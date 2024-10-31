The MAAP Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is a lightweight top that performs really well in hot weather, offering excellent breathability, an impressive fit and good eco credentials too. It doesn't come cheap, though, so if it's out of your price range, take a look at our guide to the best women's cycling jerseys for summer (or winter in warm climates).

MAAP recommends the Eclipse Pro Air Jersey for temperatures of between 20-40°C. I wore it during the final weeks of what could be called a British summer, riding in temperatures in the 20s.

MAAP has used a mix of 90% recycled polyester and 10% elastane for the jersey fabric; it's very breathable and wicks moisture quickly, drying almost instantaneously.

Down the sides of the jersey is a mesh material that's even more lightweight than the main body fabric, to enhance breathability. These panels are also more transparent; you can see through it fairly easily.

The sleeves are made from a different material which is described as a warp-knit fabric, with carbon yarn technology. MAAP claims this offers superior strength, advanced comfort and abrasion resistance, without compromising thermoregulation. While I didn't test the abrasion resistance in a crash scenario, the fabric feels more robust and is less prone to snagging. Importantly, the comfort remains unaffected, and the sleeves felt as breathable as the rest of the jersey.

Overall, the combination of fabrics results in a very comfortable and breathable jersey that's not so thin it can't be used for day-to-day British summer weather.

The jersey has a standard three-pocket layout at the back, and a nice touch is that the material is perforated, which allows heat to escape more easily than normal. There's no zipped valuables pocket, though.

The silicone gripper at the bottom of the jersey works well and I didn't notice it riding up.

The jersey is part of MAAP's Pro-Fit range which it describes as having a longer sleeve length, low-profile collar and contoured panelling. I really like the fit – it has an aero feel without being too tight and the body has plenty of length, which isn't always a feature of MAAP's jerseys. While I'm not usually a fan of longer sleeves, these aren't restrictive, and the warp-knit fabric has plenty of stretch. The edge of the sleeves is hemmed but they aren't bulky, and stay in place nicely.

The jersey comes in six sizes, from XXS-XL. According to MAAP's size guide I was between a small and medium and I'm glad I opted for a medium, even though I usually wear a size small in cycling kit. MAAP's jerseys are typically known for having short bodies which is why I went for the larger of the two sizes.

I tested this jersey in the Enoki colour, and it's available in five other colour combinations, all featuring a similar design.

Value

The Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 offers an excellent performance in hot conditions and has good eco credentials, but there's no getting around the RRP of £160 being high for a jersey. Even Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey, which offers similar qualities – it's light and very breathable – is £20 less (although you could get some interesting tan lines through the mesh).

You can find cheaper (and much cheaper!) options that do an excellent job, like Gorewear's Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's, which Rebecca said is a seriously lightweight jersey that's her go-to for summer riding. It has an RRP of £109.99 but is currently 30 per cent off, so £76.99.

And Bioracer's Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey Olive is excellent and just £55.50, though the low-cut collar won't be for everyone.

Conclusion

Overall, MAAP's Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is exactly what it sets out to be: a high-performing summer jersey that doesn't sacrifice comfort – the fit was spot on for me. This does come at a price, but the fabric isn't so thin that it can't be used for general British summer riding, which helps to justify it.

Verdict

High-performing jersey for hot conditions with a great fit and good eco credentials