"Please be sound and don't block cycle lanes," council politely asks drivers... only to be met with barrage of "whataboutery" and anti-cycling comments; London thief vs angle grinder-proof lock = bike stripped of everything + more on the live blog

It's Friday and the weekend is almost in sight... Dan Alexander has one more live blog for you first and will be rounding up all the cycling news, reaction and more...
Fri, Feb 07, 2025 09:19
09:00
"Please be sound and don't block cycle lanes," council politely asks drivers... only to be met with barrage of "whataboutery" and anti-cycling comments

If the aim of the game yesterday at Dublin City Council was to incense as many Twitter followers as possible, then putting up a polite message about not blocking cycle lanes was a depressingly predictable way to do it. Accompanying the picture below (showing a delivery van blocking one of the Irish capital's cycle routes), the council wrote: "Please be sound and do not block cycle lanes. Blocking cycle lanes forces older and more vulnerable cyclists out into moving traffic. Thank you." 

Cycle lane parking (Dublin City Council)

At the more useful end of the 100 frothing replies were the people asking genuine policy questions, raising the point that the council possibly needs to install more loading bays to enable delivery drivers more legal places to stop. Others were more sceptical about whether people would actually use the extra loading bays or just continue to prefer to stop wherever suits them.

Elsewhere in the replies it was a bumper edition of anti-cycling bingo, one commenter telling the council and cyclists to "stop whinging" and "if you can't stop, check traffic and move past an obstacle then you are a danger on the road. People and businesses need stuff delivered including bikes and Lycra."

Motorists parked on Dublin's Griffith Avenue cycle lane (Ross Maybury)

I would argue replying with that is more whingy than a council politely asking its residents to not commit a dangerous behaviour, but then again I don't want to be accused of whinging so will move swiftly on. Right, roll the anti-cycling bingo...

"Problems can also arise for people, including older and more vulnerable ones, when others ride bicycles on footpaths and in pedestrian areas."

"Bicycle lanes shouldn’t be there if cyclists don't adhere to the lights"

"Cycle lanes are not wanted."

"What about cyclists blocking the road while the lane next to it is empty?"

"Another cycle lane not being used and blocking real people done (sic) business that keeps the country going. Reallocate the road space to cars and trucks for heaven's sake."

"How about stopping cyclists using the car lanes where cycle lanes are available or footpaths for that matter."

Told you it was a fun one. We'll finish by pointing out the council ended up getting it on two fronts, plenty of people who agree with their message questioning if the priority should instead be enforcement, traffic wardens and tickets... not just cheerful social media posts. 

Guinness truck on cycle lane, Dublin

"Increase fines and start towing away cars parking illegally," one person suggested, another asking the council: "Maybe enforce the law?" Tough day for whoever runs their social media accounts...

12:56
We all channel our inner SherLOCK Holmes to try to get to the bottom of Paddington bike case

Some of your comments about the Paddington 'bike theft' picture.

Live blog comments 7 February 2025

Nighttrain123 reckons it might have been bolt cutters used on the lock too, not an angle grinder. "The clean cut to the plastic trim," potentially a giveaway.

It's got to have been left locked as a frame? Surely? 

12:34
Wiebes wins again as crosswinds blow UAE Tour to pieces (+ new Colnago Y1Rs)

Two from two for Wiebes.

Crosswinds blew the race apart, a trio of UAE Team ADQ riders aboard their new Colnago Y1Rs making up 60 per cent of the front group that put 1:16 into the peloton by the finish. Elisa Longo Borghini was one of them. Irish rider Lara Gillespie another and continuing her impressive week, following up yesterday's ninth with a third today. Wiebes, unsurprisingly, was the fastest at the finish and took her second stage win in as many days. 

Colnago Y1Rs UAE Tour 2025 (Colnago)

Colnago will be happy, the Y1Rs getting its first outing, the UAE Team ADQ riders' crosswind-taming ride a solid advert for the bike's "defy the wind" marketing tag.

Colnago Y1Rs UAE Tour 2025 (Colnago)

 

12:23
Warner Bros. Discovery tries to tempt disgruntled cycling fans back with half price for seven months offer sent to viewers who cancelled subscriptions

Apologies for the break in blog action, I was putting something together on everyone's favourite subject...

10:55
Paris-Roubaix outlines new pre-Arenberg routing after confirming controversial chicane to be scrapped after just one year

Here's the map confirming the new pre-Arenberg route Paris-Roubaix will follow this year, that short detour being used to reduce riders' speeds before hitting the notoriously brutal cobbled sector and removing any need for the controversial 'chicane' that debuted at last year's edition.

Paris-Roubaix detour to replace chicane

> Paris-Roubaix organisers drop controversial 'chicane' at Arenberg Forest entrance for 2025 race – replacing it with "small detour" to "slow down the riders in a more fluid manner"

What do we reckon? Is it going to improve safety and offer a better solution to the chicane? Something tells me the fight for that left turn off the D313 is going to be pretty hectic.

09:53
09:53
09:43
London thief vs angle grinder-proof lock = bike stripped of everything?

Good news: your angle grinder-proof lock did the business and kept your frame safe.

Bad news: they got everything else.

London bike theft (Reddit/Aggressive-Celery483)

The Reddit user who spotted this at Paddington station wrote: "Well, just locked my bike (with Hiplok) up at Paddington. Clocked that the bike on the other side also had an anglegrinder-proof Hiplok D1000 that had survived an attack. Wow, impressive real world evidence they work! Unfortunately, um, not sure the owner will be delighted with the overall outcome."

Stripped? Or was it just a frame locked in the first place? If it has been taken apart, that would seem to be some pretty extensive part-stripping surgery for a busy London station's bike parking? Then again this is London bike thieves we're talking about, so maybe I shouldn't doubt their 'skills'.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Coolkitty | 47 min ago
1 like

So they won t be fazed when they find a scratch mark on their vehicle because a bike had to squeeze past? 😏

Nighttrain123 | 49 min ago
0 likes

The clean cut to the plastic trim suggests it was attacked with bolt cutters only not an angle grinder.
.

Coolkitty | 51 min ago
0 likes

So they won t be fazed when they find scratches on the side of their vehicle because a bike had to squeeze past? 😏

Kendalred | 2 hours ago
7 likes

That bike thief must have been thorough - they nicked the paintwork as well!

 

SimoninSpalding | 3 hours ago
7 likes

That would be a really dumb bike thief if that is what happened. To get all of the components the easiest thing would have been one quick cut through the frame (or bike rack!) and remove parts at your leisure in the privacy of your home/ lockup.

Maybe I missed my calling, and I should have been a criminal mastermind?

brooksby | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Quote:

"Please be sound and do not block cycle lanes. Blocking cycle lanes forces older and more vulnerable cyclists out into moving traffic. Thank you." 

It forces all the other cyclists out into moving traffic, too!

Avatar
5 likes

brooksby wrote:

Quote:

"Please be sound and do not block cycle lanes. Blocking cycle lanes forces older and more vulnerable cyclists out into moving traffic. Thank you." 

It forces all the other cyclists out into moving traffic, too!

Not if you've been practising bunny hops

Latest Comments

 