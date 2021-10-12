The NVPA Short/Sleeve Jersey is a race-orientated top ideal for fast warm rides, thanks to varied materials and a figure hugging-fit that makes the most of its wicking capabilities. The branding might be a little 'in your face' for some, but you can't knock the performance.
NVPA (Neon Velo Performance Apparel) says the Short/Sleeve Jersey 'is derived from our ongoing R&D rider development programme and customer feedback,' which seems to mean it now has less-tight sleeves. They're still narrow and aero, though.
Now, I haven't worn any previous iterations so can't vouch for any difference, but the arms – like the rest of the jersey – manage to be close fitting and streamlined without feeling restrictive anywhere, even with its race style cut.
> Buy this online here
NVPA's clothing features an 'Italian race fit,' but I didn't find this jersey overly slim. In fact, my chest size is right on the upper cusp for a medium, but I didn't feel the need to go up a size. You might want to if you like things a little more relaxed, though.
The jersey predominantly uses a couple of different fabrics: a close-knit mesh for the upper back and side panels, which work well to let heat escape on hot days; and a slightly thicker material for the front, arms and pockets.
It all works well, giving the jersey a temperature range of say the mid-teens Celsius up to the high-twenties. You also get SPF 50+ sun protection.
The cut gives a well-dropped tail for coverage when in the drops, and a front hem that's higher than some – this keeps the bottom of the zip from damaging your shorts when crouched over, plus reduces bunching of the material. It's all kept in place with an elasticated section covered in silicone NVPA logos.
The full zip runs smoothly, and you'll find a zip garage at the top, although you probably won't need it as the neck sits quite low.
At the rear are four pockets: three in the traditional layout with a fourth, zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand side. All pockets are sizeable, and considering the lightweight material, don't really suffer from sag unless you are really loading them up.
A few riders commented on the rear design, saying it looked more like an advert than a logo... yet while I do prefer my clothing discrete, I wouldn't say it really bothered me. After all, I couldn't see it.
Value
Overall, quality is very good, as it should be for £125. That's seven quid cheaper (depending on the exchange rate) than the impressive and similar MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey I tested earlier in the year.
The NVPA is also a good chunk cheaper than the Santini Redux Istinto Short Sleeve Jersey, which is a wallet-reduxing £185.
> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10
However, good quality race jerseys can be had from the likes of La Passione for considerably less, such as with its PSN at £80.
Conclusion
The NVPA ticks every box I expect from a jersey for details like a zip garage, a zipped valuables pocket and plenty of spacious storage. The materials work well too; this a performance jersey with a close fit that isn't as extreme as some other race tops, and very good it is too.
Verdict
Well-designed race jersey with a great fit and performance
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: NVPA Short/Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
NVPA says, "The NVPA Short Sleeve Jersey is derived from our ongoing R&D rider development programme and customer feedback. The fabrics used on the sleeves now have a more relaxed fit, while still retaining aero properties.
A simple design aesthetic, unique to the NVPA range, gives a race-oriented, lightweight, fit with a high-stretch fabrics designed to hug a range of body shapes without restricting movement and without losing shape. A hidden fourth pocket, with an invisible zipper, allows you to carry keys and other valuable items securely. Comfortable, lightweight, stretchable and breathable. This is the perfect jersey for those seeking all-day, everyday comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Comfortable sleeve design with a hemmed seam finish
Pro-fit rear pockets designed to reduce jersey sag when full
Hidden stash pocket for phone, keys, cards or cash
Micro-perf breathable mesh for back and side panel venting
Quick-release cam lock YKK zipper designed for rapid cool
SPF 50+ sun protection factor
Hand-crafted in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is true to NVPA's size guide.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I followed the washing instructions with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's a race jersey with a good temperature range for UK riders.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a close fit without being restrictive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not everyone liked the branding on the rear.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the right ballpark, and close to the very good MAAP offering I mentioned in the review. Some brands come in cheaper, though – La Passione has scored highly in reviews with similar products.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very nice jersey to wear in a range of temperatures thanks to its breathability, while the cut and stretchiness of the fabric means it's very comfortable. It's expensive, but earns its keep against similarly-priced competition.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
no need to apologise
Did I?
Odd, isn't it ? I sometimes imagine my hybrid getting stolen and think about all the commutes, shopping trips, rides into town, bikepacking trips,...
Tragic news. I've always felt far safer cycling in France than anywhere in the UK.
Only needs to sell a few of his Anemoi bars at £8.5k a pop......
Given that excessive speed is a factor in something like 85% of fatal accidents involving motor vehicles, it's pretty likely that it will kill some...
i doubt your 2005 bike will take anything bigger than 25mm tyres tbf...
Look at all those groups of two abreast car seats blocking the part of the road that cyclists have to use. I reckon about 30% of the road space in...
The news of disintegrating tubes got leaked before they had a change to frame themselves as the good guys and announce how amazing they are by...
8pm on Monday evening a convertible (BMW I think) smashed into the front room of a bungalow on Princess Drive, a residential street in Bridgnorth,...