thin baselayer in temperatures hovering around 10 degrees, making it perfect for a good portion of the year. Its snug fit means it could even go under a long sleeve jersey if you really want to be getting your money's worth.

I had only one gripe with the jersey, relating to the zip pocket. It's a generous pocket but, for me, was virtually inaccessible as the zip opening is tiny. Anything put in there tends to slide into a central position and I found getting it out a real pain.

The remaining three pockets are well placed for access, while static or riding, and spacious – no complaints there at all.

Value

At £95 the Most Days jersey isn't cheap, but doesn't look bad value compared with others out there.

Rapha's venture into going green with its Classic II Jersey will set you back £110, and Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio is £105.

Velocio's Foundation Women's Jersey does cost £19 less, and is a similarly understated design made with 100 per cent fabrics, though I'm not sure the quality is a match for the Most Days.

Conclusion

This is a top quality jersey that justifies its price tag. It's comfortable and versatile enough for a variety of riding in a good range of temperatures. The 100 per cent recycled fabrics make it principled investment too.

Verdict

Top quality construction with 100 per cent recycled fabrics – a genuinely versatile jersey for most days

