The CHPT3 Most Days Women's Performance Jersey comes pretty close to fulfilling its title. It's a great fit, exceptionally comfortable and the subtle design makes it ideal for a range of riding. The thicker fabric than a typical summer jersey means it can handle a wider range of temperatures and it certainly has a more robust feel to it than many lightweight, short sleeve jerseys. All of this, with 100 per cent recycled material, make it a worthwhile investment.
Part of CHPT3's philosophy is committing to making fewer items. The Most Days range includes one men's and one women's product per category – so the collection consists of a jersey, bib shorts, a baselayer and a cap – which is, of course, unisex.
The jersey is understated but stylish, and certainly not something that is confined to a road bike. I've been making full use of it on all of my bikes – road, gravel, mountain bike (on tame trails – I'm not a hardened off-roader). It's definitely been a 'most days' jersey for me.
The bright 'fire red' that I've been testing scores top marks on the visibility stakes, too, but if it's not for you there are four other options. The only additions to the jersey are some reflective logos and trim on the shoulders. I'm not convinced this is the best position for reflective detailing; its effectiveness is heavily dependent on your position on the bike.
It's exceptionally well made – clean seams, a smooth-running zip, wide elasticated bands at the waist and sleeve ends, and a full-length, tidy zip guard.
In terms of cut and fit, I found the jersey close to perfect. It's got just enough length to it without being excessive, is gently tapered for the female form, and the sleeves are snug without pinching. The sleeves have decent length too – I had no issues pairing this with arm warmers.
I did find it a little generous around the shoulders, so there was a little bagginess here when riding, but this doesn't detract from the comfort, and the neckline itself is ideal.
The Effipina Malaga (Italian) 100 per cent recycled polyester stretches and moves with you on the bike but still holds its position well, even with loaded pockets.
The fabric has a weightiness and substance to it. It looks and feels much more robust than many jerseys, though it doesn't score top marks on wicking or drying after you've worked up a sweat, and after washing it takes considerably longer to fully dry out (particularly at the seams) than many lightweight summer jerseys.
Thankfully, while moisture takes time to evaporate from the fabric, it doesn't tend to hold odours. The fabric incorporates HeiQ Pure – a silver-based antimicrobial – to help eliminate odour. It's been good for a few rides before being thrown in the wash; I've not noticed any unpleasant smells.
I found it breathable enough for the conditions I've been riding in, although this hasn't included any really warm weather, and given its thicker structure, I'm not really sure how it will cope with temperatures much above 20 degrees. On the flip side, it's sufficient with a thin baselayer in temperatures hovering around 10 degrees, making it perfect for a good portion of the year. Its snug fit means it could even go under a long sleeve jersey if you really want to be getting your money's worth.
I had only one gripe with the jersey, relating to the zip pocket. It's a generous pocket but, for me, was virtually inaccessible as the zip opening is tiny. Anything put in there tends to slide into a central position and I found getting it out a real pain.
The remaining three pockets are well placed for access, while static or riding, and spacious – no complaints there at all.
Value
At £95 the Most Days jersey isn't cheap, but doesn't look bad value compared with others out there.
Rapha's venture into going green with its Classic II Jersey will set you back £110, and Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio is £105.
Velocio's Foundation Women's Jersey does cost £19 less, and is a similarly understated design made with 100 per cent fabrics, though I'm not sure the quality is a match for the Most Days.
Conclusion
This is a top quality jersey that justifies its price tag. It's comfortable and versatile enough for a variety of riding in a good range of temperatures. The 100 per cent recycled fabrics make it principled investment too.
Verdict
Top quality construction with 100 per cent recycled fabrics – a genuinely versatile jersey for most days
Make and model: CHPT3 Most Days Womens Performance Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
CHPT3 says, 'Designed by a pro racer to perform most days. With competition in its DNA and versatility as its purpose. The Most Days performance jersey is fitted to optimize aerodynamics with comfort using 100% recycled materials. Your upper body can breathe naturally, unzip with one hand for extra ventilation when conditions heat up.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From CHPT3:
Tight and comfortable fit.
Anti-Smell Treatment.
Three-rear Pockets made for your smart phone.
Valuables Zipsafe Pocket.
Reflective Branding.
Stretchflex locking zipper.
Fabric detail:
Effipina Malaga (Italian) 100% recycled polyester with mechanical stretch. HeiQ Pure - Silver-based antimicrobial and odor control. Bluesign & Oeko-Tex approved. Sourced and made in Europe. Machine wash cold we recommend using CHPT3 Clothes Doctor No.5. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It's good but doesn't match some race-orientated jerseys in terms of wicking and drying out.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No reason to question it; fabric certainly not as delicate as many summer jerseys.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
I found it to be a little excessive around the shoulders, otherwise great.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
At 145g, it's not superlight, but it's not targeting that market. For comparison, Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio Jersey is 84g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Cheaper than some upper end, eco jerseys, without compromising on quality.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
CHPT3 suggest a cold wash, and using Clothes Doctor's No.5 Sports Wash. I stuck it in a 30 degree wash and it has been coming out fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Does what it says; perfect for most days – comfy, stylish, sufficiently breathable and suited to gravel forays as well as road outings.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simple design and quality of construction.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The zip pocket opening is too small for easy access, and drying time isn't great, though in reality it doesn't take an age.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio SS Jersey at £105 and Rapha's Classic II at £110, but Velocio's Foundation is £19 less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Most Days Jersey uses 100 per cent recycled fabrics and is finished exceptionally well. The fit is great and the understated design, combined with thicker fabrics, make it more versatile then many summer jerseys. It may fall short in the wicking department and the zip pocket could be improved, but these are minor niggles when you consider the overall product. It's very good.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
