Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt

The Scott RC Premium jersey is a lightweight, breathable top with a race fit suitable for fast summer riding. It performs very well in the heat, but just be aware that the front of the jersey comes up very short and there's minimal gripper.

As the name suggests, this is Scott's premium aero race-fit jersey; this is clear from the four-way stretch fabric and close fit.

As with a lot of aero jerseys, the RC Premium has a short front and dropped rear so that when in a race position on the drops there is no bunching or excess material. It is very short at the front, though, so if you are a taller rider, you'd need to consider your bib shorts selection!

It is a full 4cm shorter than other medium jerseys I have tested recently. This, combined with a lack of gripper (there's gripper at the rear, but not along the front hem), meant the jersey would sometimes ride up. It was fine on the bike, but at a café stop I was conscious of my stomach being on display. To be fair, though, the jersey is aimed more at race efforts than café rides.

The gripper at the rear is silicone dots rather than strips and doesn't feel that grippy but it does a reasonable job of holding the back of the jersey in place.

It has a great fit across the chest and shoulders – tight without being restrictive. The sleeves are are quite long, as you'd expect for an aero jersey, and remained in place despite having no gripper.

Materials & features

Made of 91% polyester and 9% Lycra, and coming in at 104g, this is a lightweight summer jersey. It isn't see-through (less than it looks in these photos), which is impressive at this weight and something I prefer – I feel a bit exposed in a see-through jersey.

I tested the jersey in temperatures ranging from around 16°C to an extremely hot 36°C during the record-breaking July heatwave. While it does a great job of keeping you cool, it does show up a lot of sweat patches, though it dries quickly. I'd say it isn't suitable for temperatures any colder than around 16°C as it is very lightweight.

The quality is great; I wore this a lot during testing and there are no signs of wear after frequent washing and the stitching is all perfect. It has a good quality YKK zip, and there is a zip garage at the top to keep it away from your neck.

At the back there are the usual three pockets which comfortably fit in all the essentials. There is also a zipped water-resistant pocket, although as with many it isn't big enough for a modern phone.

The silicone gripper on the rear hem does a reasonable job of ensuring nothing moves around in your pockets, though I could feel my phone moving when the gradients really kicked up.

Sizing & colours

The medium was in line with size guide, so I'd recommend going for your normal size. It comes in five sizes from S to XXL. If the frost green colour jersey I tested isn't for you, it also comes in three other colours, some of which look like they might be better at disguising sweat patches.

Value

While £90.99 may seem expensive for a jersey, this is around the same as other race-fit tops, such as the Nopinz Pro-1, which was well reviewed last summer by Jamie and is now £89.99.

It's quite a bit cheaper than some, too: the NVPA Short/Sleeve jersey offers a similar race fit and scored well in our review, but it's £125, and the not-so-subtle design is not to everyone's taste; and the Santini Redux Istinto is an excellent aero race jersey (read our review here), but it's more than double the price of the Scott at £195.

You can get cheaper jerseys – I really liked the Stolen Goat Tappa, at £75, but it is more of an all-round top.

Conclusion

Overall, I have been impressed by the breathability of this Scott jersey; it has coped well in the warm weather (though this colour does show up sweat patches). The front is very short, though, and without gripper along the front hem it can ride up, especially when you're off the bike.

Verdict

Lightweight, breathable race-fit jersey but the short front and rear-only gripper won't please everyone

