The MAAP Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is a lightweight top that performs really well in hot weather, offering excellent breathability, an impressive fit and good eco credentials too. It doesn't come cheap, though, so if it's out of your price range, take a look at our guide to the best women's cycling jerseys for summer (or winter in warm climates).
> Buy now: MAAP Women’s Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 for £160 from MAAP
MAAP recommends the Eclipse Pro Air Jersey for temperatures of between 20-40°C. I wore it during the final weeks of what could be called a British summer, riding in temperatures in the 20s.
MAAP has used a mix of 90% recycled polyester and 10% elastane for the jersey fabric; it's very breathable and wicks moisture quickly, drying almost instantaneously.
Down the sides of the jersey is a mesh material that's even more lightweight than the main body fabric, to enhance breathability. These panels are also more transparent; you can see through it fairly easily.
The sleeves are made from a different material which is described as a warp-knit fabric, with carbon yarn technology. MAAP claims this offers superior strength, advanced comfort and abrasion resistance, without compromising thermoregulation. While I didn't test the abrasion resistance in a crash scenario, the fabric feels more robust and is less prone to snagging. Importantly, the comfort remains unaffected, and the sleeves felt as breathable as the rest of the jersey.
Overall, the combination of fabrics results in a very comfortable and breathable jersey that's not so thin it can't be used for day-to-day British summer weather.
The jersey has a standard three-pocket layout at the back, and a nice touch is that the material is perforated, which allows heat to escape more easily than normal. There's no zipped valuables pocket, though.
The silicone gripper at the bottom of the jersey works well and I didn't notice it riding up.
The jersey is part of MAAP's Pro-Fit range which it describes as having a longer sleeve length, low-profile collar and contoured panelling. I really like the fit – it has an aero feel without being too tight and the body has plenty of length, which isn't always a feature of MAAP's jerseys. While I'm not usually a fan of longer sleeves, these aren't restrictive, and the warp-knit fabric has plenty of stretch. The edge of the sleeves is hemmed but they aren't bulky, and stay in place nicely.
The jersey comes in six sizes, from XXS-XL. According to MAAP's size guide I was between a small and medium and I'm glad I opted for a medium, even though I usually wear a size small in cycling kit. MAAP's jerseys are typically known for having short bodies which is why I went for the larger of the two sizes.
I tested this jersey in the Enoki colour, and it's available in five other colour combinations, all featuring a similar design.
Value
The Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 offers an excellent performance in hot conditions and has good eco credentials, but there's no getting around the RRP of £160 being high for a jersey. Even Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey, which offers similar qualities – it's light and very breathable – is £20 less (although you could get some interesting tan lines through the mesh).
You can find cheaper (and much cheaper!) options that do an excellent job, like Gorewear's Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's, which Rebecca said is a seriously lightweight jersey that's her go-to for summer riding. It has an RRP of £109.99 but is currently 30 per cent off, so £76.99.
And Bioracer's Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey Olive is excellent and just £55.50, though the low-cut collar won't be for everyone.
Conclusion
Overall, MAAP's Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is exactly what it sets out to be: a high-performing summer jersey that doesn't sacrifice comfort – the fit was spot on for me. This does come at a price, but the fabric isn't so thin that it can't be used for general British summer riding, which helps to justify it.
> Buy now: MAAP Women’s Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 for £160 from MAAP
Verdict
High-performing jersey for hot conditions with a great fit and good eco credentials
Make and model: MAAP Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "The Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is here to give you the confidence to accelerate forward. The ultra-lightweight compression fit jersey combines moisture-wicking technology with a highly breathable mesh panelled construction. Engineered to regulate body temperature and maximise airflow to ensure performance and comfort is always dialled, even when the temperature and tempo are rising."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
- Main fabric content: 90% Recycled Polyester, 10% Elastane
- Temperature Range: 20-40 DEGREES C
- Riding Conditions: Hot
- Pro Fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It's lightweight but feels sturdy.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It wicks moisture well and is very breathable in hot temperatures.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The main body of the jersey feels more robust than a lot of other lightweight jerseys and the sleeves feature abrasion-resistant fabric. However, it still incorporates thin mesh panels on the sides which might not be as durable.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Fits very well without any tightness in the body or sleeves. Good length in the body.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I am normally a size small in cycling jerseys and was between sizes on MAAP's website so went for the medium and was happy with my choice.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Light at 108g for a size medium, but not as light as the Le Col Women's Pro Air Jersey which weighs 77g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Impressively comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
An expensive jersey, even compared with other high-end designs.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed and dried as expected in a 30-degree wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I tested it throughout brief spells of warm weather in the mid 20s as well as late teens and the breathability was impressive. I like that you don't have to worry about getting any awkward tan lines through a mesh fabric.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive for a summer jersey, even compared with other high-end jerseys, such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey at £140. There are good jerseys for a lot less, such as Gorewear's Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's which has an RRP of £109.99, and Bioracer's Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey Olive at just £55.50.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
MAAP's Women's Eclipse Pro Air Jersey 2.0 is a very good, high-performing summer jersey that doesn't sacrifice comfort – the fit was spot on for me – but this does come at a price.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Dramatic CCTV images have shown the moment a drunk driver crashed into the gates of the prime minister's official country estate....
For an entertaining take on Theseus's Paradox, Google Trigger's Broom (video clip). Comedy Gold, and an education....
I use Big Ring VR and Wahoo Systm
Read that and thought "that's active travel in the bin..." TBF I suspect that big change in that direction from "we're the party of the driver too!...
Is it hyperbole or are they out with speed cameras? Most people have got no idea what 20mph is. If they did the roads would be a lot safer.
If this works, it looks amazing.
They've got the concept of a plan for it
The BBC write-up of this exact same story is a lot more "Yay for the police" than this version....
It was indeed originally sold as an ebike jacket on the basis that the rider would be making less effort. The manfacturer claims some breathability...
C62 SLT is £2999, not £2499 Still very cheap for Ultegra Di2...