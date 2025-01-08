Councillors say “community is at breaking point” due to road closures for popular multi-day triathlon as route changes proposed — but some locals say event is a “lifeline to our village economy”

Cyclists and triathletes taking part in the Long Course Weekend Wales could be forced to ride on open roads after councillors claimed that the local community in Pembrokeshire was at a “breaking point” due to the inconveniences and loss of trade suffered as a result of the annual event.

However, the proposal has been blasted by cyclists, who called it a “very dangerous decision” to have more than 2,000 cyclists share roads with motor traffic in June, as well as some locals who have launched a petition to restore the original route, claiming that the event is a “lifeline to the village economy”.

The Long Course Weekend Wales, billed as Europe’s largest multi-sport festival, is a chapter of the larger triathlon event and takes place annually in Pembrokeshire. Other locations from around the continent also host the event, including Yorkshire, Majorca, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Welsh event, organised by Activity Wales in Tenby, has been a summer staple in the calendar since 2010 and consists of 1.2 and 2.4-mile swimming events, a 42, 70 and 112-mile cycling sportive, and a half and a full marathon. This year, it’s scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 June.

However, Western Telegraph reports that Pembrokeshire County Council councillors have raised concerns about the financial losses suffered due to the road closures for the cycling event, with the route covering scenic views in the southern part of the Pembrokeshire county such as Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Pembroke.

In December, local councillors Chris Williams and Alec Cormack asked the council to withdraw support for the annual Long Course Weekend, such as road closures and car parking.

They also lodged a supporting statement, saying: “Our community is at breaking point; residents and businesses in Saundersfoot, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall are effectively cut-off for the majority of a Saturday each June/July by the Long Course Weekend two-lap bike race. Many other areas of South Pembs are similarly affected, some on both Saturday and Sunday if they are also on the run course too.”

Following pressure from the council, Activity Wales has unveiled a new 112-mile route from Tenby which bypasses the contentious areas of Saundersfoot and Wisemans Bridge.

Activity Wales said: “After internal review and listening to some of the concerns we have proposed a new bike route. We propose transitioning to an open-road format for the bike course in 2025 and introducing a new single-loop route.”

It added that the open-road format “decreases the logistical challenges of full road closures, minimising disruption to non-event traffic,” and “also helps communities in areas where there are two days of closures,” and “by removing Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot from the route, we address concerns from residents and businesses in these areas, alleviating community tensions and logistical challenges”.

It also said that the wider scope of the changes “highlights more of the county’s stunning landscapes, creating a unique experience for participants and boosting tourism appeal,” which it hopes will bring wider benefits to other parts of the county.

But despite the claims about financial losses due to road closures made by the councillors, some locals from the area have taken a different view of the event. Lauren Sheldon wrote on Facebook: “When it bypasses Saundersfoot and Wisemans then the trade will be lost. The spectator crowds in Saundersfoot for the popular “Heartbreak Hill” are massive and a huge contribution to the trade during that weekend. Rubbish decision.”

Julie Alison wrote: “For a slight loss of footfall and revenue for that one day in June, these events bring lots of people all year round to train who then stay and spend money in the area. Shame that the minority spoil it,” while Matthew Green wrote: “Once again a very small minority ruin a brilliant event enjoyed by the vast majority.”

A petition on Change.org, launched by Jhon Edwards yesterday calling for the restoration of the original route of the cycling sportive for Long Course Weekend Wales, has already amassed 61 signatures.

He wrote in the petition: “I, along with many others in our village, depend on the annual Long Course Weekend event for business and support of our community. The recent route change, led by Mr. Chris Williams, has excluded our village from the course - one of its biggest hotspots, and it's a huge blow to our local economy. It's an unfortunate change in a time when we're already grappling with tough circumstances.

“Our village hosts numerous businesses and a number of Airbnb rentals, all significantly benefiting every year from the influx of visitors and participants alike. The Long Course Weekend is more than a two-and-half-day event; it's a lifeline for our village economy.

“Our call is simple: Restore the original route. Let's ensure that this year's Long Course Weekend is an event for all, pulling communities together rather than pushing them away. Signing this petition is a step towards a fair arrangement that benefits us all.”

Meanwhile, cyclists have blasted the proposal to make the event an “open-road” one. Lisa Chick said: “People have paid for a mainly closed road event. This is a very dangerous decision. There are young athletes competing the junior Long Course Weekend.

“Activity Wales can expect complaints, as it’s not what people signed up for. Saundersfoot will not be involved at all. I am staggered at the small-mindedness of this decision. What a very sad and mean spirited view of life. Decisions being made by a minority of small-minded people who don’t participate or enjoy these events. LCW will end up moving and Ironman will be next. Tenby and Saundersfoot will lose out.”

She added: “Over 2,000 people on an open road cycling event on a Saturday in June? Carnage... I’d like to know what the local police think.”

Paul Bagshaw wrote: “Not what I signed up for and open roads. I paid for a closed road event,” while Stephanie said: “No longer a ride that I’d feel safe doing and definitely not what I signed up for.”

Sarah John echoed similar sentiments: “Very sad it’s gone to open roads. Sadly I feel it may put newcomers off to doing cycle events.”

Long Course Weekend Wales is advertised as a perfect opportunity for first-timers interested in participating in triathlons, or just single-discipline events. Those aged under 18 can also participate in the Junior LCW, which includes shortened versions of the events, including the 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile cycle sportive, or the 10km run.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that a sportive or a cycling event has come under scrutiny or even faced cancellation due to the residents and councillors’ collective wrath fuelled by the road closures.

road.cc readers would remember that the 2023 UCI World Championship in Glasgow — later celebrated as an “unprecedented success” and found to have delivered a range of socio-economic, environmental, and health benefits for the UK — faced tremendous backlash prior to the event in August 2023.

Residents criticised the “ridiculous” traffic restrictions which would allegedly cause gridlock and other disruptions in Dumfries, host to the Para-Cycling event at the World Championships, while furious locals in Stirling took to social media to condemn the decision to close the car park at the city’s iconic medieval castle, the site of the finish of the time trials at the ‘mega-worlds’.

The finish of the Gran and Medio Fondo road races at the 2023 UCI World Championships also had to be moved after Perth locals complained about road closures. And then with just days to go, residents elsewhere on the route also hit out at the road closures, slamming the “disgrace” of “100-mile diversion”.

In June 2023, there were fears that the tenth edition of the Tour O The Borders, the popular cycle sportive that attracts thousands of cyclists each year to Peeblesshire, could prove to be the final one, after Scottish Borders Council council decided to call a halt to running the event on closed roads in 2024 following a request from a group of unhappy residents.