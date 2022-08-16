Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt.jpg

Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt

8
by Ben Woodhouse
Tue, Aug 16, 2022 19:45
0
£90.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Lightweight, breathable race-fit jersey but the short front and rear-only gripper won't please everyone
Breathable
Light
Very short at the front & lacks gripper
Shows up moisture (in this colour)
Weight: 
104g
Contact: 
www.scott-sports.com
The Scott RC Premium jersey is a lightweight, breathable top with a race fit suitable for fast summer riding. It performs very well in the heat, but just be aware that the front of the jersey comes up very short and there's minimal gripper.

As the name suggests, this is Scott's premium aero race-fit jersey; this is clear from the four-way stretch fabric and close fit.

2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt - rear.jpg

As with a lot of aero jerseys, the RC Premium has a short front and dropped rear so that when in a race position on the drops there is no bunching or excess material. It is very short at the front, though, so if you are a taller rider, you'd need to consider your bib shorts selection!

2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt - hem.jpg

It is a full 4cm shorter than other medium jerseys I have tested recently. This, combined with a lack of gripper (there's gripper at the rear, but not along the front hem), meant the jersey would sometimes ride up. It was fine on the bike, but at a café stop I was conscious of my stomach being on display. To be fair, though, the jersey is aimed more at race efforts than café rides.

The gripper at the rear is silicone dots rather than strips and doesn't feel that grippy but it does a reasonable job of holding the back of the jersey in place.

2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt - gripper.jpg

It has a great fit across the chest and shoulders – tight without being restrictive. The sleeves are are quite long, as you'd expect for an aero jersey, and remained in place despite having no gripper.

Materials & features

Made of 91% polyester and 9% Lycra, and coming in at 104g, this is a lightweight summer jersey. It isn't see-through (less than it looks in these photos), which is impressive at this weight and something I prefer – I feel a bit exposed in a see-through jersey.

I tested the jersey in temperatures ranging from around 16°C to an extremely hot 36°C during the record-breaking July heatwave. While it does a great job of keeping you cool, it does show up a lot of sweat patches, though it dries quickly. I'd say it isn't suitable for temperatures any colder than around 16°C as it is very lightweight.

The quality is great; I wore this a lot during testing and there are no signs of wear after frequent washing and the stitching is all perfect. It has a good quality YKK zip, and there is a zip garage at the top to keep it away from your neck.

2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt - collar.jpg

At the back there are the usual three pockets which comfortably fit in all the essentials. There is also a zipped water-resistant pocket, although as with many it isn't big enough for a modern phone.

2022 Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt - pockets.jpg

The silicone gripper on the rear hem does a reasonable job of ensuring nothing moves around in your pockets, though I could feel my phone moving when the gradients really kicked up.

Sizing & colours

The medium was in line with size guide, so I'd recommend going for your normal size. It comes in five sizes from S to XXL. If the frost green colour jersey I tested isn't for you, it also comes in three other colours, some of which look like they might be better at disguising sweat patches.

Value

While £90.99 may seem expensive for a jersey, this is around the same as other race-fit tops, such as the Nopinz Pro-1, which was well reviewed last summer by Jamie and is now £89.99.

It's quite a bit cheaper than some, too: the NVPA Short/Sleeve jersey offers a similar race fit and scored well in our review, but it's £125, and the not-so-subtle design is not to everyone's taste; and the Santini Redux Istinto is an excellent aero race jersey (read our review here), but it's more than double the price of the Scott at £195.

You can get cheaper jerseys – I really liked the Stolen Goat Tappa, at £75, but it is more of an all-round top.

Conclusion

Overall, I have been impressed by the breathability of this Scott jersey; it has coped well in the warm weather (though this colour does show up sweat patches). The front is very short, though, and without gripper along the front hem it can ride up, especially when you're off the bike.

Verdict

Lightweight, breathable race-fit jersey but the short front and rear-only gripper won't please everyone

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scott RC Premium short sleeve shirt

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Scott says: "The SCOTT RC Premium short sleeve shirt is a high-end full zip jersey with a pre-shaped ergonomic fit that adapts to your movements and needs as a road rider. Thanks to the 3 classic back pockets including one water-repellent pocket, all your storage needs are covered to keep you ahead of the pack."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Scott lists:

Aero optimized road fit with pre-shaped sleeve construction

Minimalistic design

Full length vislon® semi-autolock front zipper

3 back pockets and 1 water-repellent back pocket

Reflective stripe

Silicone bottom hem gripper

DRYOxcell quick dry knit fabric

DUROxpand 4-way stretch knit fabric

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Excellent fit on shoulders and chest, a bit short at the front.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

In line with the size guide; I'd recommend your regular size for this jersey.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

Very light.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Machine washed at 30°C with all my other cycling kit; looks as good as new after frequent washing.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed really well: light, breathable and a good race fit.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very light and highly breathable, great in hot weather.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The front is a bit short for my liking.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is in line with other products: the Nopinz Pro-1 Jersey was well reviewed last summer and is now £89.99. But you can spend a lot more: the NVPA Short/Sleeve jersey scored well and offers a similar race fit but the design is not to everyone's taste and it's £125, while the Santini Redux Istinto is an excellent aero race jersey, but it's over double the price of the Scott at £195.

I really like the Stolen Goat Tappa jersey, which is cheaper at £75, but it is more of an all-round jersey.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe – I'd prefer a slightly longer front.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: highly breathable and light, great for summer riding. It has all the extras such as a valuables pocket and zip protectors, and is great quality. The front is a bit short for my liking, but might be fine for others.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

