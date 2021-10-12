The NVPA Short/Sleeve Jersey is a race-orientated top ideal for fast warm rides, thanks to varied materials and a figure hugging-fit that makes the most of its wicking capabilities. The branding might be a little 'in your face' for some, but you can't knock the performance.

NVPA (Neon Velo Performance Apparel) says the Short/Sleeve Jersey 'is derived from our ongoing R&D rider development programme and customer feedback,' which seems to mean it now has less-tight sleeves. They're still narrow and aero, though.

Now, I haven't worn any previous iterations so can't vouch for any difference, but the arms – like the rest of the jersey – manage to be close fitting and streamlined without feeling restrictive anywhere, even with its race style cut.

> Buy this online here

NVPA's clothing features an 'Italian race fit,' but I didn't find this jersey overly slim. In fact, my chest size is right on the upper cusp for a medium, but I didn't feel the need to go up a size. You might want to if you like things a little more relaxed, though.

The jersey predominantly uses a couple of different fabrics: a close-knit mesh for the upper back and side panels, which work well to let heat escape on hot days; and a slightly thicker material for the front, arms and pockets.

It all works well, giving the jersey a temperature range of say the mid-teens Celsius up to the high-twenties. You also get SPF 50+ sun protection.

The cut gives a well-dropped tail for coverage when in the drops, and a front hem that's higher than some – this keeps the bottom of the zip from damaging your shorts when crouched over, plus reduces bunching of the material. It's all kept in place with an elasticated section covered in silicone NVPA logos.

The full zip runs smoothly, and you'll find a zip garage at the top, although you probably won't need it as the neck sits quite low.

At the rear are four pockets: three in the traditional layout with a fourth, zipped valuables pocket on the right-hand side. All pockets are sizeable, and considering the lightweight material, don't really suffer from sag unless you are really loading them up.

A few riders commented on the rear design, saying it looked more like an advert than a logo... yet while I do prefer my clothing discrete, I wouldn't say it really bothered me. After all, I couldn't see it.

Value

Overall, quality is very good, as it should be for £125. That's seven quid cheaper (depending on the exchange rate) than the impressive and similar MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey I tested earlier in the year.

The NVPA is also a good chunk cheaper than the Santini Redux Istinto Short Sleeve Jersey, which is a wallet-reduxing £185.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

However, good quality race jerseys can be had from the likes of La Passione for considerably less, such as with its PSN at £80.

Conclusion

The NVPA ticks every box I expect from a jersey for details like a zip garage, a zipped valuables pocket and plenty of spacious storage. The materials work well too; this a performance jersey with a close fit that isn't as extreme as some other race tops, and very good it is too.

Verdict

Well-designed race jersey with a great fit and performance

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website